Middlesex vs Durham Match Prediction
MID
45%
Chance of Winning
DUR
55%
List a
Radlett Cricket Club
Facts:
- Joe Cracknell leads Middlesex’s run charts with 197 runs in four innings so far.
- Durham’s Alex Lees is the team’s leading run scorer with 184 runs in four innings.
Middlesex vs Durham Chances of Winning
Middlesex had a relatively easy outing against Kent and it gave them a major boost in the standings, especially in terms of their net run rate. Kent batted first but found themselves bundled out for a measly 204 and Middlesex did not have a big task ahead of them. Even though the latter lost eight wickets in the process of chasing the total, they managed to make it over the line by the end. Opener Joe Cracknell’s 88, Robbie White 50 and wicket-keeper batter Jack Davies’ 35 were enough to see the team home in a five-wicket victory.
Durham made light work of Northamptonshire in their last match where the latter batted first and notched up 260. The score was not quite enough to keep Durham at bay as Colin Ackermann, Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick held their own to score 108, 55 and 42 runs, respectively. Durham did lose six wickets along the way but there was no stopping them. By the penultimate over, Durham were the victors by a margin of four wickets.
- Middlesex chance of winning - 45%
- Durham chance of winning - 55%
Middlesex vs Durham Betting Tips
Middlesex to score high before first dismissal
Middlesex’s openers have adjusted relatively well to the constant changes at the front and it has not had a major bearing on the first wicket stands. Joe Cracknell is the mainstay opener and he is averaging at 49.25. Even though his opening partners have oscillated between Sam Robson, Nathan Fernandes and Joshua De Caires, the team have been able to pile on totals of 23, 52, 46 and 2 runs in the last four games. There has, undeniably, been an incline in performance and it is expected to persist in the upcoming match as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Durham Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Middlesex
Middlesex vs Durham Toss Prediction
Radlett Cricket Club supports high scoring games and the first innings totals tend to be quite daunting. In the last game played here this season between Middlesex and Northamptonshire, the former won while hunting a massive 300+ target. However, this is not always the case and the toss winning skipper will want to bat first in the next game.
Weather Report
The weather forecast does not look too promising as there is a 60% chance of precipitation at Radlett with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius.
Middlesex Player List
Mark Stoneman (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Nathan Fernandes
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Robbie White
|
Batter
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mark Stoneman (C)
|
Batter
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Joshua De Caires
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Brookes
|
Bowler
|
Ethan Bamber
|
Bowler
|
Ishaan Kaushal
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex won two games leading up to this fixture but the margins of defeat in their first two games of the season were rather high.
Durham Player List
Alex Lees (c), Paul Coughlin, Ollie Robinson, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard, Mitchell Killeen, James Minto.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Ben McKinney
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees (C)
|
Batter
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Scott Borthwick
|
All-rounder
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Haydon Mustard
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Coughlin
|
All-rounder
|
George Drissell
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Killeen
|
Bowler
|
James Minto
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham faced two defeats thus far and both times, they lost quite poorly. However, their performance in the previous game inspires confidence in their ability to outdo Middlesex.
Middlesex vs Durham Head-to-Head
Durham have a lead over Middlesex in their head-to-head tally with three victories in their last five encounters in the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Middlesex - 1
Durham - 3
No Result - 1
Middlesex vs Durham Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Both sides have experimented with varied pairs of openers and a slight inconsistency is bound to occur. Alex Lees and Ben McKinney have been opening for Durham but the skipper dropped himself down the order to accommodate Michael Jones in the last match. In the previous three games, Durham have secured opening partnerships of 22, 40 and 0. While Joe Cracknell has been Middlesex’s mainstay opener, his partners have changed constantly in all the games. However, this has not had a substantial effect on the opening wicket since the openers notched up 23, 52 and 46 runs in the last three fixtures. The bookmakers expected Middlesex to outclass Durham’s openers.
Middlesex vs Durham
List a
Radlett Cricket Club, null
Middlesex vs Durham Best Batters
Joe Cracknell to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Joe Cracknell’s second half-century of the season came against Kent in their previous outing wherein he scored 88 runs before his dismissal. The opening batsman is currently Middlesex’s top run scorer with 197 runs in four innings with an average of 49.25. He will be expected to emerge as their top batter in the next match.
Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter
Alex Lees’ 55 was overshadowed in the previous match against Northamptonshire but it marked the skipper’s first half-century of the season. He remains their leading batter with 184 runs in four innings and an average of 46.00. He is the top pick to be their leading run scorer once again.
Middlesex vs Durham Best Bowlers
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Luke Hollman is the joint highest wicket-taker for Middlesex with five wickets in four innings thus far. His spell against Kent in the last game yielded one wicket in ten overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 4.10. He has the potential to be rather destructive and is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.
Paul Coughlin to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Paul Coughlin is Durham’s top wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings and a brilliant bowling average of 21.22. He was tied as the leading bowler in the last game against Northamptonshire, having taken two wickets in 9.2 overs with an economy rate of 6.00. He continues to be Durham’s top contender among the bowlers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Middlesex to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
- Durham to win @ 1.82 (Parimatch)
Parimatch