Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Match Prediction GLAM 55 % Chance of Winning WAR 45 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Warwickshire will be colliding in the second semi final of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 18, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan had a fantastic campaign in the competition. Glamorgan won six games and lost a single fixture in eight games. That led them to top the Group B table with 13 points and a net run rate of 1.024. The team entered the semi finals directly and shall now clash against Warwickshire to have a chance at the title. It has been a great campaign from Glamorgan as their players have shown consistency, and they shall look to continue with that.

Warwickshire finished 3rd in the same table with five wins and two losses in the competition. The team had 11 points and a net run rate of 0.629 in the competition. They fought their way in the quarter finals to defeat Worcestershire and reach here. Birmingham Bears will fight hard and have a good record against Glamorgan, promising to make it an interesting contest.

Glamorgan's chance of winning: 55%

Warwickshire’s chance of winning: 45%

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Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Glamorgan are having a fantastic campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 65, 10, 28 & 27 runs in their last four games before their first dismissal in the game. The opening order revolved around Eddie Byrom and William Smale. Byrom was replaced by Asa Tribe in the last game. The team looks great with the bat and will be expected to score high before their first wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Warwickshire 1.64 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The Cardiff strip is generally good to bat on and the ball tends to nicely come on to the bat just like any other good batting surface. But the first match here earlier suggested otherwise with Glamorgan struggling to get past 200. Any score above 260 should be above par if the wicket is going to behave the way it did the other day. Winning the toss and opting to chase has paid dividends here at this venue, so both captains will look to put the opposition in to have a bat if the coin toss goes their way.

Weather Report

The skies over Cardiff will be clear on August 18, and we expect it to be a high-scoring game. The temperature will peak at 21 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter William Smale Wicket-keeper Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Billy Root Batter Asa Tribe Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan won their last game by a huge margin. They will be confident with their in-form bowlers.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Zen Malik Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Kai Smith All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Rae Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is coming from a win in this fixture. They bowled extremely well in the last game and chased the target successfully.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Warwickshire by 3-2.

Glamorgan Won: 1

Warwickshire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Glamorgan went against Yorkshire in their last group game. Glamorgan batted first in the game and secured 230/9 in the game. Billy Root scored 66 runs while Kiran Carlson scored 31 runs in the game. Timm van der Gugten added an unbeaten 34 runs in the end. Chasing the target, Yorkshire looked helpless due to the aggressive bowling from Glamorgan. They were all out for 168 runs in the game. Glamorgan won the game by 62 runs and entered the semis directly. Andy Govin picked 4 wickets while Ben Kellaway took 3 wickets in the game.

Warwickshire need a win here. They won their last game against Worcestershire. Batting first, WOR scored 286/9 in the game. Warwickshire was efficient with the ball. Michael Rae picked 3 wickets while Jake Lintott took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the top order lost their wickets pretty early. Will Rhodes (75) and Kai Smith (130*) scored most of the runs from the deep order. Warwickshire scored 288/6, winning the game by 4 wickets.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Top Batters

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire's top batter

Ed Barnard leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 419 runs in 8 games of the competition and averages at 69.83. He scored 29 runs in the last game. He will come in as the best batter from Warwickshire in the next game.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan's top batter

Colin Ingram is the best batting pick from Glamorgan. He has scored 239 runs in 5 games at an average of 79.66. He scored 18 runs in the last game and will be looking to return in the next game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s top bowler

Ed Barnard has been terrific with the ball as well. He has picked 15 wickets in 9 games of the competition. He picked 1 wicket in the last game and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Andy Gorvin is the top bowler from Glamorgan. He is in fantastic form and has picked 16 wickets in 7 games. He has an economy rate of 4.94 in the competition. He managed to take 4 wickets in the last game and will be the best bowling pick in the next game.