Kent vs Hampshire Match Prediction
KEN
37%
Chance of Winning
HAM
63%
List a
Kent County Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Beyers Swanepoel and Matt Parkinson are tied as the top bowlers for Kent with five wickets apiece in two innings.
- Ben Brown leads the charge for Hampshire’s batters with 154 runs in two innings.
Kent vs Hampshire Chances of Winning
Kent edged out a lucky victory against Lancashire in the previous match and the bowlers are credited with this feat. Kent were the first to bat and they added a measly 209 runs to the scoreboard which is not really considered a defendable target in this format. With wicket-keeper batter Harry Finch as the top scorer with 48 runs, Kent’s bowlers did not have much to work with. In an interesting turn of events, Kent nearly bundled out Lancashire as they picked nine wickets and managed to fend off the opposition at the last minute to take home an astounding five-run win in a thrilling finish.
Hampshire were also just as fortunate in the last game against Somerset, having been asked to field first. The bowlers restricted Somerset to 242 runs with everyone making an equal effort to make life easy for the batters. It was a breeze for Hampshire as Toby Albert’s 96 not out, Fletcha Middleton’s 50 and Felix Organ’s unbeaten 46 aided the team greatly in surpassing the target. Although Hampshire lost five wickets in the process, they gave themselves their second victory of the season.
- Kent chance of winning - 37%
- Hampshire chance of winning - 63%
Kent vs Hampshire Betting Tips
Kent to score low before first dismissal
Kent’s openers have been middling so far and their opening partnerships reflect that. Although Joey Evison has done his bit to contribute to the first wicket, Beyers Swanepoel’s struggles at the front are quite apparent. In the two games prior to this meeting, the two added 26 and 31 runs to the first wicket. Evison’s average of 38.50 is not a matter of concern but Swanepoel’s lowly average of 13.50 has the potential to hinder Kent’s opening order. The openers are disadvantaged as they enter this game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kent Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire
Kent vs Hampshire Toss Prediction
The toss winner of the next match will certainly be keen to bat first since the teams batting first were two for two in the last season of the tournament. Moreover, an average first innings total of 334 is quite appealing since chasing is mighty challenging at this pitch. Since there is an almost surefire victory awaiting the sides batting first, it is the favored strategy at Kent County Cricket Ground.
Weather Report
A slight 20% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Beckenham on match day and there is no significant cloud cover. A maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius is anticipated here.
Kent Player List
Jack Leaning (c), Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers, Ekansh Singh, Charlie Stobo.
Predicted Playing XI
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Beyers Swanepoel
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All-rounder
|
Joey Evison
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All-rounder
|
Ekansh Singh
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Batter
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Jack Leaning (C)
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Batter
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Jaydn Denly
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All-rounder
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Harry Finch
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Wicket-keeper
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Charlie Stobo
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Bowler
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Grant Stewart
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Bowler
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Matt Parkinson
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Bowler
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Nathan Gilchrist
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Bowler
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George Garrett
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Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent’s batting has been their vulnerability so far and unless they can find a way to improve in that aspect, it will be difficult for them to overcome Hampshire.
Hampshire Player List
Nick Gubbins (c), James Vince, Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman, Dominic Kelly.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fletcha Middleton
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Batter
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Nick Gubbins (C)
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Batter
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Tom Prest
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Batter
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Ben Brown
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Wicket-keeper
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Toby Albert
|
Batter
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Joseph Eckland
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Batter
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Felix Organ
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Batter
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Dominic Kelly
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All-rounder
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Eddie Jack
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Bowler
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Kyle Abbott
|
Bowler
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Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire are much more powerful compared to Kent in almost every aspect of the game so far. They are yet to misstep and it is unlikely that they will falter against their upcoming rivals.
Kent vs Hampshire Head-to-Head
Hampshire are quite far ahead of Kent in their previous five meetings with four victories.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Kent - 1
Hampshire - 4
Kent vs Hampshire Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent
Beyers Swanepoel and Joey Evison have had a mediocre run as the opening duo for Kent with stands of 26 and 31 in the previous two encounters. It is majorly due to the latter’s efforts that they have been able to do so since Beyers Swanepoel seems to have trouble settling in. Hampshire’s openers have been in much worse shape as they have had first wicket totals of 4 and 0. Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins have taken turns to face duck dismissals in the both games but after having bedded in, it is likely that they will come good in the upcoming game.
Kent vs Hampshire
List a
Kent County Cricket Ground, null
Kent vs Hampshire Best Batters
Joey Evison to be Kent’s Best Batter
Joey Evison is the top batter for Kent, having amassed 77 runs in two innings with an average of 38.50. After a half-century in the first game, he was only able to garner 22 runs in the last match versus Lancashire. However, he has the capacity to bounce back and come into his own once again.
Ben Brown to be Hampshire’s Best Batter
Wicket-keeper batter Ben Brown made a remarkable start to the season with an unbeaten 139 in the first game. He did not keep up his momentum in the next game, seeing as he was taken out after scoring just 15 runs but he continues to lead the charge with 154 runs which makes him a reliable option to take a punt on.
Kent vs Hampshire Best Bowlers
Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler
Matt Parkinson delivered a tremendous spell against Lancashire in the last outing wherein his 8.2-over spell resulted in four wickets and a truly commendable economy rate of 3.60. He is tied at the top with five wickets in two innings and considering he has an average of 17.40, he has a good shot at claiming the top spot in the next match as well.
Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler
Tom Prest was the joint highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the last match with two wickets in seven overs and an economy rate of 5.28. He is also tied at the top with a total of five wickets in two innings and a bowling average of 15.60. He is expected to do just as well in the upcoming encounter.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Kent to win @ 2.26 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Parimatch