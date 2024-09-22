Glamorgan vs Somerset Match Prediction SOM 61 % Chance of Winning GLAM 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The 2024 One-Day Cup is set to culminate at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on September 22 with Glamorgan and Somerset as the title contenders. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Glamorgan eked out a feeble victory over an equally daunting Warwickshire in their semi-final encounter and the former were ill at ease until it was over. Glamorgan were the first to bat and they posted a measly total of 247 runs on the board which is not nearly enough in limited overs cricket, much less during a high-pressure contest for the final. Dan Douthwaite, Colin Ingram and Billy Root were the standouts from the team as they contributed 55*, 47 and 46 runs, respectively. Against all odds, though, their bowlers came through in the second innings and defended the total with all their might. All of them pitched in and managed to topple Warwickshire’s entire batting order for 208 runs which allowed Glamorgan to rejoice in a 39-run triumph.

Somerset, on the other hand, were dominant right off the bat in their semi-final outing versus Leicestershire. They, too, batted first but posted a remarkable score of 334 runs, courtesy of Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew, Andrew Umeed and George Thomas who each added 115*, 71, 57 and 47 runs, respectively. Somerset had a solid target on the scoreboard and made life easier for the bowlers who had a lot of wiggle room to defend the total. However, the second innings was not a cakewalk as Leicestershire took the bull by the horns and went all out; they managed to score 311 runs before getting bundled out, leading to a 23-run win for Somerset.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 39%

Somerset chance of winning - 61%

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Glamorgan vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score over 30.5 before first dismissal

George Thomas and Andrew Umeed have been the established first wicket duo for Somerset in the tournament. Their yield, though, has not reached an ideal level of consistency with partnerships of 91, 24, 0, 58 and 11 in the five matches prior to the final. Additionally, Thomas and Umeed are currently averaging at 37.71 and 55.87, respectively, and another big knock is on the cards for this matchup.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Title: Somerset Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.55 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has been a fielding pitch through and through this season and the two matches played here this season went in favor of the chasing side. The average first innings total from these games came out to 275 which is not a particularly challenging endeavor. As the toss winners opted to field first on both occasions, it will be the preferred choice for the final, too.

Weather Report

There is an incredibly high 80% possibility of a washout at Nottingham on match day with the temperature reaching 19 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

William Smale Wicket-keeper Asa Tribe Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan come into this match on the back of three wins, a loss and a match that concluded without a result in their previous five games.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson (C) Batter Ben Green All-rounder Archie Vaughan All-rounder Kasey Aldridge Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Josh Davey All-rounder Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset emerged triumphant in four out of their last five fixtures and even the game they lost was by the finest of margins.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Head-to-Head

In their previous five head-to-head fixtures, Somerset won four successive games before Glamorgan rained on their parade in the last encounter between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Somerset - 4

Glamorgan vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan @ 1.55 (Parimatch)

William Smale and Asa Tribe have opened for Glamorgan in the matches leading up to the final but it has not been entirely beneficial for the team as they have added 7, 27 and 28 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. However, this is not to say that Somerset have it all sorted out at the front. George Thomas and Andrew Umeed have scored 91, 24 and 0 runs together in the last three games but the steady incline they have shown is rather promising and makes them the favorites over Glamorgan’s opening pair.

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Glamorgan vs Somerset Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Across any format of the game, Colin Ingram has been the biggest boon for Glamorgan in the batting department. He is consistently at the top and that is also the case in the present series considering he has amassed 286 runs in six innings. He fell short of what would have been his second half-century of the season in the last match against Warwickshire, having departed for 47, but his current average of 71.50 makes him the top contender for the next game.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew is the second highest run-getter for Somerset at the moment with a grand total of 445 runs in nine innings and an average of 74.16. He has six half-centuries under his belt, the last of which was scored in the previous outing versus Leicestershire wherein the wicket-keeper batter garnered 71 runs, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Glamorgan vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Dan Douthwaite was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team with two wickets in nine overs during the last game against Warwickshire. Overall, he is the top bowler for Glamorgan with 18 wickets in eight innings and a stellar average of 20.05. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach leads Somerset’s bowling attack with 15 wickets in nine innings and an impressive average of 22.20. He came off the last game against Leicestershire with a single wicket in his six-over spell but will be anticipated to come good in the final game against Glamorgan.