Gloucestershire vs Essex Match Prediction GLO 45 % Chance of Winning ESS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Essex and Gloucestershire will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at County Ground, Bristol on July 28, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Gloucestershire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire finished second in the Group table last season with wins in the majority of their games. They reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Leicestershire in the game. The team did not have the start they had expected. They lost the first game against Glamorgan and lie at the 8th place of Group B table. The team has a net run rate of -0.818.

Essex were hoping to get off to a good start in 2024 after having struggled throughout the 2023 season with only one victory. However, the team had to suffer defeat in their first game against Warwickshire. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have no points and a net run rate of -0.401.

Essex's chance of winning: 55%

Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 45%

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Gloucestershire vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Essex lost their first game of the competition. They played against Warwickshire and lost the game despite giving in a fantastic batting performance. Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi opened for the side in the competition and posted 51 runs together for the 1st wicket. Khushi scored 22 runs while Browne smashed 75 runs in the game. With their current form, Essex should score over 26 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gloucestershire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Bristol will be the venue for this Group B match. The average first innings score of all the Group B matches from the One-Day Cup 2023 stands at 360. The average second innings score from the same set of matches is 262. The County Ground in Bristol offers an ideal pitch for batsmen. They enjoy playing here as the surface allows for easy scoring of runs. It is considered one of the top batting pitches in England. Conversely, bowlers find it challenging as the pitch does not offer much assistance. The ball comes onto the bat smoothly, creating perfect conditions for high-scoring innings. The toss winning team will be looking to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Bristol are expected to be excellent with mostly sunny conditions and a temperature of around 26°C. Even if there are showers, it is expected to be early in the morning and unlikely to trouble the game.

Essex Player List

Nick Browne, Tom Westley (C), Feroze Khushi, Robin Das, Charlie Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Jamal Richards, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Simon Fernandes (Wk), Shane Snater

Predicted Playing XI

Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper Nick Browne Batter Robin Das Batter Charlie Allison Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (c) All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Jamal Richards Bowler Aaron Beard Bowler Noah Thain Bowler Ben Allison Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex batted very well in the last game. They scored 324 runs in the game. However, the team failed to defend the target and lost the game. They have a decent squad and with improvement in the bowling order, they can make a difference in this brand new season.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren (C), Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Cameron Bancroft (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Oliver Price Batter Jack Taylor (c) All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Dominic Goodman Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Singh Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire lost the last game by a huge margin of 27 runs. Their bowlers did well in the game and restricted Glamorgan to a low total. However, the inefficiency of the batters led to a humiliating loss for the side. They bundled out at 160 runs to lose the game.

Gloucestershire vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Essex Won: 2

Gloucestershire Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Gloucestershire vs Essex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire went against Glamorgan in the first game of the One Day Cup. Glamorgan favoured to bat first in the game and secured 187/8 in the match. Dominic Goodman picked 3 wickets for the side and was the top bowler from the side. Ajeet Singh Dale also picked 2 wickets. It was not a tough target. However, the batting order of Gloucestershire collapsed very cheaply. James Bracey scored 86 runs while others in the team went out very early in the game. GLO bundled out for 160 runs, losing the game by 27 runs.

Essex did not have any success in their first game of the competition. Essex went against Warwickshire in the first game. Batting first, Essex scored 324 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Nick Browne scored 75 runs while Charlie Allison scored 69 runs in the game. Luc Benkenstein scored 44 runs in the game. However, the team did not perform well with the ball. They let Warwickshire score 328 runs in the game, losing the game by 7 wickets. Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein and Jamal Richards picked a wicket each.

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Gloucestershire vs Essex Top Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire's top batter

James Bracey is the top batter from Gloucestershire. He has scored 86 runs off 79 balls in the last game for the team. He was the top scorer of the side and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Nick Browne to be Essex's top batter

Nick Browne had an ecstatic start to his campaign in the competition. He smashed 75 off 90 balls in the last game with the help of 7 boundaries. He will step in as the best batter from Essex.

Gloucestershire vs Essex Top Bowlers

Dominic Goodman to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Dominic Goodman is the best bowler from Gloucestershire. He has picked 3 wickets in the last game. He leaked 53 runs in 7 overs but was pretty impressive in picking wickets. He will walk in as the best bowler from Gloucestershire.

Jamal Richards to be Essex’s top bowler

Jamal Richards was the best bowler from Essex in the last game. He picked a single wicket but only gave away 47 runs in the game. He is a strong bowler and will be the pick from the team in the next game.