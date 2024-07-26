Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Match Prediction NOT 58 % Chance of Winning SUS 42 % Bet Now! Nottinghamshire and Sussex are set to clash in the One-Day Cup on July 26, 2024, and their match will be held at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme. The action is going to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire’s misfortune from the Vitality Blast seems to be haunting them in the One-Day Cup as well since a combination of poor performance and puzzling strategic moves cost them a win against Leicestershire in the first game. Defending champions Leicestershire scored 369 runs which was a mammoth task for Nottinghamshire to chase down. Openers Ben Slater and Freddie McCann were going at a steady pace and they managed to add 50 runs to the first wicket without loss. However, the rain delayed the innings and a revised total of 105 was set for Nottinghamshire. Even though the openers had not lost a wicket, they were both retired out to accommodate Jack Haynes and Lyndon James who ended up facing golden duck dismissals. It was all around a disaster for Nottinghamshire as they lost by 15 runs via the D/L method.

Sussex are yet to make their first appearance in the ongoing series but their successful run in the Vitality Blast earned them a place in the playoffs. Their ninth victory came against a struggling Middlesex who batted first and scored 159 runs. This chase was a no-brainer for Sussex and the openers, Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes, were close to finishing the game by themselves. They scored 56 and 96* runs, respectively, and even though the former could not score the winning runs after doing the heavy lifting, Sussex were through with a nine-wicket victory.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 58%

Sussex chance of winning - 42%

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Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Sussex’s opening wicket saw a gradual incline in performance towards the end of the Vitality Blast season and their progress was quite remarkable. Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes seldom let the team down with their partnerships and in the last five matches of the T20 tournament, they added 141, 31, 34, 22 and 17 runs. Moreover, Ward and Hughes were averaging at 28.54 and 43.07 , respectively, which makes it quite plausible that a big knock is on the horizon.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Out of three games played at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex in the 2023 season, two were won by the teams batting first even though the venue had a relatively low average first innings total of 227 during the season. Chasing is a difficult prospect at this surface and the toss winner would want to avoid fielding first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 10% chance of rainfall is predicted at Sookholme with mostly cloudy conditions. The temperature is expected to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Jack Haynes Batter Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Robert Lord All-rounder Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Luke Fletcher Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire were defeated in four matches leading up their final game in the Vitality Blast. They returned to losing ways immediately against Leicestershire in the previous outing.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex won three of their last five Vitality Blast matches and they made sure that they were comfortably ahead of the competition.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have won their last three matches against Sussex while the latter won two in the teams’ previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 3

Sussex - 2

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire’s Ben Slater and Freddie McCann added 50 runs to the first wicket in their first game against Leicestershire and both the not-out batters were retired out because the team were under pressure and needed players with better strike rates. Sussex do not necessarily have this problem since openers Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes were prolific in the Vitality Blast. In the last three fixtures of the season, they scored 141, 31 and 34 runs before the first dismissal. Sussex’s openers have been in significantly better shape than that of Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Jack Haynes’ golden duck against Leicestershire in the previous match was quite an unseemly dismissal. He was sent in place of the openers in the hope of a last minute blitz but the pressure was mounting. However, the fact remains that he is a power-hitter for his side and was the second highest run scorer for Nottinghamshire in the Vitality Blast with 229 runs in 13 innings. He is expected to come good against Sussex.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara led Sussex’s run charts in the 2023 One-Day Cup with 384 runs in seven innings and an outstanding average of 76.80. His run in the tournament included two centuries and a half-century which makes him a rather lucrative pick for the next match.

Nottinghamshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Lyndon James was the top bowler for Nottinghamshire in the last match against Leicestershire wherein he picked three wickets in ten overs, allowed 105 runs and ended up with an economy rate of 10.50. He remains the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills picked 24 wickets in 13 innings in the Vitality Blast, making him Sussex’s top wicket-taker. He maintained a brilliant average of 16.41 and had an overall economy rate of 7.57. The skipper was consistently the leading bowler in the tournament and will be expected to perform at a similarly high-level in the next fixture.