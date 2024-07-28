Lancashire vs Kent Match Prediction LAN 59 % Chance of Winning KEN 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.755 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Kent will meet at Stanley Park, Blackpool, for their next outing in the One-Day Cup. The match is going to take place on July 28, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Lancashire faced an unusual upset in the first encounter against Durham where the latter batted first and secured an imposing total of 344. Lancashire had a mammoth task ahead of them and Josh Bohannon, who comes in at number three, notched up a ton as he amassed 147 runs. He was the top scorer by some margin considering the skipper and opener Keaton Jennings was next in line with 44 runs. Since none of the other batters were particularly helpful, their chase was insufficient and they fell short by 57 runs in the end.

Kent entered this tournament in poor shape after a disastrous Vitality Blast campaign and their defeat against Somerset did not come as a surprise. The former batted first and found themselves bowled out for 267 runs, and only three batters had a fruitful outing. Joey Evison, Grant Stewart and Hamidullah Qadri were the top scorers with 55, 51 and 43 runs, respectively. Kent’s bowlers managed to topple seven of Somerset’s wickets but they were unable to curtail runs which allowed Somerset to surpass the target by three wickets.

Lancashire chance of winning - 59%

Kent chance of winning - 41%

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Lancashire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Beyers Swanepoel and Joey Evison were the openers for Kent in the first encounter against Somerset and it was a mediocre showing as they scored 31 runs together. However, Kent’s opening wicket has a tendency to face trouble and instability often holds them back from having successful partnerships. Apart from their last match against Surrey in the Vitality Blast where they had a stand of 108 runs, Kent secured totals of 13, 27, 10 and 0 in the four matches prior to that. By the looks of it, Kent’s first wicket continues to be on the backfoot.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Kent 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Kent Toss Prediction

A single game was held at Stanley Park last season between Lancashire and Kent. The latter won the toss and elected to field first but Lancashire made life difficult for their rivals. They posted 328 runs on the board and emerged victorious by a dominant margin of 125 runs. The toss winning side will want to bat first and set the target in the upcoming outing.

Weather Report

Although the weather at Blackpool is expected to be partially cloudy, there is a negligible 10% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard.

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Wicket-keeper Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter George Lavelle Batter Harry Singh Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s performance against Durham was likely a one-off upset since they were quite dominant in the buildup to this tournament.

Kent Player List

Jack Leaning (c), Sam Billings, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers, Ekansh Singh, Charlie Stobo.

Predicted Playing XI

Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Ekansh Singh Batter Jack Leaning (C) Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly All-rounder Charlie Stobo Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Hamidullah Qadri Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s loss was not out of the ordinary and their poor form from the Vitality Blast plagues them in the ongoing series as well.

Lancashire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Lancashire and Kent are tied with two wins each in their previous five outings in the tournament. The remaining match ended without a result.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 2

Warwickshire - 2

No Result - 1

Lancashire vs Kent Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Neither of the team’s opening pairs were able to pull their weight in their respective first matches of the season since one opener did a majority of the work and the other had a tough time facing the opposition. For Kent, Beyers Swanepoel only contributed a total of eight runs and brought Kent’s opening partnership to an end after 31 runs. Lancashire were worse off with wicket-keeper batter George Bell opening alongside skipper Keaton Jennings and as the former struggled to get going, Lancashire ended up with an opening stand of 19 runs. Despite this, Lancashire have shown that they have the potential to turn things around and they will be favored to put on a better showing.

Lancashire vs Kent List a Stanley Park, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Kent Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was Lancashire’s second highest run scorer in the last match versus Durham where he scored 44 runs before getting run out. Although it was not his most spectacular showing, he has consistently been their leading batter including the 2023 season where he scored 369 runs in eight innings. He is anticipated to come back stronger against Kent.

Jack Leaning to be Kent’s Best Batter

Jack Leaning did not make the most ideal start to the One-Day Cup since he had to settle for 17 runs in the first game against Somerset. However, he was the second highest run scorer for Kent in the 2023 season of the tournament, having amassed 380 runs in eight innings with a remarkable average of 54.28. He is the player to look out for in the next fixture against Lancashire.

Lancashire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Will Williams to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Will Williams was Lancashire’s top wicket-taker in the previous season where he claimed 13 wickets in seven innings with a commendable average of 21.46. In the first match of the season against Durham, he was tied at the top with a single wicket in ten overs and an economy rate of 7.00. He is expected to do better in the upcoming match.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Kent in the previous outing against Somerset wherein he brought back one wicket after his nine-over spell and managed to keep his economy rate down to 6.33. In the last season, he was the team’s top bowler with 17 wickets in seven innings and remains the leading choice for the next game.