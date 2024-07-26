Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction LEI 45 % Chance of Winning WAR 55 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Warwickshire will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester, for their second One-Day Cup fixture on July 26, 2024. The encounter is going to begin at 6:30 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire’s first match of the One-Day Cup this season was marred by disruptions and delays shortened the match significantly. Leicestershire were able to play an innings free of interruptions and their total of 369 was a tall task for the rivals to hunt down. Skipper Lewis Hill’s 81 was the top score of the match followed by Sol Budinger and Ajinkya Rahane who scored 75 and 71, respectively. Everyone was pulling their weight and it ultimately paid off since they were able to secure a nearly insurmountable score. Nottinghamshire’s chase was truncated after several stoppages and after 14 overs were played, they were at 89/6. Needless to say, Leicestershire brought home an easy 15-run victory via the D/L method.

Warwickshire brought their big guns against Essex in their first match of the season and having fielded first, they allowed the latter to post 324 runs on the board. This was not much trouble for Warwickshire to chase down, though, and skipper Ed Barnard made sure of it. He opened the innings and scored an unbeaten 173 while wicket-keeper batter Michael Burgess’s 59 not out ensured that they scored the winning runs together. Opener Rob Yates and Will Rhodes also did their bit by adding 42 and 41 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. This collective effort earned Warwickshire their first victory of the season by a dominant seven-wicket margin.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 45%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 55%

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Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score high before first dismissal

Rob Yates and Ed Barnard made for an insanely destructive opening pair for Warwickshire as they scored 97 runs together before the fall of the first wicket against Essex in the previous game. Warwickshire have one of the most formidable squads in the tournament and regardless of who opens the innings, they rarely miss the mark. In the last three matches of the Vitality Blast, the team secured opening stands of 99, 0 and 21 runs. They are on course for another big knock in the next match.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Nottinghamshire faced quite a drubbing in the previous match against Leicestershire held at Grace Road even though they had the advantage as they opted to field first. Despite that anomaly of a result, the toss winner of the next match will want to field first since the chasing side had a 100% success rate last season.

Weather Report

With a lowly 10% chance of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, the weather at Leicester is expected to be conducive for the match.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Swindells Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s batting and bowling lineups are quite impressive at the moment. They have the capacity to score big and defend it with a strong bowling attack.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Alex Davies, Danny Briggs, Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Zakary Foulkes, Theo Wylie.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Will Rhodes All-rounder Hamza Shaikh Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Theo Wylie Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s batting is their greatest strength but that is not to say that their bowling is lacking by any means. They are a well-rounded squad with few blemishes in their trajectory.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire are ahead of Warwickshire by a single win in their previous five matches, having won three of those outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 3

Warwickshire - 2

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire’s openers did a stellar job for the team in their first outing against Nottinghamshire where Harry Swindells and seasoned opener Sol Budinger posted a partnership of 95 runs. As if this was not achievement enough, Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Ed Barnard were just a tad better with an opening stand of 97 runs against Essex. Additionally, Leicestershire faced Warwickshire in their final Vitality Blast outing where the former’s openers added a measly 18 runs to the first wicket while the latter’s opening order were chuffed with a total of 99 runs before the first dismissal. The odds are entirely in Warwickshire’s favor in the realm of opening scores.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger opened the innings for Leicestershire and emerged as the second highest run scorer against Nottinghamshire with 75 runs. He was sensational in the 2023 edition of the One-Day Cup, having been the team’s second highest run-getter with 398 runs in ten innings. The opener seems to favor this format and will be expected to do well once again.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard could not have hoped for a better start to the tournament as he notched up an unbeaten century with 173 runs against Essex. His performance in this format is simply sublime, judging by the fact that he was Warwickshire’s leading batter in the 2023 season with 616 runs in nine innings. He is absolutely the top pick against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven was absolutely relentless against Nottinghamshire in the last match as he managed to topple three wickets in three overs. He also achieved an exceptional economy rate of 6.66 during the match. In the previous season, he was among the top bowlers with 14 wickets in eight innings which makes him a dependable choice.

Oliver Hannon-Dalby to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby was the leading bowler for the team in their previous encounter against Essex, having picked three wickets in ten overs with a brilliant economy rate of 6.90. He was also leagues ahead of the other bowlers in the previous season with 24 wickets in nine innings, making him the top choice again.