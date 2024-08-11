Middlesex vs Somerset Match Prediction MID 39 % Chance of Winning SOM 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.685 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Middlesex and Somerset will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Lord’s, London on August 11, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Middlesex vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Middlesex had a disappointing start in the competition with two consecutive losses in the competition. However, the team improved upon their shortcomings and did not lose a game after that. The team is coming from a win against Lancashire. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -0.413. Middlesex faces a tough challenge against Somerset in the next game.

Somerset’s scintillating win against Worcestershire have hinted towards their sheer dominance in the current competition. The team is doing fantastic in the competition and dominate the Group A standings. The team is placed at the top of the Group A standings with five wins and two losses. The team has 10 points and a net run rate of 1.018. Somerset will be looking to continue winning games in the competition.

Middlesex's chance of winning: 39%

Somerset’s chance of winning: 61%

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Middlesex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Middlesex to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Middlesex are coming from a win and look pretty fierce with the bat. The team opened with Joe Cracknell and Nathan Fernandes in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 2, 46, 52, 23 & 45 runs in the five games before their 1st dismissal. Cracknell averages at 59.00 whileFernandes averages at 23.60 in the competition. The duo looks in good form and will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Somerset 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The pitch will be favourable to bowlers going by the turn of events in 2024. Last season, the average match total was 316 but this has dropped down to just 237 in 2024. The pitch has assisted teams chasing the game. The ball comes onto the field nicely at the venue, and a high-scoring encounter could be quite a possibility on the pitch. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Weather Report

The weather conditions do not predict any rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 27 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain cloudy.

Middlesex Player List

Joe Cracknell, Sam Robson, Nathan Fernandes, Mark Stoneman (C), Jack Davies (Wk), Martin Andersson, Luke Hollman, Henry Brookes, Ethan Bamber, Noah Cornwell, Blake Cullen, Josh De Caires, Ishaan Kaushal, Robbie White

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Joe Cracknell Batter Sam Robson Batter Mark Stoneman (c) Batter Joshua De Caires All-rounder Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Ishaan Kaushal Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex batted very well in the last game. They chased down the target of 233 runs in the last game and won the game by 5 wickets. They will be looking for a win in the next game too.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson (C) Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Player List

Somerset posted a very strong win in their last game. They scored 267 runs in the last game.

Middlesex vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Middlesex Won: 2

Somerset Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Middlesex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Middlesex went up against Lancashire in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Lancashire scored 233/9 in the match. Henry Brookes picked 4 wickets in the game while Luke Hollman and Ethan Bamber picked 2 wickets each. The game was reduced to 48 overs with a target of 233 runs. Middlesex scored 233/5, winning the game by 5 wickets. Joe Cracknell was fantastic with the bat and scored 98 runs. Sam Robson posted an unbeaten 87 in the match. Middlesex will have to try very hard in their next outing.

Somerset clashed against Worcestershire in their last game. Batting first in the game, Worcestershire scored 263/10 in the game. Every bowler from Somerset got a wicket at least while Ben Green got 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Somerset comfortably posted 267 runs for the loss of 5 wickets, winning the game by 5 wickets. Andrew Umeed scored 44 runs while Lewis Goldsworthy chipped in 95 runs in the game. James Rew also scored 70 runs in the game. Somerset has a fantastic winning momentum in the competition and will be looking to continue the same in their next outing.

Middlesex vs Somerset List a Lord’s, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.685 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Somerset Top Batters

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

James Rew is in terrific form. He has collected 321 runs in 7 games of the competition at an average of 64.20. He posted 70 runs in the last game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to score high in the next game.

Joe Cracknell to be Middlesex's top batter

Joe Cracknell will be instrumental in the batting order of Middlesex. He has scored 295 runs in 5 games at an average of 59.00. He smashed 98 runs off 123 balls in the last game. Cracknell will be looking to score massively in the next game.

Middlesex vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Lewis Goldsworthy to be Somerset's top bowler

Lewis Goldsworthy is the top bowler from Somerset. He has picked 11 wickets in 6 games of the competition. He maintains an economy rate of 4.90 in the competition. He picked a wicket in the last game. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s top bowler

Luke Hollman is the top bowler from Middlesex. He has picked 7 wickets in 5 games. He picked 2 wickets for 47 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.