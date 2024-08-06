Leicestershire vs Surrey Match Prediction LEI 65 % Chance of Winning SUR 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.588 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 6, 2024, Leicestershire and Surrey will meet in the One-Day Cup at Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground. The action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Leicestershire’s batting display was sensational in their last outing against Sussex although their defense had the potential to be much better. They batted first in an away game and managed to post a dominant total of 363 runs. Peter Handscomb came good after a dry spell and achieved his first century of the season, having scored 119 runs. Openers Sol Budinger and Ian Holland also did exceptionally well to secure totals of 84 and 65, respectively. Additionally, Ajinkya Rahane’s contribution of 68 cannot go unmentioned since all of these efforts led to a formidable score for Leicestershire. However, the bowlers almost fumbled their chances by conceding far too many runs and it came down to the wire. Sussex eventually lost but only just since it was a ten-run margin between the sides.

Surrey lost their fifth match in a row in their previous encounter against Nottinghamshire. Surrey’s bowlers allowed the rivals to secure a total of 378 which was nearly impossible to chase down. The batters needed a miracle to make this a reality but the damage was done. Opener Dom Sibley went hammer and tongs for the second match in succession to score 72 runs. While he led from the front, the middle order struggled and the batters could not withstand the pressure. It came down to the lower order and bowler Conor McKerr did a stellar job, having scored 71 runs, but it was not nearly enough to overcome Nottinghamshire. Surrey found themselves dismissed for 271 in the 44th over and suffered a 107-run loss.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 65%

Surrey chance of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score high before first dismissal

Sol Budinger has been a massive boon for Leicestershire as the opener is averaging at 74.25. Harry Swindells was pulling the first wicket down since he was not able to find his footing and after three unfruitful innings on the bounce, the team brought Ian Holland to fill in for him. This decision worked wonders for Leicestershire as they ended up with an opening total of 129 runs in the last match. They are on course for another big showing in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

Leicestershire and Essex played the solitary match held at Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground in the 2023 season where the latter elected to bat first. Things did not go Essex’s way at all and they were restricted to 250 which was a rather easy chase for Leicestershire. Fielding first will be the preferred option for the next match, too.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 40% chance of rain at Kibworth with the temperature touching 22 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire faced an upset against Warwickshire earlier this season but that was their only misstep since they managed to beat all of the other rivals so far.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Patel All-rounder Dominic Sibley Batter Ben Geddes Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Ben Foakes Batter Cameron Steel Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Conor McKerr Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler James Taylor Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have been in terrible form and there is no way around it. They have lost all five matches this season and the margins of their defeats are appalling.

Leicestershire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Leicestershire won their last three games against Surrey on the bounce while the latter edged out one victory in their previous five meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 3

Surrey - 1

Abandoned - 1

Leicestershire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Ryan Patel and Dom Sibley’s partnership has seen a gradual improvement as the latter started pulling his weight in the previous two games. However, the two don’t seem to be working in unison and Surrey’s opening wicket remains vulnerable. They have added 66, 38 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. For Leicestershire, Harry Swindells has been underperforming and was ultimately replaced by Ian Holland in the last game which caused the team’s opening wicket to soar. In the previous three fixtures, the team boasted opening totals of 129, 42 and 15 runs, making them the favored opening lineup for the next game.

Leicestershire vs Surrey List a Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.377 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Surrey Best Batters

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger has been in a league of his own so far as he scored his second half-century of the season against Sussex in the previous match, having amassed 84 runs, which put him out of reach at the top with 297 runs in four innings. Although he was not the top batter last time out, he has proved to be highly dependable and continues to be the top choice.

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley has settled in after a drought in the initial stages of the season and had two back-to-back fruitful innings. He scored a half-century in the previous match versus Nottinghamshire as he piled on 72 runs at the top and has surpassed all the other batters in the team with a total of 228 runs in five innings. The opener is anticipated to be the standout batter once more.

Leicestershire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven is now tied as the top bowler for the team with six wickets in four innings with a bowling average of 26.33. He managed to pick a single wicket in the last game against Sussex during his ten-over spell and earned himself an economy rate of 6.70. He is expected to come into his own in the upcoming match against Surrey.

Conor McKerr to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Conor McKerr has overtaken the other bowlers in the team to secure the top spot with ten wickets in five innings. He was also the top wicket-taker in the previous outing against Nottinghamshire where he took three wickets in ten overs, bowled a maiden and achieved an economy rate of 7.80. He is the top pick once again.