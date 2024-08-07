Hampshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction HAM 59 % Chance of Winning DER 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 7, 2024, Hampshire and Derbyshire are set to meet at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, in the One-Day Cup. The clash will begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire’s showing against Lancashire was quite subpar but their bowling efforts made up for it and kept them afloat. They batted first and posted a rather unimpressive total of 222, having lost eight wickets along the way. Felix Organ’s unbeaten 74 was their saving grace since Ben Brown and Dominic Kelly were next in line with 36 runs each. At the halfway stage, it did not seem to be going in their favor in the slightest since the target they set was not something most teams would break a sweat over. However, they salvaged the match amidst Lancashire’s horrendous campaign and somehow managed to bowl the latter out for 151. Even in this low scoring endeavor, Hampshire pulled off a 71-run victory.

Derbyshire made their way up the standings after taking down a competitive Somerset in their last outing. It was not a one-sided affair by any means as the latter batted first and posted 316 runs on the board which, ordinarily, would be a match-winning total. However, Derbyshire’s batters were simply sublime, starting with openers Harry Came and Luis Reece whose stand of 60 runs made sure the team hit the ground running. Among the middle order batters, David Lloyd played his part well by playing a slow, mature innings with 71 runs but the real differentiator was Anuj Dal who came in and scored 115 in a blitz which propelled the team towards victory. The lower order managed to hold their nerve and score the winning runs, giving Derbyshire a one-wicket victory.

Hampshire chance of winning - 59%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 41%

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Hampshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal

Derbyshire have a highly revered opening duo this season who have rarely disappointed. In the five matches that the team has participated in so far, Harry Came and Luis Reece have delivered on every single occasion, having secured partnerships of 60, 82, 35, 216 and 26 runs. They are nearly invincible and having given the opposition a tough time in every match, they will be expected to continue putting on a spectacle.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Even though two out of three games held at The Rose Bowl this season have swung in favor of the teams batting first, it remains a fielding track. There is a relatively low average first innings total of 250 at the surface so far and the failures of the chasing side can also be attributed to their own poor performance. Both sides will still look to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The forecast at Southampton suggests a 20% possibility of precipitation with mostly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), James Vince, Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman, Dominic Kelly.

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Nick Gubbins (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Toby Albert Batter Felix Organ Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Eddie Jack Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire hit a bump in the road with a shoddy performance against Kent which was their only defeat this season but they have a powerful squad, especially the bowlers who are responsible for much of their success so far.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Matthew Lamb Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Anuj Dal Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Mitchell Wagstaff Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have been strong in both the batting and bowling departments, and they have rarely faltered until now.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire are quite far behind Hampshire in their head-to-head tally, having lost four times in their previous five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 4

Derbyshire - 1

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

There is absolutely no comparison between Derbyshire and Hampshire’s openers since there is a world of difference between the two. The latter’s opening pair, consisting of Fletcha Middleton and Joe Weatherley, have not surpassed single digit partnerships in the last three games with opening totals of 2, 5 and 4. Harry Came and Luis Reece are in a league of their own with stands of 60, 82 and 35 runs in the previous three fixtures. They are vastly superior in terms of the first partnership and the bookmakers endorse them with full confidence.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire List a Rose Bowl, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.128 Bet Now!

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Ben Brown to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Ben Brown holds the top spot amongst Hampshire’s batters with 190 runs in four innings and an average of 63.33. In the last outing against Lancashire, he was the second highest run scorer for the team with 36 runs. He has consistently been at the top for Hampshire and will remain the top choice for the upcoming match.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Luis Reece fell short of what would have been his third half-century of the season in the previous encounter against Somerset as he departed for 44. He trails closely behind the top scorer of the team in second place with 226 runs in five innings. With a brilliant average of 56.50, he is the leading contender to be Derbyshire’s best batter.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Brad Wheal to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Brad Wheal is amongst the top bowlers for Hampshire in the tournament so far, having picked seven wickets in four innings. He delivered seven overs in the last game against and after having bowled a maiden, he also went on to take three wickets and keep his economy rate down to 2.00. He is the top choice for the next game.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell is the most reliable bowler from Derbyshire with 12 wickets in five innings and an exceptional bowling average of 18.00. In their last game against Somerset, he was the top bowler for the team with three wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 5.40. He is expected to keep performing at the top of his game.