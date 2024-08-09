Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction NOT 55 % Chance of Winning GLO 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.855 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nottinghamshire and Gloucestershire will be colliding in the next game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on August 9, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire are coming from a win against Surrey in their last outing. The team has won three games and lost two matches. With that, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the Group B standings. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.925. Nottinghamshire is a strong team and will be looking for a win here.

Gloucestershire reached the semi-finals but were knocked out by Leicestershire last season. The team is coming from a win against Sussex in their last outing. With three wins and three losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the Group B standings. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.289. Gloucestershire will come in strong in the next game.

Nottinghamshire's chance of winning: 55%

Gloucestershire’s chance of winning:45%

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Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score under 28.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Nottinghamshire are doing very well in the competition. The team has Freddie McCann and Ben Slater open for the team and average at 21.80 & 74.00 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 1, 5 & 39 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last three games. McCann has been losing his wicket pretty early in the last few games and looks out of form. The team will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 30.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Gloucestershire 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge, Nottingham is an amazing ground for both bowlers and batters, especially for batters. The pitch is well-maintained, offering a good surface for batting and bowling. However, the toss winning captain must choose 2nd batting due to his pitch record. On the other hand, fast bowlers have really good opportunities, especially at the start of the game as a ball gets swings which makes it difficult for batters and can take some wickets for the team

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Nottinghamshire will be suitable for a game of cricket. The temperature will remain under 22 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Jack Haynes Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Lyndon James All-rounder Brett Hutton Bowler Tom Loten Bowler Toby Pettman Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire batted very well in the last game. They scored 353 runs in the game and missed out on a win by a difference of 10 runs. The team needs to do better in their bowling department.

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren (C), Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Cameron Bancroft (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Oliver Price Batter Jack Taylor (c) All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Dominic Goodman Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Singh Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire lost the last game by a huge margin of 6 wickets. The team scored 267 runs in the game while losing all their wickets in the game. The team could not defend the target and lost the game.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Gloucestershire leads the tally by 3-2.

Nottinghamshire Won: 2

Gloucestershire Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire matched up against Surrey in the last game. Nottinghamshire was fantastic with the bat and smashed 378 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Ben Slater scored 164 runs in the game while Jack Haynes scored 86 runs. Matthew Montgomery chipped in 38 runs in the game. Surrey could not chase the target and settled their innings at 271/10 in the game. Nottinghamshire won the game by 107 runs. Robert Lord was the best bowler from the squad and took 5 wickets in the game. Lyndon James and Luke Fletcher picked 2 wickets in the game.

Gloucestershire clashed against Sussex in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Sussex scored 139/9 in the game. It was a superb bowling performance from Gloucestershire. Ajeet Singh Dale picked 4 wickets in the game. Zaman Akhter took 3 wickets in the game. It was an easy target to chase. Gloucestershire scored 133/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Miles Hammond scored 46 runs while Cameron Bancroft posted an unbeaten 49 runs in the game. Gloucestershire will be confident coming into the next game.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire List a Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.955 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Jack Taylor to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Jack Taylor is the top batter from Gloucestershire. He has scored 204 runs in 5 games at an average of 51.00. He smashed an unbeaten 139 runs off 115 balls in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Ben Slater is consistently scoring runs for his team. He has amassed 296 runs in 5 games at an average of 74.00. He scored 164 runs in the last game. He has a strike rate of 101.71 in the competition and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Ajit Singh Dale to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Ajit Singh Dale is the best bowler from Gloucestershire. He has picked 12 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 3.97 in the competition. He is coming from picking 4 wickets in his last game. Dale will enter as the best bowler in the next game.

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler

Lyndon James has picked 8 wickets in 5 games of the competition. He has an economy rate of 7.39 in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game.