Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction GLO 38 % Chance of Winning LEI 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.628 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Leicestershire’s One-Day Cup encounter is set to be hosted at County Ground, Bristol. On August 14, 2024, the teams will begin their clash at 3:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire’s mammoth chase against Nottinghamshire was a display of true grit and they gave themselves a chance to enter the knockouts. Nottinghamshire seemed to have the advantage after the first innings as they scored 332 runs and had a total that, ordinarily, is safe. However, Gloucestershire’s batters had other plans and the openers came in and laid the groundwork with a 151-run blitz partnership. Individually, Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft contributed 157 and 52 runs, respectively, while Oliver Price’s 61 not out essentially finished the game and bested Nottinghamshire. In the end, Gloucestershire handed Nottinghamshire a crushing seven-wicket defeat.

Leicestershire registered their fifth victory of the season over Glamorgan in the last match and will be vying for a top finish to advance to the playoffs. In the last match, the former batted first and scored 271 runs which was a tentative score against table toppers Glamorgan. The top four gave out rather quickly but Peter Handscomb came to the rescue with his 103-run knock which put the team right back in the fight. With support from the lower order, the team had a par score to defend and the bowlers finished the job by absolutely thrashing Glamorgan’s batters and bowling them out for 262 to take home a nine-run win.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 38%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 62%

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Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft are, arguably, the most powerful opening lineup in the tournament this season and they have given their rivals a hellish time in almost every match they have played. They have been absolutely invincible and it is reflected in opening totals of 151, 73, 1, 36 and 79 in the last five matches. It is also worth noting that Hammond and Bancroft are averaging at 47.85 and 37.83, respectively, which has been incredibly helpful to the first wicket and inspires confidence in their ability to keep at it in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gloucestershire 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol is a chasing surface through and through with two out of three victories this season. Fielding first is highly advantageous and almost a guaranteed win if the toss winners play their cards right, evidenced by the fact that the average first innings score is 220 here this season. The obvious choice for the toss winning side would be to opt for this strategy in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

With a 20% chance of rainfall at Bristol on match day, overcast conditions are still expected and the temperature is likely to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Graeme van Buuren, Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have won four out of their last five games but their ability to overcome Leicestershire is under question since they have had their share of slip ups in the season.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have won four of their previous five outings and despite the fact that the margins of their victories were quite close on almost all occasions, they have been a difficult side to beat.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire lead their tally against Leicestershire with three wins in their last five meetings but the latter won the two encounters leading up to this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 3

Leicestershire - 2

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Ian Holland and Sol Budinger made for a great opening pair for Leicestershire but both of their performances have subsided in the previous two matches which has impacted their first partnership. In the three matches leading up to this fixture, the pair added 2, 16 and 38 runs to the first wicket. However, at this juncture, absolutely no comparison can be drawn to Gloucestershire’s openers who are in a league of their own with stands of 151, 73 and 1 in the previous three games. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft are simply superior at the front and will be expected to continue this way in the next encounter.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire List a County Ground in Bristol, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.628 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Miles Hammond’s first ton of the season came in style as he scored 157 runs against Nottinghamshire in the last game. Overall, he is now the leading batter for the team with 335 runs in seven innings and an average of 47.85, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger remains Leicestershire’s top run scorer despite the fact that he was out for 28 in the previous encounter against Glamorgan. He has a hefty lead at the top with 396 runs in seven innings, including a century and three half-centuries. Even though he was far from being the standout batter last time around, he will be expected to come out on top against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Ajeet Singh Dale to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Ajeet Singh Dale continues to extend his lead at the top with 13 wickets in six innings and a phenomenal bowling average of 18.53. In the previous game against Nottinghamshire, he delivered eight overs, bowled a maiden, took a sole wicket and earned an economy rate of 8.25. Although he was not the top bowler last time out, he is expected to do significantly better in the next game.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven only managed to pick a single wicket in the last encounter against Glamorgan but he is still the top wicket-taker for the team with 11 wickets in seven innings. During his full quota of ten overs, he achieved an economy rate of 5.80. Although his average of 27.45 is a tad on the higher side, he is the top choice for the next match.