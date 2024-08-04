Somerset vs Derbyshire Match Prediction SOM 56 % Chance of Winning DER 44 % Bet Now! Somerset and Derbyshire will be hosted at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, for their One-Day Cup encounter on August 4, 2024. The action is going to kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Somerset achieved yet another dominant victory in their last match against Lancashire which ended up being a cakewalk for the Taunton-based team. Lancashire were tasked with setting a target and they did not do well enough since they amassed a measly 218 runs. Somerset had victory in their sights and opener George Thomas was the means to their end with his first ton of the season as he notched up an unbeaten 106. His winning partnership with wicket-keeper batter James Rew, who scored 60* runs, took Somerset over the line by a phenomenal eight-wicket margin.

Derbyshire suffered an unseemly defeat in the last match, fresh out of luck against Worcestershire after three successive victories. Opener Harry Came led from the front with 71 runs, the highest individual score from the team, but as the wickets went trickling down, Zak Chappell stepped up to the plate and scored 48, narrowly missing out on a second half-century this season. With 260 runs on the board, Derbyshire’s bowlers had to defend with all their might but there was only so much they could do to fend off Worcestershire. Having picked just two wickets, Derbyshire had to settle for an eight-wicket loss.

Somerset chance of winning - 56%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 44%

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Somerset vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal

Harry Came and Luis Reece continue to demolish the opposition in every single match with their sensational opening stands and they did so in the previous match as well when they took on Worcestershire. Together, the pair scored 82 runs before the latter lost his wicket and in the three games prior to that, they added 35, 216 and 26 runs to the first wicket. It also helps that Came and Reece are currently averaging at 72.00 and 60.66, respectively, which absolutely makes a big opening score a possibility.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Derbyshire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

In the two matches held at The Cooper Associates County Ground this season, the chasing side emerged victorious on both occasions. The pitch assists batters and allows them to play their strokes freely which gives them the leeway to score big. However, fielding first is a bigger advantage because high-scoring chases are supported at this venue and the toss winner of the next match is likely to go with this decision, too.

Weather Report

A 10% chance of precipitation is predicted at Taunton with cloudy skies and a temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson (C) Batter Joshua Thomas Batter Kasey Aldridge Bowler Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Charlie Cassell Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s entire lineup is quite challenging to go up against and they have proved time and again that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher, Harry Moore, Muhammed Naeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Matthew Lamb Batter Muhammed Naeem Batter Zak Chappell Bowler Harry Moore Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have had a mix of good fortune and strong performance so far but they are expected to struggle against Somerset. Apart from Derbyshire’s openers and allrounder Zak Chappell, who rarely gets a chance with the bat, the batters have not offered much support until now.

Somerset vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Somerset and Derbyshire are almost evenly matched in the last five meetings but the former has a slight advantage with three wins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 3

Derbyshire - 2

Somerset vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

George Thomas and Andrew Umeed have been a tad out of sync for Somerset’s opening wicket and as a result, they have ended up with first wicket stands of 10, 4, 85 and 32 runs in the previous four games. On the other hand, Derbyshire’s opening pair have posted partnerships which are on the higher side with totals of 82, 35, 216 and 26 runs in the last four matches. They tend to be a bit more steady in their approach and will be expected to outdo Somerset’s first wicket.

Somerset vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Andrew Umeed is unchallenged at the top of Somerset’s run charts despite having faced a duck against Durham. With 204 runs in four innings, he has proven himself to be vastly superior to the others. After hitting a minor snag, he will be expected to be back on his feet in no time to demolish Derbyshire’s bowlers.

Harry Came to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Harry Came emerged as Derbyshire’s leading run scorer against Worcestershire, having amassed his first half-century of the season with 71 runs. He now leads the charge with 216 runs in four innings which also includes a century. He has been at the top of his game and will be expected to come out on top.

Somerset vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach has found his rhythm and after wreaking havoc on Durham’s batters with a six-wicket haul, he made his way to the top with nine wickets in four innings. He is averaging at 16.77 and does not seem likely that he will be stopped anytime soon. He is expected to do just as well against Derbyshire.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell has been Derbyshire’s most dominant bowler with nine wickets in four innings so far. He was the top wicket-taker for the team last time out against Worcestershire where he picked two wickets in nine overs and achieved an economy rate of 4.44. He remains the top choice for the next match as well.