Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction HAM 55 % Chance of Winning NOR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.764 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Northamptonshire will take on each other at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, for their One-Day Cup clash. The outing is going to take place on July 26, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire did not have a chance of qualifying in the Vitality Blast and they also managed to prevent Essex from doing so in their final outing of the season. Interestingly, Hampshire secured an attainable target of 181 runs with wicket-keeper batter and opener Ben McDermott doing much of the work, having scored 64 runs. Skipper James Vince and Tom Prest’s contributions cannot go unmentioned as they added 41 runs each to the scoreboard. Realistically, Essex had an actual shot at victory but Hampshire’s bowlers defended the score exceptionally well. John Turner, particularly, was the one who inflicted the most damage as he picked four wickets and made the match unplayable for the opposition. In the end, Hampshire defended their total by seven runs.

Northamptonshire did not make the start to the tournament that they would have hoped for since they ended up on the losing side against Derbyshire in the previous encounter. They scored 235 after batting first and the target was not safe against their rivals at all. Opener Emilio Gay was the top scorer with his 59-run half-century and George Bartlett was not too far behind, having amassed precisely 50 runs. Saif Zaib fell short of his own 50 as he was dismissed for 42 but the total was still not entirely convincing. Northamptonshire’s bowlers toppled eight of Derbyshire’s wickets but they were unable to curtail runs, resulting in a two-wicket defeat.

Hampshire chance of winning - 55%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 45%

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Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

Prithvi Shaw’s performance against Derbyshire in Northamptonshire’s first game was rather disappointing since he departed for nine and left Emilio Gay stranded with 32 runs on the board. However, now that they have had some time to settle in, their left-hand right-hand combination is expected to soar against Hampshire whose bowling remains quite inconsistent.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl was host to seven games in the previous season of the tournament where the teams fielding first won on four occasions. The average first innings score at the venue was 261 which is an obtainable total in this format and the toss winners chose to field first five out of seven times in the 2023 season. Since the pitch tends to offer assistance to the bowlers, the toss winner skipper will take the opportunity to field first.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 20% possibility of disruptions and overcast conditions on the day of the match. The temperature is anticipated to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Chris Wood Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won two of their last five Vitality Blast matches but their batting lineup, specifically, has picked up some traction.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Emilio Gay Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Gus Miller Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were the victors in four of their last five Vitality Blast games but they choked quite poorly against Derbyshire in the previous encounter.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire and Northamptonshire are tied with two wins apiece in their last five meetings in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 2

Northamptonshire - 2

No Result - 1

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Emilio Gay and Prithvi Shaw were tasked with opening for Northamptonshire in the last match and together, they added 32 runs to the first wicket before the latter’s early dismissal. On the other hand, Ben McDermott and James Vince did amazingly well for Hampshire’s opening wicket during the Vitality Blast, having scored 97, 20 and 45 runs in the last three games. Even though Hampshire look to be doing better on the surface, Northamptonshire have a solid opening order and having had some time to bed in, they are favored over Hampshire by the bookmakers.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire List a Rose Bowl, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.067 Bet Now!

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley was Hampshire’s top batter during the Vitality Blast with 324 runs in 11 innings and an average of 36.00. He has been an important asset for the team, given that he scored 140 runs in two innings in the 2023 One-Day Cup which was inclusive of a ton. He is the top choice against Northamptonshire.

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay was the top scorer for Northamptonshire in their first match against Derbyshire as he kicked off the new campaign with a half-century, having scored 59 runs. He has a record of 654 runs in 24 innings in his List A career with an average of 31.14. He is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Hampshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Dawson was not particularly impactful in the Vitality Blast as he managed to take just eight wickets in 11 innings. However, he does much better in longer formats and it is evidenced by the fact that he toppled nine wickets in three innings during the previous edition of the Vitality Blast. He remains the top pick to be their premier bowler.

Raphael Weatherall to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Raphael Weatherall’s debut match in the One-Day Cup was a massive success as he emerged as Northamptonshire’s leading bowler with four wickets in eight overs. He also had a phenomenal economy rate of 6.25 during the game. He is expected to carry this momentum into the next game.