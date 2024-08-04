Kent vs Middlesex Match Prediction KEN 58 % Chance of Winning MID 42 % Bet Now! Middlesex and Kent will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham August 4, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kent vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Kent began their campaign with a loss but returned with two consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Hampshire in their last game. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 5th place of the Group A points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.216. The team will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game.

Middlesex had a disappointing start in the competition with two consecutive losses in the competition. However, the team won their last game against Northamptonshire. The team is placed at the 7th position of the Group A table with a win and two losses. Middlesex has 2 points and a net run rate of -1.485. The team will be looking to win their next game as well. The squad looks strong and has a lot of batting options.

Middlesex's chance of winning: 42%

Kent’s chance of winning: 58%

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Kent vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before 1st dismissal in the game (@ PARIMATCH)

Middlesex won their first game of the season against Northamptonshire. The team opened with Joe Cracknell and Sam Robson in the competition. Robson dismissed out pretty early and was replaced by Joshua De Caires in the latest game. The team has posted the scores of 2, 46 & 52 runs in the three games before their 1st dismissal. Cracknell averages at 36.33 while Joshua De Caires averages at 20.00 in the competition. The duo looks in good form and will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Kent vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham will be hosting this match. Batting first seems to have a distinct advantage at this venue. Teams batting first put up a huge total in both the matches last season and went on to win, so both captains will be looking to bat first if the coin toss goes in their favour.

Weather Report

The weather conditions do not predict any rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 21 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain cloudy.

Middlesex Player List

Joe Cracknell, Sam Robson, Nathan Fernandes, Mark Stoneman (C), Jack Davies (Wk), Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Henry Brookes, Ethan Bamber, Noah Cornwell, Blake Cullen, Josh De Caires, Ishaan Kaushal, Robbie White

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman (c) Batter Joshua De Caires All-rounder Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex batted very well in the last game. They chased down the target of 318 runs in the last game and won the game by 5 wickets. They will be looking for a win in the next game too.

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Sam Billings (c) & (Wk), Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus O’Riordan Batter Joey Evison Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly Batter Jack Leaning © All-rounder Ekansh Singh Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Charlie Stobo Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Player List

Kent won the last game by 4 wickets. Their bowlers did well in the game and dismissed Hampshire at 168 runs in the last game. They will come in confident in the next game.

Kent vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Kent by 3-2.

Middlesex Won: 2

Kent Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Kent vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Kent went against Hampshire in the last game of the One Day Cup. Hampshire batted first in the game and were bundled out for 168 runs in the game. Beyers Swanepoel was fantastic with the ball and picked 3 wickets in the match. Charlie Stobo and Grant Stewart picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Kent scored 170/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Harry Finch smashed 53 runs while Beyers Swanepoel scored 30 runs in the game. Charlie Stobo ended the innings with an unbeaten 32 runs in the game. The team will be looking confident in the next game against Middlesex.

Middlesex finally won a game in the competition. The team clashed against Northamptonshire in the last game. Northants were unforgiving with the bat and smashed 317/9 in the game. Noah Cornwell and Henry Brookes picked 2 wickets each while Luke Hollman was the best bowler with 3 picks in the game. Middlesex chased down the target successfully and posted 319/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Nathan Fernandes and Mark Stoneman were the top scorers in the team with 83 runs each in the game. Joe Cracknell scored 49 runs in the game.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Batters

Harry Finch to be Kent's top batter

Harry Finch is the top scorer of Kent. He has scored 115 runs in 3 games at an average of 57.50. He scored 53 runs in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Mark Stoneman to be Middlesex's top batter

Mark Stoneman leads his side with his bat. He has scored 178 runs in 3 games of the competition and averages at 59.33. He smashed 83 runs off 78 balls in the last game. He will come in as the best batter from Middlesex in the next game.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Kent's top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel is the top bowler from Kent. He has picked 8 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He maintains an economy rate of 3.44 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Luke Hollman is the top bowler from Middlesex. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games. He picked 3 wickets for 49 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.