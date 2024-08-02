Somerset vs Lancashire Match Prediction
SOM
57%
Chance of Winning
LAN
43%
List a
The Cooper Associates County Ground
Facts:
- Somerset lead their tally against Lancashire by 4-0 in their previous five meetings.
- Josh Bohannon leads Lancashire’s run charts with 159 runs in three innings.
Somerset vs Lancashire Chances of Winning
Somerset bounced back from their defeat against Hampshire and returned to winning ways with an assertive victory over Durham in the last match. The latter’s bowling was quite effective since Somerset were limited to 241 by the end of the first innings and they lost nine wickets in the process. Lewis Goldsworthy did the heavy lifting with 93 runs while opener George Thomas just fell short of his half-century with 48. The total was in no way safe from the clutches of Durham but Somerset’s bowlers pulled off a miraculous performance, thanks to Jack Leach whose six-wicket haul meant that Durham had absolutely no way of making up ground. By the 31st over, Durham were bundled out for 108 which allowed Somerset to rejoice in a resounding 133-run victory.
Lancashire are all but hopeless and they regressed even further in their previous game against Derbyshire. As if things could not get worse for the tail-enders, Lancashire found a way to get bowled out for 99 with opener and wicket-keeper batter George Bell as the top scorer with 18 runs. They had no hope of attempting to defend this total and their fate was sealed in 20 overs when Derbyshire chased it down to win by a margin of nine wickets.
- Somerset chance of winning - 57%
- Lancashire chance of winning - 43%
Somerset vs Lancashire Betting Tips
Lancashire to score low before first dismissal
Keaton Jennings was Lancashire’s sole saving grace and with him out of the picture, there is no hope left for the openers. Wicket-keeper batter George Bell has done virtually nothing until now and Harry Singh just assumed his role as the opening batsman. The former has a dismal average of 11.33 after three matches and the latter is yet to score a run. With their first wicket in complete shambles, there is no prospect of imminent recovery.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Somerset Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset
Somerset vs Lancashire Toss Prediction
The Cooper Associates County Ground hosted the game between Somerset and Kent this season which was won by the latter. The pitch supports high scoring chases and the 2023 season had an average first innings total of 283. Three out of four fixtures went in favor of the chasing side and the toss winning skipper of the upcoming match is expected to concur with this decision.
Weather Report
The temperature at Taunton is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius accompanied by a 10% possibility of rainfall.
Somerset Player List
Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Thomas
|
Batter
|
Andrew Umeed
|
Batter
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
All-rounder
|
James Rew
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sean Dickson (C)
|
Batter
|
Joshua Thomas
|
Batter
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
Bowler
|
Josh Davey
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Leach
|
Bowler
|
Alfie Ogborne
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Cassell
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset’s minor setback against Hampshire did not hinder them from securing another win. They are still a formidable squad.
Lancashire Player List
Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, George Bell, Harry Singh, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard, Rocky Flintoff, Ollie Sutton, Venkatesh Iyer.
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Bell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Singh
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon (C)
|
Batter
|
Rocky Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Aspinwall
|
Bowler
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
Bowler
|
Tom Bailey
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Barnard
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire batting and bowling have both been extremely poor and the likelihood of improving slips further away from them after every match.
Somerset vs Lancashire Head-to-Head
Barring their last encounter in the tournament which ended without a result, Somerset won all four matches leading up to that fixture.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Somerset - 4
Lancashire - 0
No Result - 1
Somerset vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire
Lancashire’s opening order have stagnated with single digit partnerships in the last two games and their first wicket suffered a further blow in the absence of Keaton Jennings in the last match. While George Bell remains at front alongside Harry Singh, their opening scores of 9, 9 and 19 runs in the previous three matches do not inspire confidence whatsoever. On the other hand, Somerset are much better off with Andrew Umeed and George Thomas opening for the team and the team boast partnerships of 4, 85 and 32 runs in the last three games. Despite the downturn in the last fixture, Somerset’s openers have the tenacity to recover quickly.
Somerset vs Lancashire Best Batters
Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter
Andrew Umeed maintains his superiority in the standings despite having faced a five-ball duck in the previous encounter against Durham. He has 198 runs in three innings and an average of 99.00. Despite an unseemly dismissal last time around, the opener will be expected to return in tip top shape.
Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s Best Batter
Josh Bohannon continues to lead the charge for Lancashire with 159 runs in three innings. His 147-run knock in the first match remains his best performance and even though he only contributed a combined total of 12 runs in the following two matches, he is anticipated to come back in significantly better form against Somerset.
Somerset vs Lancashire Best Bowlers
Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Jack Leach was absolutely on the money in the last match against Durham where he decimated the opposition with a six-wicket haul in ten overs. His spell consisted of a maiden and an exceptional economy rate of 2.60. He is now the leading bowler for the team with eight wickets in three innings and an average of 15.12, making him the top choice for the next match, too.
Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler
Chris Green is tied as the highest wicket-taker for Lancashire so far with three wickets in two innings but he has a vastly superior average of 17.33 compared to the other bowlers. Although he did not manage to take any wickets in the previous match, he remains highly conservative with an overall economy rate of 3.58 which makes him the leading choice against Somerset.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Somerset to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.98 (Parimatch)
Parimatch