Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction GLAM 55 % Chance of Winning NOT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.682 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire will go head-to-head in the One-Day Cup on July 31, 2024, at The Gnoll, Neath. The match is set to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan are experiencing a purple patch after a less than desirable campaign in the Vitality Blast prior to this. They won their second match of the season against Surrey who were expected to be a fierce competitor in the series. However, Glamorgan made it look rather easy as they bowled out the opposition for 121 which is a terribly low total. During Glamorgan’s chase, they ended up losing three wickets but with such a paltry score on the board, it was a no-brainer for them to surpass the target. Colin Ingram took part in his first game of the season and top-scored with an unbeaten 39, having scored the winning runs for the team. The team’s seven-wicket win was virtually gifted to them.

Similarly for Nottinghamshire, they were not bogged down by a defeat in the first match and went on to rejoice victory for the next two matches. They made light work of their previous match after a disappointing performance from the batters who posted 209 runs to be defended, out of which Lyndon James single handedly added 76 runs to the tally. Somehow, the bowlers pulled through and bundled out Yorkshire for just 126, owing largely to Brett Hutton whose six-wicket haul did wonders for the team. Nottinghamshire enjoyed a dominant 83-run win.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 55%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Ben Slater and Freddie McCann were on course for a massive opening partnership in the first match against Leicestershire but they were thwarted by their own team as they were retired out after 50 runs were scored. They do not have much to show for themselves in the next two games, having scored opening totals of 7 and 1. Moreover, Ben Slater has almost single handedly led the charge for the team’s opening wicket with an average of 65.50 while his partner is averaging at a lowly 11.00. This puts them at a huge disadvantage since only one of the batters is performing to his full potential.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Two matches were scheduled to be played at The Gnoll last season but one was unfortunately abandoned. The remaining match between Glamorgan and Warwickshire ended in victory for the latter even though the home side won the toss and elected to field first. High scoring chases are supported at this surface and the toss winner of the upcoming game will want to capitalize on that and field first.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are forecasted at Neath on match day with a 10% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter William Smale Wicket-keeper Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Colin Ingram All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Thomas Bevan Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are riding a wave of success with two consecutive wins and will be expected to make it a hattrick as they take on Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Jack Haynes Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Toby Pettman Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s previous victory against Yorkshire was an impressive feat but it could also be ascribed to the fact that the latter were struggling a great deal.

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

In the last five games between the sides, Nottinghamshire are in the lead with two victories. Glamorgan won the last encounter against the former.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Nottinghamshire - 2

No Result - 2

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater and Freddie McCann did a stellar job for Nottinghamshire’s opening wicket in the first game as they scored 50 runs together but they were both forced to retire out. Following that match, their performance declined and they were only able to score 1 and 7 runs in the last two games. On the other hand, Eddie Byrom and William Smale’s first game for Glamorgan was not very fruitful since they settled for a partnership of seven runs. The last match against Surrey, though, was great since the openers added 43 runs to the first wicket. Glamorgan’s opening pair seem to have the momentum to score big in the next game and outdo Nottinghamshire’s first wicket.

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Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram kicked off his start to the season in the last match against Surrey, and he did so in style with a well-made unbeaten 39. This put him among the top run scorers for the team and he is also coming off a brilliant run in the Vitality Blast where he was the team’s second highest run-getter with 353 runs in 13 innings. He remains the top pick for the next game.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed is the top run scorer for his side with a total of 133 runs in two innings so far. He notched up a century in the first game and although he only managed to score 32 runs previously against Yorkshire, he is expected to bounce back and so well for Nottinghamshire.

Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Dan Douthwaite leads Glamorgan’s bowling attack with six wickets in two innings so far. His five-over spell against Surrey last time around yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 6.20. He also has the best bowling average of 9.33 among the team and continues to be the leading choice for Glamorgan.

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton absolutely knocked it out of the park with his bowling display against Yorkshire in the previous encounter. In the ten overs that he delivered, two of them were maidens and he captured a whopping six wickets. Moreover, he achieved an economy rate of 3.80 and after this sensational showing, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler.