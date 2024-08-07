Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction
GLO
57%
Chance of Winning
SUS
43%
List a
County Ground in Bristol
Facts:
- Gloucestershire are placed at the 5th place of the Group B standings whereas Sussex are placed at the 8th place.
- In the last five clashes between the sides, Gloucestershire leads the tally by 3-1.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Leicestershire. The team is coming from a loss against Warwickshire in their last outing. With two wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the Group B standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.138.
Sussex finished at the bottom of the group standings last season. They have not recovered from that and are leading a similar campaign this season. The team has lost five games on the trot. The team is placed at the 8th place of the Group B standings. The team is yet to earn a point and possess a net run rate of -0.582. Sussex are not happy with their performance in the competition and are desperately looking for a win here.
Sussex's chance of winning: 43%
Gloucestershire’s chance of winning: 57%
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips
Sussex to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)
Sussex have lost all their games in the competition. Tom Haines and Tom Clark open for the side in the competition. Haines and Clark average at 47.40.& 37.40 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 19, 71, 23, 36 and 120 runs in the five games before their 1st dismissal. The pair scored over the target in the majority of their games, including their last outing against Gloucestershire. With their current form, Sussex should score over 27 runs before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gloucestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs
Sussex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction
The County Ground in Bristol will be the venue for this Group B match. The average first innings score of all the Group B matches from the One-Day Cup 2023 stands at 360. The average second innings score from the same set of matches is 262. The County Ground in Bristol offers an ideal pitch for batsmen. They enjoy playing here as the surface allows for easy scoring of runs. It is considered one of the top batting pitches in England. Conversely, bowlers find it challenging as the pitch does not offer much assistance. The ball comes onto the bat smoothly, creating perfect conditions for high-scoring innings. The toss winning team will be looking to bat here first.
Weather Report
The weather conditions in Bristol predict rain on August 7. The temperature will remain under 21 degrees Celsius.
Sussex Player List
Tom Clark (c), John Simpson, Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Jack Campbell.
Predicted Playing XI
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Tom Clark (C)
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Batter
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Tom Haines
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Batter
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Henry Rogers
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All-rounder
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Charlie Tear
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Wicket-keeper
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Oliver Carter
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Batter
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Zach Lion-Cachet
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Batter
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Danial Ibrahim
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All-rounder
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Bertie Foreman
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Bowler
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Aristides Karvelas
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Bowler
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Henry Crocombe
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Bowler
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Jack Campbell
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Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex batted very well in the last game. They scored 353 runs in the game and missed out on a win by a difference of 10 runs. The team needs to do better in their bowling department.
Gloucestershire Player List
Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren (C), Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Cameron Bancroft (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
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Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
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James Bracey
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Wicket-keeper
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Oliver Price
|
Batter
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Jack Taylor (c)
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All-rounder
|
Ben Charlesworth
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Batter
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Graeme van Buuren
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All-rounder
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Dominic Goodman
|
Bowler
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Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
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Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
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Ajeet Singh Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Player List
Gloucestershire lost the last game by a huge margin of 6 wickets. The team scored 267 runs in the game while losing all their wickets in the game. The team could not defend the target and lost the game.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Gloucestershire leads the tally by 3-1.
Sussex Won: 1
Gloucestershire Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds
Gloucestershire succumbed to a loss against Warwickshire in the last game of the competition. Gloucestershire batted first in the game and scored 267, losing all their wickets in the game. Ben Charlesworth scored 53 runs while Jack Taylore stole the show with a knock of an unbeaten 139 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Warwickshire managed to score 271/4 in the game, winning the match by 6 wickets. Oliver Price picked a wicket in the game for 27 runs in the game.
Sussex did not have any success in their campaign so far. Sussex went against Leicestershire in their last game of the competition. Batting first, LEI scored 363 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Jack Carson picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Sussex put up a tough fight and posted 353/9 in the game, losing it by 10 runs. Tom Haines smashed 129 runs. Tom Clark (72) and John Simpson (85) were terrific with the bat as well.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex
List a
County Ground in Bristol, null
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Batters
Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire's top batter
Jack Taylor is the top batter from Gloucestershire. He has scored 204 runs in 5 games at an average of 51.00. He smashed an unbeaten 139 runs off 115 balls in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Tom Haines to be Sussex's top batter
Tom Haines is consistently scoring runs for his team. He has amassed 237 runs in 5 games at an average of 47.40. He scored 129 runs in the last game. He has a strike rate of 85.86 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game.
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Bowlers
Dominic Goodman to be Gloucestershire's top bowler
Dominic Goodman is the best bowler from Gloucestershire. He has picked 10 wickets in 5 games. He will walk in as the best bowler from Gloucestershire.
Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s top bowler
Harry Crocombe has picked 9 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 4.99 in the competition. He took a wicket in the last game of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gloucestershire
Sussex to win the match @ 1.98 (Parimatch)
Gloucestershire to win the match @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
Parimatch