Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction NOR 52 % Chance of Winning LAN 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.955 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Lancashire are poised to clash in the One-Day Cup on August 11, 2024. They will be hosted at County Ground, Northampton, with their match scheduled to commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s fifth defeat of the season did not come as a surprise in the slightest, especially since they went up against Somerset who are, arguably, one of the strongest teams so far. Northamptonshire had the advantage of playing on home soil but their batting performance was a fiasco to say the least. The top five batters hardly made a meaningful contribution which left the middle and lower order to pick up their slack. Saif Zaib was the only one to put on an acceptable performance, having scored 57 runs. Their lineup was picked off one by one by Somerset’s bowlers and before they knew it, Northamptonshire were bundled out for 155 in the 38th over. They had absolutely no possibility of turning things around and they were put out of their misery in 25 overs as Somerset completed the chase with seven wickets still in hand.

Lancashire continue to be entirely winless this season and they lost yet another game at the hands of Middlesex last time out. Lancashire’s batting display was subpar at best as they scored 233 runs in 48 overs. Rocky Flintoff emerged as Lancashire’s top batter with 88 runs and debutant Keshana Fonseka was next in line with 42 runs. However, it was not a safe total against Middlesex who chased it down rather easily with five wickets to spare.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 52%

Lancashire chance of winning - 48%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

This has been a surefire payout in nearly every match so far as Lancashire’s opening wicket continues to struggle. It also does not help that there is no cohesion in their opening order at all as they bring in a new opener every so often. While George Bell is their linchpin at the front, he has opened alongside Keshana Fonseka, Harry Singh and Keaton Jennings this season. This has resulted in tumultuous partnerships of 13, 2, 46, 9 and 9 runs in the last five games. It is expected to stay this way in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The chasing side hold the advantage at County Ground in Northampton with two wins in the three matches played here this season. The average first innings total of 228 is rather daunting but the venue offers assistance to the bowlers and high scoring chases are a frequent occurrence, making it the favored choice for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests no possibility of rainfall whatsoever at Northampton with partly cloudy skies. The temperature is expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter George Bartlett Batter James Sales Bowler Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Gus Miller Bowler Justin Broad All-rounder Michael Finan Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have one win in six matches so far but it was a highly dominant victory for them. They returned to losing ways subsequently.

Lancashire Player List

Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, George Bell, Harry Singh, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard, Rocky Flintoff, Ollie Sutton, Venkatesh Iyer, Keshana Fonseka.

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Wicket-keeper Keshana Fonseka Batter Josh Bohannon (C) Batter Rocky Flintoff All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Harry Singh Batter Tom Bailey Bowler Joshua Boyden Bowler Jack Morley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are yet to taste victory in the ongoing season and the fact that they have squandered every single opportunity makes it all the more concerning as they take on Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Lancashire are almost level pegging in their last five head-to-head meetings but the former have a slight edge with three wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 3

Lancashire - 2

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire introduced their third new opener of the season to partner George Bell at the front as Keshana Fonseka made his List A debut in the last match. Together, they managed to score 13 runs before the former was dismissed. In the two games prior to that, Lancashire had opening partnerships of 2 and 46 runs. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, have made Prithvi Shaw and Ricardo Vasconcelos their mainstay openers and they have done a brilliant job for the team so far, having collaborated for 10, 108 and 53 runs in the last three matches. Despite a slight dip in the last encounter, Northamptonshire’s openers have a major upper hand here.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire List a County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.855 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Prithvi Shaw faced an unfortunate early dismissal in the previous game against Somerset. The opener departed for nine but he continues to have a stronghold at the top with 303 runs in six innings, including three half-centuries. He will be expected to come out on top as their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Chris Green is the second highest run scorer for Lancashire at the moment with 183 runs in five innings. He was not particularly impactful in the previous match against Middlesex where he was dismissed for nine. However, he has scored a century and a half-century so far, and garnered an average of 36.60 which makes him a lucrative choice for the next fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Justin Broad to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Justin Broad was Northamptonshire’s leading wicket-taker in the previous outing against Somerset, having picked two wickets in his five-over spell. Furthermore, he also delivered a maiden and ended up with an economy rate of 4.80. With nine wickets in four innings and a bowling average of 17.55, he is anticipated to be the team’s premier bowler in the next game versus Lancashire.

Jack Morley to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Jack Morley is already tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Lancashire after his first innings, having claimed three wickets in 9.4 overs against Middlesex. He also bowled a maiden and achieved an economy rate of 4.65. With an average of 15.00, he is the top pick against Northamptonshire.