Kent vs Durham Match Prediction KEN 38 % Chance of Winning DUR 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 11, 2024, Kent and Durham are going to face off in the One-Day Cup at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The sides will meet at 3:30 P.M IST.

Kent vs Durham Chances of Winning

Kent defied the odds to take home their third win of the season and it was against Derbyshire in their last outing. Kent’s bowlers made life incredibly easy for the batters by bowling out Derbyshire for 206. Between Matt Parkinson, George Garrett and Grant Stewart, a total of seven wickets were taken and they also did a stellar job of curtailing runs. However, victory did not come easy for Kent whose batters almost fumbled the opportunity during the chase. Seven wickets fell but the total was low enough that they managed to get the job done. It was largely thanks to skipper Jack Leaning since his 81 not out ensured that he saw the team to victory, followed by Grant Stewart’s 48. In the end, Kent edged out a three-wicket victory.

Durham, too, pulled off a similar feat except their victory over Hampshire in the last match was insanely dominant. Batting first, they piled on 257 runs and, arguably, it was by no means a winning total. It was Colin Ackermann’s toil which bolstered the team, owing to his 96, while the others were rather unremarkable. Despite a relatively low total on the board, Hampshire had a tough time making any headway whatsoever and Durham’s bowlers seized the opportunity to bowl out the opposition. With that, they secured a whopping 144-run win.

Kent chance of winning - 38%

Durham chance of winning - 62%

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Kent vs Durham Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Kent’s first wicket has been a point of contention for the team since the start of the season and their trouble is seemingly never ending. They have gone through a lot of trial and error between Marcus O'Riordan, Joey Evison and Beyers Swanepoel to see which combination works best but none of them have yielded desired results. In the last five matches, Kent have settled for opening stands of 13, 4, 12, 8 and 26 runs which are not convincing in any manner. Moreover, with O'Riordan and Evison averaging at 16.75 and 24.50, respectively, there appears to be no hope for Kent’s opening wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Kent 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Durham Toss Prediction

Teams prefer to bat first at St Lawrence Ground and it was the favored choice in the both games held here in the previous season. Although the teams batting and fielding first secured one win each, the average first innings total of 273 is rather difficult to chase down at this surface. Both teams will want to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather at Canterbury is likely to be mostly sunny with a negligible 10% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers, Ekansh Singh, Charlie Stobo.

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus O'Riordan Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Jack Leaning (C) Batter Jaydn Denly All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Ekansh Singh All-rounder Charlie Stobo Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler George Garrett Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have a single victory in the last three matches that they played and the fact that they nearly lost out in a simple chase is quite disconcerting.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto, Neil Wagner.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones Batter Ben McKinney Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Scott Borthwick All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Paul Coughlin All-rounder Neil Wagner Bowler George Drissell Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham registered two victories in the previous three games while the remaining fixture was abandoned.

Kent vs Durham Head-to-Head

Kent have emerged victorious in three out of the last five encounters against Durham in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 3

Durham - 1

Abandoned - 1

Kent vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent are still in the process of figuring out their best opening combination and now that the halfway stage of the tournament has passed, the team is yet to see any improvement. Beyers Swanepoel was dropped and Joey Evison was brought back to the front in the last match along with Marcus O'Riordan, and the team has secured partnerships of 13, 4 and 12 runs in the last three games. Durham have this sorted since Michael Jones and Ben McKinney have cemented themselves as the opening pair, having scored 34, 22 and 40 runs together in the previous three fixtures. Durham’s first partnership is far superior to that of Kent and they will be expected to emerge with a better stand.

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Kent vs Durham Best Batters

Grant Stewart to be Kent’s Best Batter

Grant Stewart was, unfortunately, dismissed before he could reach his third half-century of the season as he was out on 48 in the last game against Derbyshire. He bats way down the order but still stands as Kent’s top run scorer with 196 runs in five innings. With an average of 39.20, he is expected to be their top batter.

Colin Ackermann to be Durham’s Best Batter

Colin Ackermann fell short of what would have been his second century of the season, having been run out for 96 in the previous encounter against Hampshire. He has a considerable lead over the others with 267 runs in five innings and a stellar average of 53.40 . He remains the leading pick for the upcoming game.

Kent vs Durham Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson is consistently Kent’s top bowler and he leads their bowling attack with 11 wickets in six innings. He was the leading wicket-taker in the last match as he delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, took three wickets and earned a stunning economy rate of 2.30. He maintains an impressive average of 21.72, making him the top choice for the next game.

Paul Coughlin to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Paul Coughlin further his lead over the other bowlers with every game and currently stands at the top with 12 wickets in five innings and a brilliant average of 19.33. He was the top bowler in the last game versus Hampshire, having picked three wickets in eight overs with an economy rate of 5.12. He is the top pick once again.