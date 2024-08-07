Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction GLO 57 % Chance of Winning SUS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.784 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Gloucestershire will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at County Ground, Bristol on August 7, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Leicestershire. The team is coming from a loss against Warwickshire in their last outing. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the Group B standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.138.

Sussex finished at the bottom of the group standings last season. They have not recovered from that and are leading a similar campaign this season. The team has lost five games on the trot. The team is placed at the 8th place of the Group B standings. The team is yet to earn a point and possess a net run rate of -0.582. Sussex are not happy with their performance in the competition and are desperately looking for a win here.

Sussex's chance of winning: 43%

Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 57%

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Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Sussex have lost all their games in the competition. Tom Haines and Tom Clark open for the side in the competition. Haines and Clark average at 47.40.& 37.40 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 19, 71, 23, 36 and 120 runs in the five games before their 1st dismissal. The pair scored over the target in the majority of their games, including their last outing against Gloucestershire. With their current form, Sussex should score over 27 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sussex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gloucestershire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Bristol will be the venue for this Group B match. The average first innings score of all the Group B matches from the One-Day Cup 2023 stands at 360. The average second innings score from the same set of matches is 262. The County Ground in Bristol offers an ideal pitch for batsmen. They enjoy playing here as the surface allows for easy scoring of runs. It is considered one of the top batting pitches in England. Conversely, bowlers find it challenging as the pitch does not offer much assistance. The ball comes onto the bat smoothly, creating perfect conditions for high-scoring innings. The toss winning team will be looking to bat here first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Bristol predict rain on August 7. The temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tom Clark (c), John Simpson, Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Jack Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark (C) Batter Tom Haines Batter Henry Rogers All-rounder Charlie Tear Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Zach Lion-Cachet Batter Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Bertie Foreman Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Jack Campbell Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex batted very well in the last game. They scored 353 runs in the game and missed out on a win by a difference of 10 runs. The team needs to do better in their bowling department.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren (C), Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Cameron Bancroft (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Oliver Price Batter Jack Taylor (c) All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Dominic Goodman Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Singh Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire lost the last game by a huge margin of 6 wickets. The team scored 267 runs in the game while losing all their wickets in the game. The team could not defend the target and lost the game.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Gloucestershire leads the tally by 3-1.

Sussex Won: 1

Gloucestershire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire succumbed to a loss against Warwickshire in the last game of the competition. Gloucestershire batted first in the game and scored 267, losing all their wickets in the game. Ben Charlesworth scored 53 runs while Jack Taylore stole the show with a knock of an unbeaten 139 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Warwickshire managed to score 271/4 in the game, winning the match by 6 wickets. Oliver Price picked a wicket in the game for 27 runs in the game.

Sussex did not have any success in their campaign so far. Sussex went against Leicestershire in their last game of the competition. Batting first, LEI scored 363 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Jack Carson picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Sussex put up a tough fight and posted 353/9 in the game, losing it by 10 runs. Tom Haines smashed 129 runs. Tom Clark (72) and John Simpson (85) were terrific with the bat as well.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex List a County Ground in Bristol, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Batters

Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Jack Taylor is the top batter from Gloucestershire. He has scored 204 runs in 5 games at an average of 51.00. He smashed an unbeaten 139 runs off 115 balls in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Tom Haines to be Sussex's top batter

Tom Haines is consistently scoring runs for his team. He has amassed 237 runs in 5 games at an average of 47.40. He scored 129 runs in the last game. He has a strike rate of 85.86 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Dominic Goodman to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Dominic Goodman is the best bowler from Gloucestershire. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He will walk in as the best bowler from Gloucestershire.

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s top bowler

Harry Crocombe has picked 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 4.99 in the competition. He took a wicket in the last game of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game.