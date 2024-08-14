Middlesex vs Hampshire Match Prediction MID 42 % Chance of Winning HAM 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.764 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 14, 2024, Middlesex and Hampshire are going to meet in the One-Day Cup at Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood. Their match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex collapsed embarrassingly quickly in their previous game against Somerset and suffered a rather humiliating loss. Middlesex were the first to bat and after the top three were out without a major contribution, it became difficult to bounce back. As more wickets started to fall, the burden fell on the middle and lower order to do something worthwhile. Surprisingly, bowler Luke Hollman ended up as the top batter for the team with an unbeaten 38 while Martin Andersson trailed closely behind in second with 34 runs. By the time they reached the 40th over, Middlesex were bundled out for 135. This was in no way, shape or form a defendable target and against a team like Somerset, they could only bite time to take a few wickets. Middlesex, inevitably, lost by eight wickets.

Hampshire registered an uncharacteristic defeat in the last match at the hands of Worcestershire. In most unseemly fashion, Hampshire were dismissed for 164 while batting first and the target was not something the bowlers could defend at all. As most of the top and middle order failed to do anything substantial, bowler Dominic Kelly took matters into his own hands and top-scored with 45 runs. After this dismal showing, the best Hampshire could have hoped for was to delay the unavoidable and give Worcestershire a hard time. However, they only managed to take two wickets and even though the opposition took their sweet time to surpass the target, they eventually did so to seal an eight-wicket triumph.

Middlesex chance of winning - 42%

Hampshire chance of winning - 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Middlesex vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score low before first dismissal

For a majority of the season, Fletcha Middleton and Nick Gubbins opened the innings together for Hampshire but the results were lackluster to say the least. Although Joe Weatherley has replaced the former, their partnerships took a downturn again after a slight advancement in between. In the seven matches they have participated in thus far, Hampshire’s lead-off batters posted opening totals of 11, 40, 44, 2, 5, 4 and 0. Moreover, as Middleton and Weatherley have averages of 19.71 and 34.66, respectively, it does not seem convincing that Hampshire’s first wicket partnership is going to see a significant spike in the upcoming match against Middlesex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Hampshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

The last match held at Merchant Taylors' School Ground dates all the way back to 2018 between Middlesex and Hampshire and it was the only match held at the venue during the season. Middlesex elected to bat first but their total of 199 in a reduced 45-over match was not enough to stop Hampshire who eventually won by five wickets. However, judging by the decision made by the toss winning side, both teams will likely look to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 60% chance of rain is predicted at Northwood on match day and showers are expected. The temperature is anticipated to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have had conflicting results with a win, a defeat and an abandoned game in the last three matches.

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), James Vince, Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman, Dominic Kelly.

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Nick Gubbins (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Toby Albert Batter Felix Organ Batter Dominic Kelly All-rounder Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire enter this match on the back of two unfortunate defeats but they will use this opportunity to redeem themselves and take a shot at qualifying.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Middlesex and Hampshire are neck-and-neck with two victories each in the last five games against each other.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 2

Hampshire - 2

Abandoned - 1

Middlesex vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Joe Cracknell and Nathan Fernandes have settled in well as Middlesex’s opening order and so far, they have been a decent duo. In the previous three matches, they have added 2, 45 and 23 runs to the first wicket which has been quite helpful for the team, barring the aberration of the last game. Fletcha Middleton and Joe Weatherley have, more often than not, opened for Hampshire in the last three matches and they managed to notch up partnerships of 11, 40 and 44 runs together. Hampshire’s openers started showing signs of improvement but after their performance in the previous match, it appears as though they have returned to their old ways, giving Durham’s openers the advantage in the next match.

Middlesex vs Hampshire List a Merchant Taylors' School Ground, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.764 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Hampshire Best Batters

Joe Cracknell to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Joe Cracknell had a terrible outing against Somerset as he was run out after a single run was scored. However, he has been a linchpin for Middlesex this season with 296 runs in six innings and a brilliant average of 49.33. He is expected to be the team’s standout batter in the upcoming match against Hampshire.

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley has played three innings so far this season and has amassed 104 runs with an average of 34.66. He was not particularly great in the previous match against Worcestershire, having been dismissed for ten, but he has the potential to bounce back and do well for Hampshire, making him the top pick against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman currently stands as Middlesex’s second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in six innings. He is a highly dependable bowler for his side and in the previous game against Somerset, he was the joint highest wicket-taker with one wicket in eight overs and an economy rate of 4.62. He will be the leading choice for the next game as well.

Dominic Kelly to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Dominic Kelly went wicketless in his two-over spell against Worcestershire in the last match but he managed to achieve a stellar economy rate of 5.00. Overall, he remains tied as the top wicket-taker for Hampshire with ten wickets in six innings and an excellent bowling average of 15.80. He continues to be the top pick for the upcoming fixture, too.