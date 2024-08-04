Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction GLO 41 % Chance of Winning WAR 59 % Bet Now! Gloucestershire and Warwickshire are going to face each other at County Ground, Bristol, in their One-Day Cup match on August 4, 2024. The fixture is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire achieved their second victory of the season so far against Yorkshire last time out. The former batted first and they were limited to 251 by the end of 50 overs, having suffered the loss of nine wickets. Oliver Price made this feat possible with his half-century which should have been his first ton of the season but an unfortunate dismissal left him stranded at 98. Opener Miles Hammond trailed behind in second with 54 runs and with the help of these two, Gloucestershire had a passable total to defend. The bowlers took over and changed the course of the game as they bundled out Yorkshire for 215 by the 48th over and gave the team a 36-run victory.

Warwickshire’s clash against Surrey was down to the wire yet again even though they had a formidable total of 311 runs on the board. They did lose nine wickets to get there but the middle order, specially Chris Benjamin and wicket-keeper batter Michael Burgess, were the top scorers with 75 and 60 runs, respectively. Warwickshire’s bowlers were more lax than usual which aided the rivals greatly and the odds seemed to be in Surrey’s favor towards the end. However, in a shocking switcheroo, Warwickshire defended their score despite the fact that Surrey were right on their tail with three runs left to be scored, edging out by a hair.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 41%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 59%

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Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

After their fair share of struggle in the first two games, Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft took off and started making valuable contributions to Gloucestershire’s first wicket. Together, they scored 5 and 15 runs in the first two games but their performance shot up tremendously after that, leading to partnerships of 79 and 36 in the next two matches. Hammond and Bancroft are averaging at 29.25 and 31.50 which, arguably, could be significantly better but they still manage to get the job done.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Gloucestershire 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Essex and Gloucestershire met at County Ground in Bristol earlier this season and the latter were unable to mount a chase on home soil. However, that result was quite an aberration considering two out of three games held here in the previous season ended in victory for the chasing side. Even though big first innings totals are supported on this surface, high scoring chases are just as probable. The toss winner will want to field first regardless of the previous outcome.

Weather Report

Bristol is forecasted for a 20% chance of precipitation and a cloud cover on match day with the temperature expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Graeme van Buuren, Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire kicked off their campaign with two back-to-back defeats but managed to turn their form on its head in the next two matches.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Rob Yates Batter Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Kai Smith All-rounder Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire, undeniably, had luck on their side in the last two games since the result could have gone either way but they have proved that they can hold their nerve even under pressure.

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire and Warwickshire are neck-and-neck with two wins each in their last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 2



Warwickshire - 2

No Result - 1

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Ed Barnard and Rob Yates truly excelled in the first match of the season as the opening pair secured a partnership of 97 runs for Warwickshire. The three subsequent games saw a severe downtrend, though, since they ended up with stands of 6, 4 and 17 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire’s openers had an incline in performance since the start of their campaign. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft made a sluggish start by scoring 5 and 15 runs together in the first two matches. However, they turned things around with partnerships of 79 and 36 in the following two games, making them the favored duo going into this fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Oliver Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Oliver Price’s first century of the season was tugged away from his grasp as he was dismissed for 98 against Yorkshire in the last match. It was best performance of the present season thus far and he now leads the way for Gloucestershire with 140 runs in four innings. He remains their top pick for the next game.

Will Rhodes to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes fell short of his second half-century of the season, having departed for 44 against Surrey last time out. He is the second highest run-getter overall for Warwickshire with a total of 193 runs in four innings. He also has an average of 64.33 which makes him a dependable player to bet on.

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Dominic Goodman to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Dominic Goodman was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their previous encounter against Yorkshire. In nine overs, he picked two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.88. Moreover, he is the top bowler overall for Gloucestershire with ten wickets in three innings and an average of 20.80, making him the top choice for the upcoming match.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Ed Barnard is currently the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire with ten wickets in four innings thus far coupled with a sensational bowling average of 14.30. In the last game against Surrey, the all-rounder delivered seven overs and claimed two wickets with an economy rate of 6.28. He is expected to up himself and do even better in the upcoming fixture against Gloucestershire.