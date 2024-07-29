Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction MID 42 % Chance of Winning NOR 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.575 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Northamptonshire will lock horns in the One-Day Cup on July 29, 2024. The sides are going to clash at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s trajectory has been rather disappointing and even though it is only the beginning of the season, they have shown in the past that recovery is difficult after an undesirable start. They succumbed to Derbyshire in their previous outing where they had just about enough in their arsenal to score 266 runs which is not necessarily a par score in limited overs cricket. Opener Joe Cracknell top-scored with 56 runs and Martin Andersson narrowly missed out on his own shot at a half-century, having amassed 46 runs. Middlesex’s bowlers were just as ineffective in their attempt to defend the total and Derbyshire’s openers alone nearly completed the chase by themselves. Middlesex had a hope in hell of salvaging the match and inevitably, Derbyshire breezed past in a dominant nine-wicket triumph.

Northamptonshire are not significantly better as they, too, suffered their second successive defeat in the season against Hampshire in their previous match. Hampshire scored 285 runs while batting first and their bowlers did a stellar job of defending the target. It was not an impossible ask but Northamptonshire fumbled their chances after the openers departed. Prithvi Shaw and Emilio Gay scored 40 and 34 runs, respectively, but the rest of the order did not match their performance with the exception of Gus Miller who added 47 runs to the tally. This was not enough, though, as they got bundled out for 214 and lost by 71 runs.

Middlesex chance of winning - 42%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 58%

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Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

Prithvi Shaw and Emilio Gay’s first match against Derbyshire witnessed the openers put on a stand of 32 runs which is not particularly impressive but can be excused since it gave them some wiggle room to settle in. They did not hold back in the previous match against Hampshire where the openers went hammer and tongs to add 56 runs to the first wicket. Currently, Shaw and Gay are averaging at 24.50 and 46.50, respectively, and their partnership is only expected to soar here on out.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The surface at Radlett Cricket Club allowed high first innings scores and the teams batting first were able to exploit the conditions well. In the two completed games held here in the 2023 season, the teams batting first and fielding first enjoyed one win apiece. The average first innings total was 309 which is more than enough for the bowlers to defend with ease, making batting first the preferred strategy.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests absolutely no likelihood of a washout and sunny, clear skies are expected at Radlett on match day. The temperature is predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Mark Stoneman (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Mark Stoneman (C) Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Martin Andersson Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires All-rounder Blake Cullen Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s overall form has not been convincing in the slightest. The batters and bowlers are equally underperforming which is costing them dearly.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Emilio Gay Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Gus Miller Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are only marginally better than their upcoming rivals but they have the potential to capitalize against a struggling Middlesex. The batters, especially, are quite prolific.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Middlesex have a slight upper hand over Northamptonshire with three wins in their previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 3

Northamptonshire - 2

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex’s inconsistency at the front of the pack cost the team in the first game against Worcestershire. Joe Cracknell and Sam Robson scored just two runs together but picked up some momentum in the following match against Derbyshire, having scored 46 runs this time. However, they remain unsteady and that makes Northamptonshire’s openers more dependable. Prithvi Shaw and Emilio Gay are, and have always been, much more stable in this regard, having scored 56 and 32 runs together in the last two matches. The bookmakers are quite clear that they will endorse Northamptonshire’s first wicket in the upcoming match.

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Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Joe Cracknell to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Joe Cracknell’s substandard outing against Worcestershire was rectified against Derbyshire where he emerged as the top scorer with 56 runs, his first half-century of the season. He has a total of 60 runs in two innings and an average of 30.00. The opener is expected to do just as well in the upcoming match.

Emilio Gay to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Emilio Gay kicked off the season with a brilliant 50 and his encounter against Hampshire where he scored 34 runs was among the top performances for the team. He currently leads Northamptonshire’s run charts after two innings with 93 runs and an average of 46.50, making the opener the top choice for the next game.

Middlesex vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

As predicted last time, Luke Hollman was the top bowler for Middlesex as the only wicket-taker against Derbyshire, having picked a single wicket in ten overs. Moreover, he was quite economical during his spell since he conceded 49 runs and had an economy rate of 4.90. He rarely misses the mark and stands as the team’s most reliable bowler.

Raphael Weatherall to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Raphael Weatherall leads Northamptonshire’s bowling attack with five wickets in two innings and holds an average of 23.00. Although he was not the top bowler in the last match against Hampshire as he took a single wicket, he is anticipated to outperform the other bowlers in the next fixture.