Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction GLAM 57 % Chance of Winning GLO 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.109 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Gloucestershire will contest their first One-Day Cup match on July 25, 2024, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s sudden ascendancy at the end of the Vitality Blast season had no way of helping their qualifying chances but for what it was worth, they put on a great spectacle against Somerset. Skipper and opener Kiran Carlson’s batting masterclass was a sight to behold as he single handedly notched up 135 runs, the highest individual score of the entire season. Fellow opener William Smale was in the thick of the action with a half-century, having scored 59 runs before his dismissal. With the whole team pulling their weight for the first time, Glamorgan were able to boast a grand total of 243 runs. Somerset’s already difficult situation was made worse by Glamorgan’s bowling unit who came alive and took them down, owing to Marnus Labuschagne’s fifer in 2.3 overs and the others who helped bundle out Somerset for 123. This allowed Glamorgan to relish a 120-run dominant victory.

Gloucestershire managed to make the cut by a razor thin margin with heavy competition behind them during the season. Their final outing against Middlesex sealed the deal and pushed them over the line but only just. Gloucestershire scored 179 while batting first and it was largely Cameron Bancroft’s 87 which helped them secure a respectable total since the others were not nearly as helpful. Middlesex’s openers were the major threat but Gloucestershire’s bowlers held off their charge by keeping them down to 169 by the end of 20 overs, leading to a ten-run triumph.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 57%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 43%

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Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

Gloucestershire’s openers were performing at quite a high level during the Vitality Blast season prior to this tournament and their partnerships reflect that. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft had secured stands of 65, 0, 92, 7 and 22 in the last five matches of the season but overall, they were a tough pair to dismantle. They have the potential to give Glamorgan’s bowlers a run for their money and put up a competitive total.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens is the perfect venue for a big knock but it also facilitates high scoring chases. Two matches were played here during the 2023 season of the One-Day Cup with an adequate average first innings score of 278. However, the chasing side emerged victorious on both occasions which will make the toss winner of the next match want to employ the same strategy.

Weather Report

A 50% chance of precipitation threatens Cardiff on the day of the match and the temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder William Smale Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Ben Kellaway All-rounder Thomas Bevan Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan won three out of their last five Vitality Blast fixtures but it was too little, too late since the competition was cutthroat.

Gloucestershire Player List

Graeme van Buuren (c), Jack Taylor, Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Jack Taylor Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren (C) All-rounder Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Tom Smith Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire also emerged victorious in three out of their last five games of the Vitality Blast but they did not have to push their luck at the last minute.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Glamorgan have one additional victory over Gloucestershire in the last five meetings between them, having won three of those matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 3

Gloucestershire - 2

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

On the surface, Glamorgan’s numbers are absolutely staggering towards the end of the Vitality Blast given that the openers, Kiran Carlson and William Smale, took off and put on a mega display against Somerset with a partnership of 169 runs. Prior to that, however, their performances were barely fruitful with scores of 33 and 8 runs in the two matches leading up to that. Gloucestershire’s Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft were much more consistent at the front of the pack with opening totals of 65, 0 and 92 runs in the last three matches of their campaign. The latter will be preferred in this aspect.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire List a Sophia Gardens, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.732 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Kiran Carlson’s most dominant showing of the Vitality Blast was in their last match against Somerset where the skipper scored his first century of the season, having amassed 135 runs at a strike rate of 210.93. After a relatively substandard season, he concluded the team’s campaign as their leading batter with 380 runs in 13 innings. He is the top pick for the next game.

Miles Hammond to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond was lugging Gloucestershire’s batting order for a major chunk of the Vitality Blast season and ended the season with a tight second-place finish with 392 runs in 14 innings. He had an average of 30.15 by the end and, having done a lot of the grunt work for the team, he is expected to come out on top once again.

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Mason Crane to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Mason Crane ended his run with Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast as their top wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 13 innings. He was averaging at 18.84 throughout the season which was rather impressive and although he picked a single wicket in the final match against Somerset, he was the team’s most reliable bowler and will remain so in the upcoming match.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

David Payne was the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire during the Vitality Blast with 25 wickets in 14 innings. He was consistently the team’s best bowler and finished at the top with a stellar average of 14.48 and an overall economy rate of 6.60. With such strong figures to back him up, he is the top choice against Glamorgan.