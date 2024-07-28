Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction HAM 69 % Chance of Winning SOM 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Hampshire will be up against each other in the next round of the One-Day Cup 2024 on Sunday, July 28th. The two teams, part of Group A, will meet at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

The One-Day Cup 2024, England's fifty-over competition kicked off on July 24, and both these two teams have played a game each. Hampshire occupy the second spot on the table in Group A with two points and a net run-rate reads 1.420 whereas Somerset is placed fourth with two points and a net run-rate of 0.466.

Hampshire, who fell two runs short of lifting the title last year, kicked off their campaign with a dominant victory over Northamptonshire by 71 runs. Having been sent in to bat first, Hampshire had a terrible start as they lost 25 for 3 in seven overs. Ben Brown stepped up for them, adding 51 runs for the fourth wicket with Toby Albert and 118 runs for the sixth wicket with Felix Organ. Brown struck a magnificent 139 not-out in 131 deliveries while Organ struck 59 as they posted 285 on the board.

Defending the target, Eddie Jack was the star for them, bowling an excellent spell of 4 for 29 in 8.5 overs. Tom Prest bagged 3 for 41 in his full quota while Brad Wheal snared 2 for 40 off his eight overs, helping Hampshire bowl out the opponents to 214.

Somerset defeated Kent in their opening game of the season by three wickets at Taunton. Bowling first, the Somerset attack did a pretty good job of restricting the opposing side to 267. Lewis Goldsworthy was the pick of the bowlers, with 4 for 44 in his full quota while Alfie Ogborne claimed 3 for 58, albeit at an expensive rate.

Chasing the target, Somerset lost two wickets inside the powerplay but the opening batter Andrew Umeed and young wicket-keeper James Rew put on a 121-run partnership. Rew scored a superb 71 off 69 while Umeed went on to register an unbeaten 114 to steer his side over the finish line with 21 balls to spare.

Looking at the two teams and their recent record, Hampshire will head into this contest as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this match are as follows.

Hampshire chance of winning @ 69%

Somerset chance of winning @ 31%

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Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

The Hampshire captain Nick Gubbins was dismissed early in the last game but has a solid record in the fifty-over format. He has over 3100 runs at an average of 41 with eight hundreds and 18 fifties. You can bet on him to score over 24.5 runs in the match.

The 20-year-old James Rew is coming off an excellent knock of 71 in the last game. He has scored 713 runs in List A cricket at an average of 32 with two hundreds and two fifties. Bet on Rew to score over 24.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Southampton has hosted one match in this tournament and it was won by the team batting first. However, the start of the season has witnessed teams preferring to chase. One of the major reasons for it is that matches are scheduled to start at 10 am local time and bowlers look to extract the most out of these conditions. We predict Hampshire to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that the weather in Southampton is likely to be sunny and pleasant on Sunday morning and afternoon. The cloud cover is expected to be less than 5% with zero chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 22 to 27 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 24 kmph.

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire squad: Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins(c), Tom Prest, Ben Brown(w), Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal, Mohammad Abbas, Felix Organ, Toby Albert, Dominic Kelly, Joseph Robert Eckland, Eddie Jack

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins(c) Batter Tom Prest Batter Ben Brown Wicketkeeper Batter Toby Albert Batter Joseph Robert Eckland Batter Felix Organ All-rounder Eddie Jack Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire had lost to Leicestershire in the final last year by just two runs. They began this season strongly by defeating Northamptonshire by 71 runs. Ben Brown and Felix Organ starred with the bat while Eddie Jack, Tom Prest and Brad Wheal were superb with the ball.

Somerset Player List

Somerset squad:George Thomas, Andrew Umeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew(w), Sean Dickson(c), Joshua F Thomas, Josh Davey, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Alfie Ogborne, Joe Patrick Heywood, Archie Vaughan, Jack Leach

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy Batter James Rew Wicketkeeper Batter Archie Vaughan Batter Sean Dickson Batter Joshua F Thomas All-Rounder Kasey Aldridge All-Rounder Jak Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset would be hoping for a better season this time around after finishing seventh in their group last year. They had a winning start to this season, overcoming Kent by three wickets while chasing 268. Lewis Goldsworthy and Andrew Umeed were the architects of their win.

Hampshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

Looking at the last five encounters between the two teams in the One-Day Cup, Somerset have won three games whereas Hampshire have been victorious twice. Their last meeting was in 2019, where Somerset won by six wickets.

Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Hampshire to hit the most fours @ 1.47 (Parimatch)

Comparing the two sides, Hampshire boast a much stronger batting unit, comprising Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins, Ben Brown and Tom Prest. Betting on Hampshire to hit the most number of fours would be a good move.

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Hampshire vs Somerset Top Team Batter

Ben Brown to be Hampshire’s best batter

Ben Brown has been in incredible form with the bat, recently scoring two centuries in the last three FC matches and is coming off a terrific 139 not-out in the first game of this competition. He has over 1900 runs in the format at an average of 29 with two centuries to his name.

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s best batter

Andrew Umeed is coming off a match-winning knock of 114 not out in the opening game of the season. He has played 16 List A matches and has scored 867 runs at an average of 62 while striking at 91. He has registered four hundreds and three fifties in the format.

Hampshire vs Somerset Top Team Bowlers

Brad Wheal to be Hampshire’s best bowler

The Scotland international bowler picked 2 for 40 in the first game of this tournament. He was brilliant for Hampshire last year, where he snared 10 wickets in just four appearances. Wheal has 59 wickets in List A cricket from 34 matches at three instances of four or more wickets.

Lewis Goldsworthy to be Somerset’s best bowler

Somerset's bowling attack lacks experience and quality in the current squad. Lewis Goldsworthy was terrific in the first game of the season, claiming 4 for 44. You can take a punt on him to be Somerset's top bowler in this game.