Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction NOT 58 % Chance of Winning YOR 42 % Bet Now! Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire are set to face off in the next round of the One-Day Cup 2024 at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Sookholme. The two teams from Group B will lock horns on Sunday, July 28th, with the match scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire will be looking for two crucial points in their next fixture in the One-Day Cup 2024. Yorkshire are third on the table in Group A with two points from one game and a net run-rate of 0.758. Nottinghamshire sit at the fourth spot with two points from two games, having won and lost one each and their net run-rate reads 0.497.

Nottinghamshire are coming off a comprehensive victory over Sussex in their second match of the tournament by eight wickets. With Sussex opting to bat first, the Notts bowling unit delivered an outstanding performance to skittle out the opponents for just 216. Luke Fletcher picked 3 for 35 while Toby Pettman also bagged 3 for 44, with Liam Patterson-White chipping in with two scalps.

Nottinghamshire’s run-chase got off to an awful start with Jack Haynes and Freddie McCann back in the with 8 runs on the board in 3.4 overs. Ben Slater and captain Haseeb Hameed then produced an unbroken partnership of 209 runs to clinch the game. Slater scored 107* off 125 while Hameed made an unbeaten 101 off 116 deliveries.

Yorkshire overcame Surrey in their first game by 25 runs on DL method at the Oval. Having been sent in to bat first, Yorkshire lost a wicket early but William Luxton smashed 83 off 79 to give them a solid foundation. George Hill struck 51 off 38 while Matthew Revis blasted 36 not-out in 15 to power the team to 240 in 33 overs.

Defending a revised total of 247, George Hill claimed 3 for 41 in seven overs and Dominic Leech took 3 for 48 in six overs. Ben Coad bowled an impressive spell of 1 for 25 in seven overs as they restricted the opponents to 222/9 to take two points.

Considering the two squads and their recent record, Nottinghamshire will head into this game as favourites. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this match below.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning @ 58%

Yorkshire chance of winning @ 42%

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Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Haseeb Hameed, one of the experimental players in the Nottinghamshire side, is coming off an unbeaten century. He has 1170 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of nearly 38. You can bet on him to score over 21.5 runs in the match.

Yorkshire's William Luxton, who struck 83 off 79 in the first game, has been in good form with the bat. He has scored one century and two half centuries in the last five innings across formats. You can back him to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Nottinghamshire played their second game of the season at Sookholme and won in a dominant style. Looking at the trend in the tournament, teams have preferred to bowl first in order to get some help on offer in the morning. Pitches also get better to bat on with the sun beating down later in the afternoon. We predict Nottinghamshire to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests that Sookholme could witness partly cloudy weather on Sunday afternoon and it could affect the match in some capacity. There is only around a 6% chance of precipitation so rain might not be a big concern. The temperature is likely to range between 20 to 26 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at around 28 kmph.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Nottinghamshire squad: Ben Slater, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Tom Moores(w), Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Haseeb Hameed(c), Luke Fletcher, Farhan Ahmed, James Philip Henry Hayes, Sam King, Toby Pettman, Brett Hutton

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Jack Haynes Batter Haseeb Hameed Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Lyndon James Wicketkeeper Batter Tom Moores Wicketkeeper Batter Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Brett Hutton All-rounder Toby Pettman Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler

Nottinghamshire Recent Form

Nottinghamshire didn't get off to a desired start in this season of the One-Day Cup, losing to the defending champions Leicestershire by 15 runs on DL method. They bounced back well to smash Sussex by eight wickets in the second game, chasing 217 with ease.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire squad:Matthew Revis, James Wharton, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall(w), Shan Masood(c), Harry Duke, Daniel Moriarty, William Luxton, Benjamin Cliff, Dominic Leech, George Hill, Dominic Bess, Ben Coad

Predicted Playing XI

William Luxton Batter Finlay Bean Batter Shan Masood (c) Batter James Wharton Batter George Hill All-Rounder Matthew Revis All-Rounder Dom Bess All-Rounder Harry Duke Wicketkeeper Batter Ben Coad Bowler Dominic Leech Bowler Dan Moriarty Bowler

Yorkshire Recent Form

Yorkshire had finished sixth in their group last year with only two wins in eight games. They kicked off this edition of the One-Day Cup with a victory, beating Surrey by 25 runs on DL method.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other 36 times in the fifty-over format over the years. Yorkshire have won 17 of those games whereas Nottinghamshire came out on top 14 times. Both teams have won a game each in the last five meetings with three games getting washed out.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to hit the most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Nottinghamshire possess a pretty solid batting unit, comprising Haseeb Hameed, Ben Slater, Matthew Montgomery, Jack Haynes, and Tom Moores. You can bet on them to score the most number of fours in this game.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batter

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire’s best batter

Ben Slater was superb in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten century to help his side chase down the target comfortably. He has a stellar record in List A cricket with 2740 runs at an average of 53.72 and strike rate of 86. Slater has registered seven hundreds and 17 fifties in the format.

Shan Masood to be Yorkshire’s best batter

Shan Masood, the Pakistan import, was dismissed for 24 in the last game but has a pretty good record in the fifty-over format. He has amassed over 5400 runs in List A cricket at an average of 54 and strike rate of 83. Masood has 15 hundreds to his credit along with 32 fifties.

Nottinghamshire vs Yorkshire Top Team Bowlers

Liam Patterson-White to be Nottinghamshire’s best bowler

Liam Patterson-White was one of the top performers for Notts in the last game, picking 3 for 44 in nine overs. The left-arm orthodox spinner has done well in the fifty-over format, with 35 wickets from 22 innings at an economy of 4.86, including two five-fors.





Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s best bowler

Ben Coad bowled a terrific spell in the last game, picking 1 for 25 in seven overs. The right arm medium pace bowler has been in good form with the ball in recent times. He has taken 42 wickets in List A cricket at an economy of 4.84.