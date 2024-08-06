Middlesex vs Durham Match Prediction MID 45 % Chance of Winning DUR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.808 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Durham are going to lock horns in the One-Day Cup on August 6, 2024, at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. The clash is set to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Durham Chances of Winning

Middlesex had a relatively easy outing against Kent and it gave them a major boost in the standings, especially in terms of their net run rate. Kent batted first but found themselves bundled out for a measly 204 and Middlesex did not have a big task ahead of them. Even though the latter lost eight wickets in the process of chasing the total, they managed to make it over the line by the end. Opener Joe Cracknell’s 88, Robbie White 50 and wicket-keeper batter Jack Davies’ 35 were enough to see the team home in a five-wicket victory.

Durham made light work of Northamptonshire in their last match where the latter batted first and notched up 260. The score was not quite enough to keep Durham at bay as Colin Ackermann, Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick held their own to score 108, 55 and 42 runs, respectively. Durham did lose six wickets along the way but there was no stopping them. By the penultimate over, Durham were the victors by a margin of four wickets.

Middlesex chance of winning - 45%

Durham chance of winning - 55%

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Middlesex vs Durham Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Middlesex’s openers have adjusted relatively well to the constant changes at the front and it has not had a major bearing on the first wicket stands. Joe Cracknell is the mainstay opener and he is averaging at 49.25. Even though his opening partners have oscillated between Sam Robson, Nathan Fernandes and Joshua De Caires, the team have been able to pile on totals of 23, 52, 46 and 2 runs in the last four games. There has, undeniably, been an incline in performance and it is expected to persist in the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Durham Toss Prediction

Radlett Cricket Club supports high scoring games and the first innings totals tend to be quite daunting. In the last game played here this season between Middlesex and Northamptonshire, the former won while hunting a massive 300+ target. However, this is not always the case and the toss winning skipper will want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast does not look too promising as there is a 60% chance of precipitation at Radlett with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Sam Robson Batter Robbie White Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires All-rounder Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex won two games leading up to this fixture but the margins of defeat in their first two games of the season were rather high.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones Batter Ben McKinney Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Scott Borthwick All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Haydon Mustard Wicket-keeper Paul Coughlin All-rounder George Drissell Bowler Mitchell Killeen Bowler James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham faced two defeats thus far and both times, they lost quite poorly. However, their performance in the previous game inspires confidence in their ability to outdo Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham have a lead over Middlesex in their head-to-head tally with three victories in their last five encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Durham - 3

No Result - 1

Middlesex vs Durham Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Both sides have experimented with varied pairs of openers and a slight inconsistency is bound to occur. Alex Lees and Ben McKinney have been opening for Durham but the skipper dropped himself down the order to accommodate Michael Jones in the last match. In the previous three games, Durham have secured opening partnerships of 22, 40 and 0. While Joe Cracknell has been Middlesex’s mainstay opener, his partners have changed constantly in all the games. However, this has not had a substantial effect on the opening wicket since the openers notched up 23, 52 and 46 runs in the last three fixtures. The bookmakers expected Middlesex to outclass Durham’s openers.

Middlesex vs Durham List a Radlett Cricket Club, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.808 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Durham Best Batters

Joe Cracknell to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Joe Cracknell’s second half-century of the season came against Kent in their previous outing wherein he scored 88 runs before his dismissal. The opening batsman is currently Middlesex’s top run scorer with 197 runs in four innings with an average of 49.25. He will be expected to emerge as their top batter in the next match.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees’ 55 was overshadowed in the previous match against Northamptonshire but it marked the skipper’s first half-century of the season. He remains their leading batter with 184 runs in four innings and an average of 46.00. He is the top pick to be their leading run scorer once again.

Middlesex vs Durham Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman is the joint highest wicket-taker for Middlesex with five wickets in four innings thus far. His spell against Kent in the last game yielded one wicket in ten overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 4.10. He has the potential to be rather destructive and is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Paul Coughlin to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Paul Coughlin is Durham’s top wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings and a brilliant bowling average of 21.22. He was tied as the leading bowler in the last game against Northamptonshire, having taken two wickets in 9.2 overs with an economy rate of 6.00. He continues to be Durham’s top contender among the bowlers.