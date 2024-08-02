Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Prediction GLAM 72 % Chance of Winning SUS 28 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Sussex will square off at The Gnoll, Neath, for their One-Day Cup fixture on August 2, 2024. The match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Glamorgan became the table toppers after taking down Nottinghamshire in the last match where the latter were put in to bat first. Nottinghamshire did well to mount 274 runs on the board, albeit with the loss of nine wickets, and they had a par score to defend. However, Glamorgan’s batters had other plans and their blitz was a sight to behold. Opener Eddie Byrom kicked off this offensive with a masterclass of an innings, having scored an unbeaten 123 runs by the end of the chase. Even though two of Glamorgan’s wickets fell, Colin Ingram held his own to score 103 not out along with the opener and together, they finished the innings in style by the 46th over to give the team a commendable eight-wicket triumph.

Sussex, on the other hand, only added to their woes with a third successive defeat this season as they took on Yorkshire in the previous game. The latter were the first to bat and they managed a decent 261-run total which would have been a task to defend but it was not impossible by any means. As luck would have it, Sussex’s response was so terrible that Yorkshire did not have to try very hard to succeed. Even in the midst of this debacle, Tom Clark, Oli Carter and Charlie Tear cannot be unmentioned since they did their best to secure a good result, having scored 55, 43 and 43 runs, respectively. This was all in vain, though, as Sussex still came up short by 49 runs.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 72%

Sussex chance of winning - 28%

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Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score high before first dismissal

Eddie Byrom and William Smale had an exponential growth in opening partnerships from the first game of the season where both openers failed to make a mark and ended up with a stand of seven runs. However, there was a massive spike in performance thereafter, having scored 43 and 103 runs together. Smale is, however, a tad dicey at the moment with an average of 17.00 but his counterpart Byrom is averaging at a whopping 78.00 which will help Glamorgan’s first wicket flourish in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sussex Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The Gnoll is a great batting surface as it allows high scores but more interestingly, it is conducive for high scoring chases. In the last game held here between Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire, the former won after electing to field first. Moreover, the one completed match played here in the 2023 season witnessed the toss winner field first, making it a favorable choice for the next match.

Weather Report

A 60% chance of a washout is predicted at Neath with the temperature reaching 21 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter William Smale Wicket-keeper Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Colin Ingram All-rounder Billy Root Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Thomas Bevan Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have won all of their matches by dominant margins which explains their stellar net run rate of 2.060.

Sussex Player List

Tom Clark (c), John Simpson, Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Jack Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark (C) Batter Tom Haines Batter Henry Rogers All-rounder Charlie Tear Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Zach Lion-Cachet Batter Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Bertie Foreman Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Jack Campbell Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have made a mess of their campaign and it will be difficult to recover after putting themselves in a bad position.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Glamorgan have overcome Sussex in four out of the last five encounters between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 4

Sussex - 1

Glamorgan vs Sussex Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Tom Clark and Tom Haines have posted mixed results at the front in the three matches they have played for Sussex this season. The openers secured stands of 23, 71 and 19 runs in the previous three games which are not bad performances by any means but Glamorgan’s trajectory has been quite impressive to watch. Eddie Byrom and William Smale have added 103, 43 and 7 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches and the incline is remarkable. Glamorgan’s opening order have the advantage going into this fixture.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram needed no time to familiarize himself with the change in format from the T20 Blast as he annihilated the opposition in both games so far with scores of 39* and 103*. He has already made his way to the top as the second highest run scorer for Glamorgan with 142 runs in two innings and there is absolutely more where that came from.

Tom Clark to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Clark achieved his first half-century of the season against Yorkshire in the previous game, having scored 55 runs. This performance made him the team’s top run-getter with 101 runs in three innings and an average of 33.66. The opener is anticipated to do just as well in the upcoming match against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Andy Gorvin’s fifer in the previous encounter against Nottinghamshire sent him all the way to the top with ten wickets in three innings. To top things off, he has a bowling average of 10.80 and an overall economy rate of 5.10. Given his current trajectory, he is expected to come out on top once again against Sussex.

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out perfectly as Henry Crocombe took the lead as Sussex’s top bowler after his phenomenal four-wicket haul against Yorkshire. He achieved this feat in 9.4 overs with an economy rate of 4.86. Moreover, he is now the leading bowler for the team with eight wickets in three innings and an incredible average of 14.62, making him the top pick for the next game.