Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction LAN 35 % Chance of Winning WOR 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Worcestershire are set to square off on August 14, 2024, in the One-Day Cup. Meeting at Old Trafford, Manchester, the sides will begin their clash at 3:30 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

At long last, Lancashire achieved their first victory of the season in the twilight stage of the tournament as they took on an equally underperforming Northamptonshire. Lancashire’s total of 240 was not the slightest bit convincing since it is quite difficult to defend in limited overs cricket. George Balderson and Joshua Boyden led the way and made their total possible, having scored 53 and 44* runs, respectively. The odds were still very much against Lancashire at the halfway stage but the bowlers are credited with the success of the game since they defended the score with all their might. They were able to take eight wickets and as Northamptonshire reached 236 runs, the bowlers pulled off a miracle and prevented the rivals from scoring any more runs which led to a thrilling showdown and a narrow four-run victory.

As customary, Worcestershire had a clean sweep against Hampshire with an incredibly dominant allround performance. They were asked to field first and Worcestershire made the most of their situation by taking out Hampshire for 164. This left them with a simple chase on their hands and despite the fact that they went at their own pace, Worcestershire had no trouble whatsoever in surpassing the target. Openers Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock helped massively with their 104-run stand and as the bulk of the scoring was done, Rob Jones and skipper Jake Libby took over to score the winning runs, leading to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Lancashire chance of winning - 35%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 65%

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Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

In the seven matches that Lancashire have played this season, there has not been a single instance where their opening pair were able to lay down a proper foundation for the rest of the team to build on which is rather concerning. To put things into perspective, after several changes to the opening combination throughout the season, Lancashire secured first wicket totals of 12, 13, 2, 46, 9, 9 and 19 runs. As George Bell and Keshana Fonseka are the latest first partnership for the team, it is also worth noting that they are presently averaging at 19.28 and 21.00, respectively. It would be miraculous if they ended their campaign this season with a half-decent stand before the first dismissal.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The only match played at Old Trafford this season ended in victory for the chasing side even though the toss winning skipper opted to bat first which is generally the advantageous position here. It is expected that the toss winner will prefer to bat first regardless of the previous outcome, especially since the average first innings total here in the 2023 season was 322.

Weather Report

A 10% possibility of precipitation is forecasted at Manchester with partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, George Bell, Harry Singh, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard, Rocky Flintoff, Ollie Sutton, Venkatesh Iyer, Keshana Fonseka.

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Wicket-keeper Keshana Fonseka Batter Josh Bohannon (C) Batter Rocky Flintoff All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Harry Singh Batter Joshua Boyden Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire faced defeat after defeat and suffered a six-match losing streak before they edged out a victory over Northamptonshire. This does not indicate any improvement or turn around whatsoever.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,

Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess, Fateh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby (C) Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Fateh Singh Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Tommy Sturgess Bowler Jack Home Bowler Hishaam Khan Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have registered two defeats in the last five games in the tournament but they are, undoubtedly, one of the most dominant teams in the competition.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

In their previous five head-to-head encounters, Lancashire and Worcestershire are deadlocked with two victories each.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 2

Worcestershire - 2

Abandoned - 1

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s opening pair, consisting of George Bell and Keshana Fonseka, are yet to do something worthwhile for the team and as the last game of the group stage approaches, they do not have anything to show for themselves. In the last three fixtures, Lancashire have had opening stands of 12, 13 and 2 runs which is not something to write home about. Worcestershire, on the contrary, have excelled in this sphere with first partnerships of 104, 54 and 27 in the last three games. It is an absolute no-brainer for the bookmakers to endorse Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock to outstrip Lancashire’s first wicket.

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Lancashire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Chris Green continues to have a stronghold at the top of Lancashire’s run charts with 216 runs in six innings. He was among the top scorers in the previous match against Northamptonshire, having scored 33 runs. With an average of 36.00, he will be expected to emerge as their top batter in the next match.

Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Gareth Roderick missed out on what would have been his first half-century of the season, having been dismissed for 47 in the previous encounter against Hampshire. The wicket-keeper batter remains the team’s leading run scorer with 385 runs in seven innings, including two centuries. He is expected to return with a vengeance in the upcoming fixture.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Jack Morley to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Jack Morley is now the joint highest wicket-taker for Lancashire with five wickets in two innings and a bowling average of 17.80. He was also tied as the top wicket-taker for Lancashire in the last game versus Northamptonshire, having taken two wickets in ten overs. Further, he also delivered two maidens and kept his economy rate down to 4.40, making him a lucrative pick for the next game.

Jack Home to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Jack Home was the top wicket-taker for the team in their last outing against Hampshire wherein he picked three wickets in nine overs and earned himself an economy rate of 3.66. Overall, he leads Worcestershire’s bowling attack with 15 wickets in four innings and a brilliant average of 13.33, making him the top choice against Lancashire.