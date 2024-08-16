Leicestershire vs Hampshire Match Prediction LEI 55 % Chance of Winning HAM 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Hampshire will be colliding in the second quarter final game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester on August 16, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Leicestershire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

After facing a few hurdles, Leicestershire were successful in posting three wins in a row and finishing at the 2nd place of the Group B standings. The team is coming from a win against Gloucestershire. Leicestershire has six wins and two losses in eight games. The team also finished with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.416. The team will give it their best in order to contest in the semi-finals.

Hampshire were tied with two other teams with the same number of points in the Group A standings. But with a good net run rate, they finished 3rd in the group table and managed to get in the quarter finals. The team won their last game against Middlesex by a huge margin. The team has five wins and three losses, with a net run rate of 0.191. Hampshire must come in strong in the next game to have a chance at the title.

Leicestershire's chance of winning: 55%

Hampshire’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Leicestershire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The openers in the team posted impressive opening partnerships in the competition before. However, they seemed to have lost their form. The team posted the scores of 16, 2 & 0 before their first dismissal in the last three games. Sol Budinger and Ian Holland open for the team currently and average at 24.00 & 50.62 respectively in the competition. With that mentioned, Leicestershire will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Leicestershire 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Grace Road, which is also called the Uptonsteel County Ground, Grace Road in Leicester, England, shows the rich history of cricket. Teams frequently decide to chase targets at Grace Road, likely because they believe that the pitch will settle and become better for batting as the game proceeds. This tactical selection indicates an assurance that the pitch can change beneficially for batting during later parts of the match.

Weather Report

The weather conditions do not predict any rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 23 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain cloudy.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Sam Wood Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have a good squad and won their last contest in the competition. The Team bowled very well in the last game. LEI will look to win the next game and move into the next round.

Hampshire Player List

Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (C), Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Tom Prest Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Toby Albert Batter Nick Gubbins (c) All-rounder Joseph Eckland Batter Felix Organ All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire is coming from a win in this fixture. They batted extremely well in the last game and also displayed intense form in the bowling unit. The team will be confident in the next game.

Leicestershire vs Hampshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Leicestershire (3-1).

Leicestershire Won: 3

Hampshire Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Leicestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire matched up against Gloucestershire in the last outing of the competition. Batting first, Gloucestershire scored 192/9 in the game. Tom Scriven picked 3 wickets whereas Liam Trevaskis and Alex Green took 2 wickets home. It was an easy chase for the team. Leicestershire scored 199/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Peter Handscomb played a winning innings of an unbeaten 65 runs. Ajinkya Rahane also knocked well with 62 runs in the game.

Hampshire clashed against Middlesex in the last game of the competition. It was a one-sided affair. Batting first in the game, Hampshire knocked 276 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Toby Albert scored an unbeaten 75 runs from the middle order. Tom Prest (40), Liam Dawson (48) and Ben Brown (41) were the other high scorers in the team. The team was confident with the total. Chasing the target, Middlesex were knocked all out at 257 runs, losing the game by 19 runs. Kyle Abbott stole the show with 4 wickets. Liam Dawson and Mohammad Abbas took 2 wickets each in the game.

Leicestershire vs Hampshire List a Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.808 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Hampshire Top Batters

Toby Albert to be Hampshire's top batter

Toby Albert is the best batter from Hampshire. He has scored 273 runs in 8 games at an average of 45.50. He scored an unbeaten 75 runs in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire's top batter

Sol Budinger leads his side in terms of scoring runs. He has scored 405 runs in 8 games of the competition and averages at 50.62. He will come in as the best batter from Leicestershire in the next game.

Leicestershire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire's top bowler

Kyle Abbott is the top wicket-taker of the team. He has taken 11 wickets in 7 games of the competition. He was able to pick 4 wickets in the last game. Abbott is looking fierce and will take many wickets in the next game.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s top bowler

Tom Scriven is the top bowler from Leicestershire. He has picked 14 wickets in 8 games. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.