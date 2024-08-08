Lancashire vs Middlesex Match Prediction LAN 43 % Chance of Winning MID 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 8, 2024, Lancashire and Middlesex will lock horns in the One-Day Cup and they will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester. The action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Lancashire squandered yet another opportunity and their inability to capitalize on simple occasions ruled them out of contention for qualifying at the halfway stage, and it did not come as a surprise that they fumbled an easy win against Hampshire. The latter barely managed to score 222 runs which, in limited overs cricket, is a boon for the chasing side but Lancashire landed themselves in a soup by tripping over themselves. The top six batters did nothing for the team and it was a one-sided affair from the beginning of their hunt. Chris Green’s 100 was the only innings that helped Lancashire save face since the other ten batters combined added a measly 51 runs. They handed Hampshire a 71-run victory by the end of the 40th over.

Middlesex’s last encounter against Durham was abandoned due to a downpour but their prior match against Kent was quite successful. The bowlers pitched in to bundle out Kent for 204 by the 45th over and the batters had a simple task on their hands. For the most part, Middlesex kept themselves out of trouble and cruised to the finish line in 32 overs. Opener Joe Cracknell did much of the work on his own with 88 runs while Robbie White and Jack Davies’ 50 and 35, respectively, were almost enough to finish the chase. With five wickets to spare, Middlesex brought home their second victory of the season.

Lancashire chance of winning - 43%

Middlesex chance of winning - 57%

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Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Lancashire’s opening wicket is absolutely defenseless against any team and their vulnerability has cost them far too much in the tournament so far. Neither George Bell nor Harry Singh have made any headway and it is only going to get harder here on out. The pair have added 2, 46, 9, 9 and 19 runs to the first wicket in the five games they have played until now. Moreover, Bell has a dismal average of 19.20 while Singh is somehow significantly worse, averaging at 9.75. As it stands, the odds are unequivocally against them.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

Old Trafford served as host to two fixtures in the 2023 season of the tournament and the teams batting first were enormously successful both times. In fact, the average first innings score was 323 last season and that is a ridiculously overpowering total in this format. Chasing has proven to be difficult and both teams will avoid it at all costs.

Weather Report

There is a nearly guaranteed washout at Manchester with a staggering 90% chance of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, George Bell, Harry Singh, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard, Rocky Flintoff, Ollie Sutton, Venkatesh Iyer.

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Wicket-keeper Harry Singh Batter Josh Bohannon (C) Batter Rocky Flintoff All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder George Lavelle Batter Chris Green All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler Will Williams Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s five-match losing streak does not seem to have an end in sight and they do not help their cause with allround terrible performances.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Sam Robson Batter Robbie White Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires All-rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex made a bad start to the season with two devastating losses but they recuperated and edged out two back-to-back victories.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Lancashire won four of their last five encounters against Middlesex, including their previous outing in the 2023 season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 4

Middlesex - 1

Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s woes do not seem to see any respite and that includes their openers who have not shown any consistency whatsoever. George Bell and Harry Singh have scored 2, 46 and 9 runs together in the previous three games and their struggles are quite evident. Middlesex are in an entirely different plane since they managed to maintain stability at the front despite several changes in the opening lineup. With Joe Cracknell as the linchpin, Middlesex boasts first wicket totals of 23, 52 and 46 runs together. There is no comparison between the sides and Middlesex’s openers are expected to be destructive in the next match.

Lancashire vs Middlesex List a Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.808 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Josh Bohannon continues to be Lancashire’s leading batter even though he has not done anything substantial in the last four matches. The skipper has garnered 182 runs in five innings with an average of 36.40. He is capable of turning things around for the team in their predicament to come good in the next match.

Joe Cracknell to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Joe Cracknell is the leading run scorer for Middlesex with 197 runs in four innings and has an average of 49.25. He notched up his second half-century of the season in the last match against Kent, having scored 88 runs. Given his current form, the opener is anticipated to be Middlesex’s standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Will Williams to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Will Williams’ spell against Hampshire in the last outing was quite impressive as he bowled a maiden in seven overs, picked one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 3.00. Overall, he is Lancashire’s joint highest wicket-taker with four wickets in three innings and an average of 33.00. He is the top pick to lead the way for the team.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman is Middlesex’s greatest asset in the bowling department and currently stands tied as their top wicket-taker with five wickets in four innings. He is biting time to strike and will be expected to come into his own against Lancashire, even though he took a solitary wicket in the previous match. He remains the top choice for the next game.