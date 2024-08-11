Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction LEI 45 % Chance of Winning GLAM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.892 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Glamorgan will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester on August 11, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Leicestershire are having a pretty mixed campaign. They won on majority of their outings but also faced a few defeats in the competition. They won their last game against Yorkshire and appear confident with their performance. With four wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.717. Leicestershire will be looking for another win and a leap up in the standings.

Glamorgan are the team to beat this season of the One-Day Cup. The team is undefeated in the competition and look very strong with stellar performances in the batting and bowling order. Their last game was abandoned in the middle of the game. With five wins, the team is placed at the top of the Group A standings. They have 11 points and a net run rate of 1.252.

Leicestershire's chance of winning: 45%

Glamorgan’s chance of winning: 55%

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Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score over 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Leicestershire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The team has managed to post the scores of 129, 38 & 16 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last three outings. Ian Holland and Sol Budinger usually open for the side. Holland averages at 39.66 while Budinger holds an average of 61.33 in the current competition. The openers look in great form. That said, Leicestershire will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Leicestershire 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Grace Road, which is also called the Uptonsteel County Ground, Grace Road in Leicester, England, shows the rich history of cricket. Teams frequently decide to chase targets at Grace Road, likely because they believe that the pitch will settle and become better for batting as the game proceeds. This tactical selection indicates an assurance that the pitch can change beneficially for batting during later parts of the match.

Weather Report

The weather conditions do not predict any rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 27 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain cloudy.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Sam Wood Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have a good squad and won their last contest in the competition. The team won their last game against Yorkshire and are moving up in the points table slowly. A win in the next game will certainly help their case.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter William Smale Wicket-keeper Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder Sam Northeast Batter Billy Root Batter Asa Tribe Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan is coming from a win in this fixture. They batted extremely well in the last game and posted 283 runs in the game. The team also kept Essex at bay to win the game by 32 runs.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Glamorgan by 3-2.

Leicestershire Won: 2

Glamorgan Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Leicestershire matched up against Yorkshire in the last outing of the competition. Batting first, Yorkshire scored 236 runs in the game for the loss of 7 wickets. Ian Holland, Tom Scriven and Alex Green picked 2 wickets each in the match. Due to poor weather conditions, the game was reduced to 22 overs with a target set to 150 runs. Chasing the target, Leicestershire scored 152/2, winning the match by 8 wickets (D/L Method). Lewis Hill scored an unbeaten 71 whereas Ian Holland smashed 42 runs in the game. Ajinkya Rahane also scored an unbeaten 28.

Glamorgan clashed against Essex in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Glamorgan bundled out for 283 runs in the game. Sam Northeast scored 89 runs whereas William Smale posted 42 runs in the game. Essex were not able to chase the target. They scored 251/10, losing the game by 32 runs. Jamie Mcllroy, Dan Douthwaite and Ben Morris picked 3 wickets each in the game.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan List a Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.892 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Sam Northeast to be Glamorgan's top batter

Sam Northeast is the best batter from Glamorgan. He has scored 157 runs in 2 games at an average of 157.00. He scored 89 runs in the last game and will be looking to return in the next game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire's top batter

Sol Budinger leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 368 runs in 6 games of the competition and averages at 61.33. He will come in as the best batter from Leicestershire in the next game.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan's top bowler

Dan Douthwaite is the top bowler from Glamorgan. He is in fantastic form and has picked 15 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 5.49 in the competition. He managed to take 3 wickets in the last game and will be the best bowling pick in the next game.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s top bowler

Tom Scriven is the top bowler from Leicestershire. He has picked 10 wickets in 6 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.