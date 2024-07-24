Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

LC

58%

Chance of Winning

NOT

42%

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1.72
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1.65
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1.703
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Great Britain

Grace Road

Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are set to meet at Grace Road, Leicester, in the One-Day Cup which will commence on July 24, 2024. The outing is going to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel was the team’s top run scorer in the Vitality Blast with 413 runs in 13 innings.
  • Nottinghamshire are 5-0 against Leicestershire in the previous five outings in the tournament.

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire’s chances of advancing to the playoffs were thwarted by Warwickshire who extended their lead at the top by crushing the former in the last match of the Vitality Blast. Leicestershire fielded first and conceded 194 runs which put a strain on the batters in a high-pressure situation. Come Leicestershire’s turn to bat, they were humbled quite quickly as they were bowled out for 122 in 16.4 overs. The top four batters departed for single digital scores and Lewis Goldsworthy was the only standout player with 35 runs. With the batters at the other hand collapsing in quick succession, Leicestershire succumbed to Warwickshire by a 72-run margin.

Nottinghamshire’s last minute victory against Yorkshire was too little, too late after a whole season of immense struggle in the Vitality Blast. They brought in major changes to the top order and it seemed to have reconditioned the entire equation; Freddie McCann and Sam King’s first match was a major success, having scored 48 and 44 runs, respectively. Seasoned contender Jack Haynes notched up a 50 and it allowed the team to boast a 209-run total. Yorkshire fought hard but it was all to no avail as they were limited to 181 by the end of the innings, leading to a 28-run victory for Nottinghamshire.

  • Leicestershire chance of winning - 58%
  • Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 42%

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score low before first dismissal

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger’s form was at an all-time low towards the end of the Vitality Blast season and, naturally, their opening partnerships were disconcertingly low. In the last five matches, they were able to secure scores of 18, 1, 28, 2 and 17 runs with great difficulty and it was of no help to the team in the grand scheme of things. Both batters were visibly underperforming and to add to their woes, they had a tough time against Nottinghamshire’s bowlers in their meeting at the end of the tournament. This puts them heavily on the backfoot for the first match and unless the openers can muster up some new-found form, they are at a massive disadvantage.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 25.5

1.85
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Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire

1.85
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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Three out of four matches held at Grace Road last year were truncated due to the rain and it does not portray an accurate picture of the pitch conditions. However, the one thing that remained consistent across all four games was that the teams fielding first enjoyed a 100% success rate regardless of the total on the board. The toss winning side in the upcoming match will opt for the same strategy to give themselves a head start.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Leicester with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel

Batter

Sol Budinger

Batter

Rehan Ahmed

All-rounder

Peter Handscomb (C)

Batter

Lewis Goldsworthy

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder

All-rounder

Louis Kimber

Batter

Ben Cox

Wicket-keeper

Ben Mike

Bowler

Scott Currie

Bowler

Josh Hull

Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s last five matches of the Vitality Blast were not particularly remarkable as they only secured two wins and squandered easy opportunities.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke (C)

Batter

Freddie McCann

Batter

Sam King

Batter

Jack Haynes

Batter

Tom Moores

Wicket-keeper

Lyndon James

All-rounder

Matthew Montgomery

All-rounder

Calvin Harrison

Bowler

Luke Fletcher

Bowler

Olly Stone

Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire lost four games on the bounce before their unseemly victory over Yorkshire in the last match of the Vitality Blast. Their performances on all fronts were shoddy throughout the season.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have been dominant against Leicestershire, having won all of their previous five encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 0

Nottinghamshire - 5

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire met in the Vitality Blast towards the tail end of the season and the former’s openers, Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke, went absolutely ham on the opposition’s bowlers to score 68 runs before the latter was dismissed. This was leagues better than Leicestershire whose opening partnership was broken up after a single run was scored. Both Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have been out of form and this gives Nottinghamshire the advantage in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

Great Britain

Grace Road, null

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Leicestershire

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1.72
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Nottinghamshire

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2.155
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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel’s slump has not quite come to an end yet as he continues to be at odds with his form but he is biting time to deliver a big knock for his team. With the start of the One-Day Cup, he has the chance to start over after a disappointing end to the Vitality Blast. Despite that, he was the top batter for the team with 413 runs in 13 innings and will be expected to come into his own in a different format.

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Jack Haynes’ second half-century of the 2024 Vitality Blast came against Yorkshire in the last match wherein he scored 50 runs while striking at 238.09. Overall, he was the second highest run-getter for Nottinghamshire with 229 runs in 13 innings and will be anticipated to score big once more.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie was consistently the top wicket-taker for Leicestershire in the Vitality Blast and ended his campaign with 20 wickets in 12 innings and an impressive bowling average of 18.95. He was also the top bowler in the last match against Warwickshire where he claimed two wickets in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 6.50, making him a lucrative choice for the next game.

Luke Fletcher to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Luke Fletcher brought home four wickets in three innings during the Vitality Blast and achieved a decent bowling average of 25.25. He was tied as the top wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in the final match against Yorkshire where his four-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 9.00. He remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Leicestershire

Leicestershire were in the thick of things during the Vitality Blast as they fought tooth and nail till the last minute only to miss out on qualifying by a hair. They remained fifth with six wins and a low-grade net run rate of -0.119. Nottinghamshire were the basement team the entire season and nothing they did seemed to have worked for them until the last match where they edged out a surprise victory. However, it still did not lift them off the bottom of the North Group since they ended their campaign with three wins and a dismal net run rate of -1.699. Leicestershire are the obvious choice to come out on top in this matchup.
  • Leicestershire to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
  • Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
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