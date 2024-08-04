Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction NOR 40 % Chance of Winning WOR 60 % Bet Now! Worcestershire and Northamptonshire will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at County Ground, Northampton on August 4, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire are having a nightmare of a season. They have lost four games in a row. The team lost their last game against Durham in the last game. With four wins, the team is placed at the 8th place of the Group A standings. They have no points so far and have a net run rate of -0.516 in the competition. The team will be looking to turn around their campaign with their next outing against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire are having a splendid season so far in the competition. They won three games in a row, including their last win against Derbyshire by a huge margin. With three wins in the competition, the team is placed at the top of the Group A points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 2.097. They have an opportunity to bag another set of points in the next game against Northamptonshire.

Worcestershire's chance of winning: 60%

Northamptonshire’s chance of winning: 40%

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Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score high before 1st dismissal in the game (@ PARIMATCH)

Worcestershire have won all the three games in the competition. They have a very strong batting unit, including the openers of the team. Gareth Roderick and Ed Pollock opened for the team and averaged 134.50 & 64.33 respectively in the competition. The pair led opening partnerships of 259, 2 & 16 runs before their 1st dismissal in the three games they have played. Although Ed Pollock lost his wicket early in the last two games, he will be expected to return with his impeccable batting form in the next game. The team will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Northamptonshire 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The County Ground at Northampton has a balanced track that benefits both batsmen and bowlers. Initially, the wicket offers nice bounce and carry, making it good for batting. However, as the game progresses, the pitch tends to favour seam bowlers more, making strokeplay difficult. Nevertheless, the ground has seen big scores, suggesting that batsmen may have an overall advantage in the game. Many teams have won matches here by setting good totals and then bowling cleverly on the pitch to take advantage of its special characteristics. Batting first here is the ideal choice.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is going to be cloudy intervals with a moderate breeze. The temperature will remain under 22 degrees Celsius.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Jake Libby (C) Batter Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Tom Hinley Bowler Hishaam Khan Bowler Jack Home Bowler Tommy Sturgess Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire are a very strong team and are having a spectacular campaign in the competition. They bundled out Derbyshire at 260 runs in the last game. The batters were also efficient in chasing the target and won the game by 8 wickets.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Luke Procter, David Willey, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Ashton Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Emilio Gay Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Gus Miller Bowler Justin Broad All-rounder James Sales Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire lost the last game by 4 wickets. Their batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out by 260 runs in the game. The team could not restrict Durham to surpass the target.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is led by Worcestershire by 4-0.

Worcestershire Won: 4

Northamptonshire Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire continued their losing streak in the competition with their last loss against Durham in the competition. Batting first in the game, Northamptonshire scored 260 runs before running out of wickets. Prithvi Shaw was the top scorer with 97 runs in the game. George Bartlett scored 34 runs while Lewis McManus chipped in 32 runs in the game. However, the bowlers could not stop Durham from surpassing the target. DUR scored 261/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Saif Zaib was the best bowler in the team with 2 wickets in the game.

Worcestershire’s losing streak continues in the competition. The team lost their last game against Somerset. Batting first in the game, Worcestershire posted 218 runs for the loss of 10 wickets. George Bell was fantastic in the top order and posted 56 runs in the game. Chris Green scored 65 runs while George Balderson scored 27 runs from the middle order. Somerset chased down the target, scoring 220/2 in the game and winning it by 8 wickets. Jack Blatherwick and Charlie Barnard picked a wicket each in the game. The team has to improve upon their bowling going ahead in the competition.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be Northamptonshire's top batter

Prithvi Shaw is the top batter from Northamptonshire in the competition. He has scored 222 runs in 4 games at an average of 55.50. He scored 97 runs in the last game and will be expected to strike hard in the next game as well.

Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire's top batter

Gareth Roderick has scored 269 runs in 3 games of the competition and averages at 134.50. He is the top scorer of the competition and scored an unbeaten 152 runs in the game. He will come in as the best batter from Worcestershire in the next game.

Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Saif Zaid to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

Saif Zaid is the top wicket-taker from the side. He has picked 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last contest against Durham.

Jack Home to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

Jack Home is the top bowler from Worcestershire. He has picked 9 wickets in 2 games he has bowled in. He picked 6 wickets in the last game against Derbyshire. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.