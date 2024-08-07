Northamptonshire vs Somerset Match Prediction NOR 41 % Chance of Winning SOM 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Northamptonshire and Somerset will meet on August 7, 2024, in the One-Day Cup and their encounter is going to take place at County Ground, Northampton. The action is set to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire finally found a way to put their losing ways to rest with a compelling performance which dethroned Worcestershire from the top of the table. The former had the advantage of playing on home turf and they made the most of it by securing a total of 295 runs. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Ricardo Vasconcelos’ stand of 108 runs set them up for a big score, with individual contributions of 72 and 68, respectively. George Bartlett, who comes in at one-down, also got his half-century with 60 runs. This propelled the team in the right direction and the bowlers finished the job by bowling out the opposition for 165 which allowed Northamptonshire to enjoy their first victory by a 130-run margin.

Somerset had an upset against Derbyshire in their previous encounter which marked their second defeat of the season. Their batting was exceptional, though, as they made full use of home soil to score 316 runs. Opener Andrew Umeed set the tone with his knock of 58 while James Rew, Sean Dickson and Joshua Thomas kept the momentum going with 88, 86 and 54 runs, respectively. The odds were still in their favor but the bowlers faltered badly. Even though they took nine wickets, they conceded far too many runs and allowed Derbyshire to be in a winning position right until the end. Ultimately, Somerset ended up losing by a margin of a single wicket.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 41%

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

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Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Northamptonshire to score high before first dismissal

Prithvi Shaw has proved to be a reliable opener for Northamptonshire so far in the tournament. After a slightly rocky start, he quickly made up some ground and is currently averaging at 58.80. With Emilio Gay out of the equation to accommodate Ricardo Vasconcelos, Northamptonshire’s first wicket is absolutely thriving with stands of 108, 53, 8, 56 and 32 runs in the last five games, showing a steady incline. This bodes well for the team and the opening duo will be anticipated to keep up their momentum in the upcoming match, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has produced mixed results this season with one victory apiece for the teams batting and fielding first. In the two matches hosted here thus far, the average first innings total came out to 265 which is very much an attainable target. Fielding first is going to be the favored option, especially since the toss winners of both the matches elected to do the same.

Weather Report

There is a 20% likelihood of rainfall on match day and the forecast suggests overcast conditions at Northampton. The temperature is expected to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter George Bartlett Batter James Sales Bowler Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Gus Miller Bowler Justin Broad All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Jack White Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire lost four games in a row prior to their last outing and it is unlikely that they can sustain this sudden upheaval.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson (C) Batter Joshua Thomas Batter Kasey Aldridge Bowler Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Charlie Cassell Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have won three out of five games this season and their batting and bowling performances tend to be quite dominant. They will recuperate from their slip up in the last match and come back stronger.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire remain unbeaten in the last five meetings with Somerset in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 5

Somerset - 0

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

George Thomas and Andrew Umeed have not been able to do the best they could for Somerset’s opening wicket and the partnerships they have posted in the last three games are not adequate by any means, having scored 11, 10 and 4 runs together. On the other hand, swapping out Emilio Gay in favor of Ricardo Vasconcelos has done wonders for Northamptonshire’s opening order. The latter has opened with Prithvi Shaw in the previous two matches and together, they have secured totals of 108 and 53 runs. They have performed to the best of their ability and since their partnership has been mighty successful, the bookmakers continue to endorse Northamptonshire’s first wicket to outdo Somerset’s opening pair.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset List a County Ground in Northampton, null Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.704 Bet Now!

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, opener Prithvi Shaw emerged as Northamptonshire’s top batter once again with 72 runs against Worcestershire. It was his third half-century of the season in the five innings he has played so far and at present, leads the team’s run charts with 294 runs. Averaging at 58.80, he continues to be the leading choice for the next match.

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Andrew Umeed has furthered his lead in the standings with 261 runs in five innings and has an average of 65.25. He scored his second half-century of the season in the last game against Derbyshire, having amassed 58 runs. The opener’s consistency makes him a lucrative player to bet on for the next outing.

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Justin Broad to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Justin Broad delivered a superb spell against Worcestershire in the previous encounter. In seven overs, he bowled two maidens, picked three wickets and achieved a stellar economy rate of 4.57. He has seven wickets in three innings thus far and a brilliant bowling average of 19.14, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach only managed to take a solitary wicket in his ten-over spell against Derbyshire but it was still quite impressive since he delivered a maiden and earned an economy rate of 5.90. He remains the top wicket-taker for the team with ten wickets in five innings with an average of 21.00. He is expected to come out on top against Northamptonshire.