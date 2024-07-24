Lancashire vs Durham Match Prediction LAN 59 % Chance of Winning DUR 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Durham’s first match of the One-Day Cup is going to be held at The Cricket Field, Sedbergh School, on July 24, 2024. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s defeat against Northamptonshire in the last fixture of the Vitality Blast did not put a damper on their chances of qualifying and they remained clear of any threat despite a loss. In all fairness, Lancashire’s batting performance was quite impressive since they posted 201 runs on the board in a combined effort of the entire lineup. George Dockrell’s 45 was the top performance and the others were trailing closely behind. The bowlers were the ones who could not fend off Northamptonshire and the fall of six wickets did not seem to stop the latter from making it over the line which ultimately led to a four-wicket victory for them.

Durham’s crucial victory over Derbyshire was necessary to secure a spot in the quarter-final and they achieved that feat rather easily. They kept the latter down to a score of 155 and it was a breeze thereafter as the batters did not have much of a challenge. Additionally, Derbyshire’s bowling was off the mark and Durham’s batters made full use of that to reach the target. Opener Alex Lees’ unbeaten 72 was undeniably a major reason for their victory coupled with Colin Ackermann’s 54 not out. Together, they scored the winning runs to seal an eight-wicket win for the team.

Lancashire chance of winning - 59%

Durham chance of winning - 41%

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Lancashire vs Durham Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Luke Wells was opening with skipper Keaton Jennings for Lancashire during the Vitality Blast for a majority of the season but Phil Salt joined the party in the final two matches, replacing the latter as the opener. There was definitely an improvement with Salt at the frontlines but Luke Wells was almost single handedly ruining the opening partnership by getting knocked out prematurely. This was the case for most of the season and as a result, Lancashire ended up with first wicket stands of 19, 14, 2, 6 and 5 runs in the last five matches. The way it stands, Lancashire’s chance of an improved opening total is quite slim.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Lancashire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Sedbergh School served as host for one match in the 2023 One-Day Cup between Lancashire and Essex where the latter opted to field first after winning the toss. Lancashire’s first innings total of 270 runs after 36 overs in a rain-affected match was not entirely convincing and Essex had the firepower to overcome their rivals. However, the rain spoiled Essex’s chances of chasing it down and the match concluded with no result. In the next match, too, the toss winner will want to field first and take advantage of the surface.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to play a part in the outcome this time around as there is a minimal 10% chance of a washout on match day. The temperature is predicted to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Lavelle Batter Tom Bruce Batter Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire won two out of their last five matches in the Vitality Blast even though two of them were forsaken due to the rain.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ben Raine Bowler Paul Coughlin All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham also clinched victory on two occasions in their last five outings of the Vitality Blast but they lost three by significant margins.

Lancashire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Lancashire have overcome Durham three times in their last five head-to-head encounters and one match ended without a result. Durham won their 2021 meeting, the last match between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 3

Durham - 1

No Result - 1

Lancashire vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Luke Wells and Phil Salt set up opening partnerships of 19 and 14 runs for Lancashire in the last two matches of the Vitality Blast which was certainly a step up from before but not nearly enough to outperform their rivals. Graham Clark and Alex Lees’ performance took a downturn at the halfway stage for Durham and their opening partnerships took a hit as a consequence. However, they bounced back and returned in solid form at the final match against Derbyshire where they added 36 runs to the first wicket. In the two matches prior to that, they had totals of 0 and 12 before the first dismissal but they are still favored over Lancashire’s first wicket.

Lancashire vs Durham Great Britain Sedbergh School, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Durham Best Batters

Liam Livingstone to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Liam Livingstone played two innings in the Vitality Blast towards the end of the group stage and he managed to score a half-century in his first outing, having amassed an unbeaten 54. He went on to add 36 runs to the tally in the second innings, giving him a total of 90 runs in two innings. He was the second highest scorer on both occasions but he is warmed up for a big knock in the next match.

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham was not a regular for Durham in the Vitality Blast this season but despite the fact that he only took part in six innings, he was among the top run scorers for the team with 225 runs in six innings. He is an absolute powerhouse with the bat and is expected to be Durham’s standout against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Saqib Mahmood to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Saqib Mahmood’s one wicket in three overs against Northamptonshire in the last match of the Vitality Blast did not make him the top bowler by any means but his consistency with taking wickets makes him the favorite. He has taken 12 wickets in eight innings with a bowling average of 23.00 and remains the top pick for the upcoming game.

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Nathan Sowter amped up his game in the last few matches of the Vitality Blast and made his way to the top as the second highest wicket-taker for Durham with 19 wickets in 13 innings. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last match against Derbyshire, having picked two wickets in four innings with an economy rate of 4.50. He is the top choice for the next fixture.