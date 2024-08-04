Hampshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction HAM 61 % Chance of Winning LAN 39 % Bet Now! Lancashire and Hampshire will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on August 4, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Hampshire were on the winning train with two consecutive wins in their campaign but met with a loss in their latest outing. They lost their last game against Kent in the competition. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the Group A standings. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.306. The team will be looking to return in the next game against Lancashire.

Lancashire are going through a rough time in their campaign. They have lost four games in succession. The team lost their last game against Somerset by a huge margin. With four losses, they are placed at the bottom of the Group A standings. They are yet to earn a point and possess a net run rate of -1.394. The team really needs to work on their bowling in this season of the One Day Cup.

Lancashire's chance of winning: 39%

Hampshire’s chance of winning: 61%

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Hampshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high low 1st dismissal in the game (@ PARIMATCH)

Hampshire lost their first game of the season. The team looks strong but their opening order has failed to put up a respectable score for their opening partnership. The team has Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins opening for the team. Middleton and Gubbins average at 18.00 & 12.66 respectively in the competition. The pair has scored 0, 4 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in three games respectively. Looking at their form, the team will be looking to lose an early wicket in the next game against Lancashire.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Hampshire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Hampshire have won their first two matches played at Southampton in the competition. The average first inning score at Rose Bowl, Southampton in England Domestic One-Day Cup is 240 runs. With 17 wins each for side batting first and second at The Rose Bowl, there is no doubt that the surface remains the same throughout the day so winning the toss will not have a huge impact on the outcome of the match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be sunny intervals with a moderate breeze.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (C), George Bell (Wk), Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Tom Bruce, Harry Singh, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard, Jack Blatherwick, Rocky Flintoff, Oliver William Sutton

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Wicket-keeper Harry Singh Batter Josh Bohannon (c) Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Rocky Flintoff All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire bundled out at 218 runs in the last game. The team kept losing cheap wickets in the game. The team could not put a dent on the batting order of Somerset and lost the game by 8 wickets.

Hampshire Player List

Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (C), Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Tom Prest Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Toby Albert Batter Nick Gubbins (c) All-rounder Joseph Eckland Batter Felix Organ All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire lost the last game by 4 wickets. Their batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out by 168 runs in the game. The team could not restrict Kent to surpass the target.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Hampshire by 3-2.

Lancashire Won: 2

Hampshire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hampshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Hampshire went against Kent in the last game of the One Day Cup. Hampshire batted first in the game and were bundled out for 168 runs in the game. Nick Gubbins and Dominic Kelly have scored 32 runs each in the game. The team kept losing quick wickets in the game. Kent chased down the target and scored 170/6 to win the game by 4 wickets. Kyle Abbott picked 3 wickets while Eddie Jack took 2 wickets in the game. Hampshire lost their first game and will be looking to get back at their winning ways with their next outing.

Lancashire’s losing streak continues in the competition. The team lost their last game against Somerset. Batting first in the game, Lancashire posted 218 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. George Bell was fantastic in the top order and posted 56 runs in the game. Chris Green scored 65 runs while George Balderson scored 27 runs from the middle order. Somerset chased down the target, scoring 220/2 in the game and winning it by 8 wickets. Jack Blatherwick and Charlie Barnard picked a wicket each in the game. The team has to improve upon their bowling going ahead in the competition.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

Ben Brown to be Hampshire's top batter

Ben Brown has been exceptional with the bat this season. He has scored 154 runs in 3 games at an average of 77.00. This includes a century in his campaign. He ducked out in the last game but will return with a splendid knock in the next game.

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire's top batter

Josh Bohannon has scored 177 runs in 4 games of the competition and averages at 44.25. He scored 18 runs in the last game and will return with a terrific knock in the next game. He will come in as the best batter from Lancashire in the next game.

Hampshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Eddie Jack to be Hampshire's top bowler

Eddie Jack is the top bowler from Hampshire. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He maintains an economy rate of 4.37 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Charlie Barnard to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Charlie Barnard is the top bowler from Lancashire. He has picked 3 wickets in 3 games he has bowled in. He picked a wicket in the last game against Somerset. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.