Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction NOR 61 % Chance of Winning DER 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Derbyshire are going to square off in the One-Day Cup on July 24, 2024, at County Ground, Northampton. The match will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s eighth win of the Vitality Blast against Lancashire earned them a spot in the quarter-final after a monumental chase against the latter. Lancashire’s batters went guns blazing to add 201 runs to the scoreboard which, at the outset, looked like a perfectly defendable target. However, Northamptonshire had other plans and they were able to hunt down the total with time to spare. Opener Matthew Breetzke was their standout player, having scored a brisk half-century with 76 runs, followed by Ricardo Vasconcelos and Ravi Bopara who scored 36 runs each. This allowed the team to surpass the target and bring home a four-wicket victory.

Derbyshire’s loss to Durham in the last match of the Vitality Blast sealed their fate and did not allow them to qualify beyond the group stage. Derbyshire were the first to bat and their total of 155/8 put them on the backfoot. Alex Thomson’s 22 not out was the top score for the team and the bowlers could not render much help to defend the total. Durham completed the chase and emerged triumphant by a margin of eight wickets.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 61%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%

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Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

In the Vitality Blast, Northamptonshire experienced a minor dip in performance at the opening front when Ricardo Vasconcelos was briefly out of the picture and skipper David Willey filled in for him but order was restored with the former’s return in the last match. Together with Matthew Breetzke, the opening pair posted stands of 102, 0, 0, 22 and 34 in the last five games of the season. They have the firepower to take on Derbyshire’s promising bowling attack in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

In the previous season of the One-Day Cup, County Ground in Northampton benefitted the teams fielding first in two out of three matches. The first match was the only one where the team batting first was able to rack in 415 runs but that was a deviation from the norm since the average first innings score of 289 during the season was not an easy target to defend. The toss winner of the next match will want to field first at this venue.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted at Northampton with a slight 20% chance of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

David Willey Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Luke Procter (C) Batter Saif Zaib Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper George Bartlett Batter Gus Miller Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire won four out of their last five Vitality Blast matches and achieved a second place finish.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire edged out just two wins in their last five games of the Vitality Blast and their batting lineup has got their work cut out for them.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire have emerged victorious in four out of their last five meetings against Northamptonshire in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 1

Derbyshire - 4

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Northamptonshire’s opening wicket was in trouble when David Willey opened alongside Matthew Breetzke but with Ricardo Vasconcelos back in the action towards the end of the Vitality Blast, there was a massive spike in performance. The team secured an opening partnership of 102 runs in their last match against Lancashire but the two games before that were disastrous with no first wicket partnerships at all. For Derbyshire, Luis Reece and Aneurin Donald were regulars at the front but they posted stands of 6, 33 and 18 runs together in the last three matches. Northamptonshire’s setback was fleeting and the openers will be expected to set up a competitive total.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Great Britain County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke enters this tournament in strong form as he notched up 460 runs in 13 innings during the Vitality Blast this season. His last match against Lancashire saw him score his fourth half-century of the season with 76 runs while striking at 245.16. He is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Aneurin Donald’s 11 from 5 against Durham in the last Vitality Blast match was not particularly convincing but his overall form paints a different picture. In ten innings, he amassed 315 runs with an average of 31.50 and was among the top batters despite having played fewer innings. He remains the leading contender for the next match.

Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Jack White to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Jack White’s late arrival did not deter him from making an impact in the Vitality Blast as he picked five wickets in three innings. His spell against Lancashire in the final match of the group stage was the best of the team since he brought home three wickets in two overs with a stellar economy rate of 8.00. He also had an average of 11.80, making him the top choice.

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown was Derbyshire’s top bowler through and through during the Vitality Blast where he captured 22 wickets in 13 innings and maintained an impressive average of 18.18. In the last fixture against Durham, he was the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with one wicket in four overs but his economy rate of 7.00 was the best of the team. He is expected to lead the charge again.