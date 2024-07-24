Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
NOR
61%
Chance of Winning
DER
39%
Great Britain
County Ground in Northampton
Facts:
- Matthew Breetzke was Northamptonshire’s top run scorer in the 2024 Vitality Blast with 460 runs in 13 innings.
- Derbyshire are 4-1 against Northamptonshire in their last five meetings of the One-Day Cup.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Northamptonshire’s eighth win of the Vitality Blast against Lancashire earned them a spot in the quarter-final after a monumental chase against the latter. Lancashire’s batters went guns blazing to add 201 runs to the scoreboard which, at the outset, looked like a perfectly defendable target. However, Northamptonshire had other plans and they were able to hunt down the total with time to spare. Opener Matthew Breetzke was their standout player, having scored a brisk half-century with 76 runs, followed by Ricardo Vasconcelos and Ravi Bopara who scored 36 runs each. This allowed the team to surpass the target and bring home a four-wicket victory.
Derbyshire’s loss to Durham in the last match of the Vitality Blast sealed their fate and did not allow them to qualify beyond the group stage. Derbyshire were the first to bat and their total of 155/8 put them on the backfoot. Alex Thomson’s 22 not out was the top score for the team and the bowlers could not render much help to defend the total. Durham completed the chase and emerged triumphant by a margin of eight wickets.
- Northamptonshire chance of winning - 61%
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal
In the Vitality Blast, Northamptonshire experienced a minor dip in performance at the opening front when Ricardo Vasconcelos was briefly out of the picture and skipper David Willey filled in for him but order was restored with the former’s return in the last match. Together with Matthew Breetzke, the opening pair posted stands of 102, 0, 0, 22 and 34 in the last five games of the season. They have the firepower to take on Derbyshire’s promising bowling attack in the upcoming match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5
Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
In the previous season of the One-Day Cup, County Ground in Northampton benefitted the teams fielding first in two out of three matches. The first match was the only one where the team batting first was able to rack in 415 runs but that was a deviation from the norm since the average first innings score of 289 during the season was not an easy target to defend. The toss winner of the next match will want to field first at this venue.
Weather Report
Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted at Northampton with a slight 20% chance of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
Northamptonshire Player List
Luke Procter (c), David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Willey
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter (C)
|
Batter
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Ravi Bopara
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Bartlett
|
Batter
|
Gus Miller
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Freddie Heldreich
|
Bowler
|
Jack White
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire won four out of their last five Vitality Blast matches and achieved a second place finish.
Derbyshire Player List
Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Alex Thomson
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire edged out just two wins in their last five games of the Vitality Blast and their batting lineup has got their work cut out for them.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head
Derbyshire have emerged victorious in four out of their last five meetings against Northamptonshire in the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Northamptonshire - 1
Derbyshire - 4
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire
Northamptonshire’s opening wicket was in trouble when David Willey opened alongside Matthew Breetzke but with Ricardo Vasconcelos back in the action towards the end of the Vitality Blast, there was a massive spike in performance. The team secured an opening partnership of 102 runs in their last match against Lancashire but the two games before that were disastrous with no first wicket partnerships at all. For Derbyshire, Luis Reece and Aneurin Donald were regulars at the front but they posted stands of 6, 33 and 18 runs together in the last three matches. Northamptonshire’s setback was fleeting and the openers will be expected to set up a competitive total.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire
Great Britain
County Ground in Northampton, null
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters
Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter
Matthew Breetzke enters this tournament in strong form as he notched up 460 runs in 13 innings during the Vitality Blast this season. His last match against Lancashire saw him score his fourth half-century of the season with 76 runs while striking at 245.16. He is the top pick to be their standout batter.
Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Aneurin Donald’s 11 from 5 against Durham in the last Vitality Blast match was not particularly convincing but his overall form paints a different picture. In ten innings, he amassed 315 runs with an average of 31.50 and was among the top batters despite having played fewer innings. He remains the leading contender for the next match.
Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers
Jack White to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler
Jack White’s late arrival did not deter him from making an impact in the Vitality Blast as he picked five wickets in three innings. His spell against Lancashire in the final match of the group stage was the best of the team since he brought home three wickets in two overs with a stellar economy rate of 8.00. He also had an average of 11.80, making him the top choice.
Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Pat Brown was Derbyshire’s top bowler through and through during the Vitality Blast where he captured 22 wickets in 13 innings and maintained an impressive average of 18.18. In the last fixture against Durham, he was the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with one wicket in four overs but his economy rate of 7.00 was the best of the team. He is expected to lead the charge again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northamptonshire
- Northamptonshire to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
Parimatch