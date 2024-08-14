Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Match Prediction GLAM 61 % Chance of Winning YOR 39 % Bet Now! Glamorgan and Yorkshire will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on August 14, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are the team to beat this season of the One-Day Cup. The team were undefeated in the competition until the loss in their last game in the competition against Leicestershire. The team has five wins and a loss. With that, they top the group B standings. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of 0.989.

Yorkshire are having a pretty mixed campaign. They are inconsistent in their campaign and have won alternate games in the competition. The team has four wins and three losses. They are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -0.059. The team won their last fixture against Warwickshire and will be hoping for a win here.

Glamorgan's chance of winning: 61%

Yorkshire’s chance of winning: 39%

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Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Glamorgan are having a fantastic campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 65, 10 & 28 runs in their last three games before their first dismissal in the game. The opening order revolved around Eddie Byrom and William Smale. Byrom was replaced by Thomas Bevan in the last game. The team looks great with the bat and will be expected to score high before their first wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Glamorgan 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The Cardiff strip is generally good to bat on and the ball tends to nicely come on to the bat just like any other good batting surface. But the first match here earlier suggested otherwise with Glamorgan struggling to get past 200. Any score above 260 should be above par if the wicket is going to behave the way it did the other day. Winning the toss and opting to chase has paid dividends here at this venue, so both captains will look to put the opposition in to have a bat if the coin toss goes their way.

Weather Report

Weather forecast for the day looks good, with a lot of sun and brief cloudy phases in between.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter William Smale Wicket-keeper Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Billy Root Batter Asa Tribe Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan lost the first game of the season. The team looks phenomenal and is allowed a few mistakes. Glamorgan will be thrilled to get back in their winning momentum.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Finlay Bean Batter Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Shan Masood (C) Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter George Hill All-rounder Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire is coming from a win in this fixture. They batted extremely well in the last game and chased the target successfully.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Yorkshire by 3-2.

Glamorgan Won: 2

Yorkshire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Glamorgan’s last game against Leicestershire did not end in their favour and resulted in their first loss of the season. Batting first, LEI scored 271/8 in the game. Timm van der Gugten was the best bowler from Glamorgan and picked 5 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Glamorgan was limited to 262 runs, while losing all their wickets. Colin Ingram scored 68 runs while Dan Douthwaite scored 61 runs in the game. Kiran Carlson and Sam Northeast added 31 runs each in the game as well. Glamorgan lost their last game by 9 runs and will try very hard in the next game.

Yorkshire need a win here. They won their last game against Warwickshire. Batting first, Warwickshire scored 242/9 in the game. Yorkshire was efficient with the ball. George Hill took 6 wickets in the game while Matthew Revis took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Harry Duke scored 60 runs while William Luxton smashed an unbeaten 105 runs in the game. Matthew Revis also scored an unbeaten 51 runs in the game. Yorkshire posted 246/4, winning the game by 6 wickets.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Top Batters

William Luxton to be Yorkshire's top batter

William Luxton has struck his bat consistently in the competition. He has scored 244 runs in 7 games at an average of 40.66. He smashed an unbeaten 105 runs in the last game. He will be looking to get back in and strike hard in the next game.

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan's top batter

Sam Northeast is the best batter from Glamorgan. He has scored 188 runs in 3 games at an average of 94.00. He scored 31 runs in the last game and will be looking to return in the next game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Glamorgan vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire's top bowler

George Hill is the top bowler from Yorkshire. He has taken 15 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He took 6 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Dan Douthwaite is the top bowler from Glamorgan. He is in fantastic form and has picked 16 wickets in 6 games. He has an economy rate of 5.69 in the competition. He managed to take a wicket in the last game and will be the best bowling pick in the next game.