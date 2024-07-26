Somerset vs Kent Match Prediction SOM 55 % Chance of Winning KEN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Kent’s first One-Day Cup match is going to take place on July 26, 2024. The sides will meet at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Kent Chances of Winning

Somerset’s last Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan in the group stage was quite an unseemly outcome but it did not stop them from advancing to the playoffs. Glamorgan’s daunting 243-run total was an uphill battle and Somerset had a bad day in office which saw them get bundled out for a lowly 123. Tom Abell and Tom Banton were the top run scorers with contributions of 29 and 28 runs, respectively. The rest of the team could not withstand Glamorgan’s bowling attack and they were ultimately upset by a low-ranked side, having lost by a whopping 120 runs.

Kent’s performance against Surrey in their final Vitality Blast outing was their best of the season but it kept them floored given their terrible run prior to that. Batting first, Kent’s openers laid down a solid foundation with a partnership of 108 runs - Tawanda Muyeye scored 61 runs while Daniel Bell-Drummond trailed closely behind with 58 runs. Skipper Sam Billings’ 37 and Jack Leaning’s unbeaten 33 were also incredibly helpful for the team, allowing them to notch up 217 runs. The bowlers also defended the target extremely well by putting a stop to Surrey’s chase in 16 overs and sealing an 86-run triumph.

Somerset chance of winning - 55%

Kent chance of winning - 45%

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Somerset vs Kent Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Somerset’s openers have achieved a level of consistency that is quite rare and their performances were rarely a let down in the Vitality Blast. Wicket-keeper batter Tom Banton and George Thomas led the way for the team and in the last four matches of the tournament, they added 40, 34, 81 and 42 runs to the first wicket. Both batters seem to gel and their partnerships have been highly beneficial for the team. Their form is expected to translate to the one-day format as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Kent 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Kent Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground saw three out of four matches last season swing in favor of the chasing team. The average first innings total of 283 in the 2023 season was not a massive challenge for those fielding first and a 75% success rate during the previous season is persuasive enough for the toss winning side to want to do the same.

Weather Report

There is a 20% possibility of rain at Taunton on match day with partly cloudy conditions and a predicted temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper George Thomas Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset were on a hattrick before their final match of the Vitality Blast group stage, having lost to Glamorgan and being denied a four-match winning streak.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Joe Denly Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning Batter Joey Evison All-rounder George Garrett Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent lost four matches in succession before their last match against Surrey in the Vitality Blast. They were on the backfoot throughout the tournament and found no way out of their slump.

Somerset vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent have a slight edge over Somerset in their head-to-head tally with three wins in their last five meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 2

Kent - 3

Somerset vs Kent Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent’s final Vitality Blast encounter against Surrey was perhaps their most dominant performance of the season but the matches before that were not something to write home about. Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond successfully added 108 runs to the first wicket during that match but in the two games prior to that, they were sent packing for partnerships of 13 and 27. Somerset, on the other hand, had much more consistent opening totals during the season with stands of 40, 34 and 81 between Tom Banton and George Thomas in the last three matches of the Vitality Blast. They are much better equipped to outperform Kent’s first wicket.

Somerset vs Kent List a The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.983 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Kent Best Batters

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Andrew Umeed was entirely unparalleled in the 2023 season of the One-Day Cup as he garnered 613 runs in eight innings with a phenomenal average of 87.57. Moreover, he scored three centuries and two half-centuries during the season and was not even close to being matched by anyone in the team. He is expected to perform just as well this time around.

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond was an absolute powerhouse in the previous season of the tournament, having amassed 390 runs in just five innings. He was averaging at 78.00 and also achieved three half-centuries and a ton during Kent’s campaign. In the Vitality Blast, he was the team’s second highest run scorer with 373 runs in 14 innings. He is anticipated to be their standout batter once more.

Somerset vs Kent Best Bowlers

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Ben Green was a massive boon for Somerset in the Vitality Blast where he managed to take 21 wickets in 13 innings during the group stage. He also maintained an excellent bowling average of 18.23 in the tournament and will be expected to remain a top-performing bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson has been the top bowler for Kent for a long time now; in the 2023 One-Day Cup, he was their top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in nine innings and he also led the charge during the Vitality Blast this season with 16 wickets in 12 innings. He is the top pick for the next game.