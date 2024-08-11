Nottinghamshire vs Essex Match Prediction NOT 62 % Chance of Winning ESS 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Essex will lock horns on August 11, 2024, in the One-Day Cup. The clash is going to take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire suffered their third loss of the season as they went up against Gloucestershire in their previous match. In fairness, Nottinghamshire’s batting display was quite the spectacle since they were able to rack in 332 runs. Once again, skipper Haseeb Hameed made this possible with a stellar century, having scored 105. Lyndon James and Tom Moores also contributed 61 and 40 runs, respectively, which helped massively. With such a big total on the board, the bowlers had an easy task but they faltered in their attempt to defend the score. Gloucestershire’s batters were nearly invincible and there was not much Nottinghamshire could do to stop them. In the end, the latter were defeated by seven wickets.

Essex’s setback in the last match was quite brutal as they were bested in dominant fashion by Surrey. The latter were the first to bat and even though they were the visiting team, they managed to surpass all expectations and score 306 runs. Essex had an uphill battle to chase down this target but the departure of the top three resulted in a collapse of their innings. Openers Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi secured a partnership of 31 runs and skipper Tom Westley was the major contributor, having amassed 78 runs. However, the rest of the batting order were not of much help and the entire lineup ended up collapsing by the 46th over. Essex were bundled out for a mere 217 runs which led to an 89-run defeat.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%

Essex chance of winning - 38%

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score under 24.5 @ 1.85 before first dismissal (Parimatch)

Essex’s first wicket is an area of concern because there is a lack of consistency in their partnerships. Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi have cemented their position as the openers of the team but the fact that their performance is up and down does not seem promising. With stands of 31, 23, 8, 33, 6 and 51 in the six games they have played thus far, the opening order is quite unstable at the moment. Moreover, as Browne and Khushi are averaging at 23.00 and 18.83, respectively, there is a very real possibility that their partnership is destined to fail.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge has hosted one match in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup and it was between Nottinghamshire and Gloucestershire. The latter elected to field first which was the right choice even though the first innings total was formidable. The surface allows high scoring chases and the toss winning side in the next match will want to follow along with the same approach.

Weather Report

There is no rain forecasted at Nottingham on match day and the skies are anticipated to be clear and sunny. The temperature is likely to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Jack Haynes Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Calvin Harrison All-rounder Brett Hutton Bowler Robert Lord Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have three wins in their previous five outings and they are expected to come back stronger after hitting a snag.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Feroze Khushi, Simon Fernandes.

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Browne Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Robin Das Batter Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Noah Thain Bowler Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper Ben Allison Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have registered four losses in their last five games and the margins of their defeats make their prospects of beating Nottinghamshire look bleak.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire won the last three fixtures against Essex in the build up to this match. Essex have a single win in their last five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 3

Essex - 1

No Result - 1

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi have gotten progressively better since the start of the tournament with opening partnerships of 31, 23 and 8 runs in the last three games. However, they are not on the same level as Nottinghamshire’s openers who have added 56, 39 and 5 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Ben Slater and Freddie McCann have settled in and are able to make their partnership work which makes them the favored opening duo in the upcoming match.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex List a Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed is now tied as Nottinghamshire’s leading run scorer with 334 runs in five innings. However, his average of 83.50 is quite convincing and the fact that he scored his second ton of the season in the last match against Gloucestershire, having amassed 105 runs, bodes well for the skipper. He remains the top pick for the upcoming encounter.

Luc Benkenstein to be Essex’s Best Batter

Luc Benkenstein was not at his best against Surrey in the previous match and found himself dismissed after scoring four runs. This is quite uncharacteristic of him, especially since he leads the charge for Essex with 234 runs in six innings. Despite his drop in performance during the last game, he will be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Although Brett Hutton went wicketless in the previous outing against Gloucestershire, his spell was still rather impressive. In the five overs that he delivered, he bowled a maiden and earned himself an economy rate of 5.20. He also leads Nottinghamshire’s bowling attack with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 19.28, making him the leading choice against Essex.

Shane Snater to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Shane Snater continues to reign supreme as Essex’s leading wicket-taker with ten wickets in five innings and a phenomenal bowling average of 20.70. He was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the previous outing against Surrey with one wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 6.40. He is anticipated to come out on top against Nottinghamshire.