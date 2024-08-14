Kent vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction KEN 61 % Chance of Winning NOR 39 % Bet Now! Northamptonshire and Kent will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on August 14, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Kent are having a pretty inconsistent campaign in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Durham in the last game. The team has won three games and lost four matches. With that, Kent is positioned at the 7th place of the Group A standings. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.155. The team will clash against Northants in the next game.

Things have gone extremely wrong for Northamptonshire in the competition. The team has won a single game but lost on six occasions in the tournament. They are coming from their second consecutive loss in the competition. With that, they are at the 8th place of the Group A standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.299. The team has to do something to turn around their campaign.

Northamptonshire's chance of winning: 39%

Kent’s chance of winning: 61%

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Kent vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score under 29.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Northamptonshire are having a bad campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad but the team could not convert wins in the competition. The team has managed to post the scores of 108, 10 & 1 before their 1st dismissal in the last three outings. Prithvi Shaw and Ricardo Vasconcelos opened for the team usually but James Sales moved up to the opening order since Vasconcelos looked out of form. Despite the changes, the team is facing quick dismissals in their last few games. Moreover, Kent will be looking for a early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Northamptonshire 1.65 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The pitch at St. Lawrence Ground is a great one to bat on. It’s hard with consistent bounce, allowing batters to play their strokes freely. Seam bowlers do get some help when the ball is new. The last two matches of the One-Day Cup played at Canterbury’s St. Lawrence Ground have been won by the team batting first. This will likely tempt the captains to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Canterbury on the day of the match predicts a sunny day with light winds. We should get a full match.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Emilio Gay Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Gus Miller Bowler Justin Broad All-rounder James Sales Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are doing terribly in their campaign. They lost the majority of their games in the tournament. The team will be looking for a win here.

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch (Wk), Sam Billings (c) & (Wk), Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Marcus O’Riordan Batter Joey Evison Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly Batter Jack Leaning © All-rounder Ekansh Singh Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Charlie Stobo Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Player List

Kent lost the last game by 7 runs. The bowling unit was terrible in the last game, conceding 307 runs in the game. The batters came very close to the victory but had to settle with a loss.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Northamptonshire Won: 2

Kent Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Kent vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire had an unfortunate outing in their last game. Lamcashire batted first in the game and scored 240/9 in the game. Saif Zaib was the best bowler from Northamptonshire with 3 wickets while Ben Sanderson took 2 wickets home. Things went wrong during the chase. The irregular dismissals resulted in Northants’ score of 236/8 in the game, losing it by 4 runs. Justin Broad was the top scorer with 63 runs while Lewis McManus scored 45 runs in the game. George Bartlett scored 35 runs.

Kent went against Durham in the last game of the One Day Cup. Durham batted first in the game and were bundled out for 307 runs in the game. Marcus O’Riordan and Jaydn Denly picked 3 wickets each in the game. Although it was a huge score for the team, Kent managed to come very close to it. They scored 300/9, losing the game by 7 runs. Harry Finch was the best batter in the team with 104 runs in the game. Jack Leaning also scored 82 runs.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Harry Finch to be Kent's top batter

Harry Finch is the top scorer of Kent. He has scored 253 runs in 7 games at an average of 42.16. He scored 104 runs in the last game and will be looking to return in the next game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Prithvi Shaw to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Prithvi Shaw is the top batter from Northamptonshire in the competition. He has scored 326 runs in 7 games at an average of 46.57. He scored 23 runs in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game as well.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be Kent's top bowler

Grant Stewart is the top bowler from Kent. He has picked 11 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He maintains an economy rate of 5.24 in the competition. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Saif Zaid to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

Saif Zaid is the top wicket-taker from the side. He has picked 12 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He took 3 wickets in the last game against Lancashire. Zaib will be expected to bowl well in the next game.