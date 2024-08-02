Somerset vs Lancashire Match Prediction SOM 57 % Chance of Winning LAN 43 % Bet Now! Somerset and Lancashire will meet in the One-Day Cup on August 2, 2024, for their day-night fixture. The match is going to be held at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, at 6:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Somerset bounced back from their defeat against Hampshire and returned to winning ways with an assertive victory over Durham in the last match. The latter’s bowling was quite effective since Somerset were limited to 241 by the end of the first innings and they lost nine wickets in the process. Lewis Goldsworthy did the heavy lifting with 93 runs while opener George Thomas just fell short of his half-century with 48. The total was in no way safe from the clutches of Durham but Somerset’s bowlers pulled off a miraculous performance, thanks to Jack Leach whose six-wicket haul meant that Durham had absolutely no way of making up ground. By the 31st over, Durham were bundled out for 108 which allowed Somerset to rejoice in a resounding 133-run victory.

Lancashire are all but hopeless and they regressed even further in their previous game against Derbyshire. As if things could not get worse for the tail-enders, Lancashire found a way to get bowled out for 99 with opener and wicket-keeper batter George Bell as the top scorer with 18 runs. They had no hope of attempting to defend this total and their fate was sealed in 20 overs when Derbyshire chased it down to win by a margin of nine wickets.

Somerset chance of winning - 57%

Lancashire chance of winning - 43%

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Somerset vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Keaton Jennings was Lancashire’s sole saving grace and with him out of the picture, there is no hope left for the openers. Wicket-keeper batter George Bell has done virtually nothing until now and Harry Singh just assumed his role as the opening batsman. The former has a dismal average of 11.33 after three matches and the latter is yet to score a run. With their first wicket in complete shambles, there is no prospect of imminent recovery.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground hosted the game between Somerset and Kent this season which was won by the latter. The pitch supports high scoring chases and the 2023 season had an average first innings total of 283. Three out of four fixtures went in favor of the chasing side and the toss winning skipper of the upcoming match is expected to concur with this decision.

Weather Report

The temperature at Taunton is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius accompanied by a 10% possibility of rainfall.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson (C) Batter Joshua Thomas Batter Kasey Aldridge Bowler Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Charlie Cassell Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s minor setback against Hampshire did not hinder them from securing another win. They are still a formidable squad.

Lancashire Player List

Josh Bohannon (c), Keaton Jennings, George Bell, Harry Singh, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Charlie Barnard, Rocky Flintoff, Ollie Sutton, Venkatesh Iyer.

Predicted Playing XI

George Bell Wicket-keeper Harry Singh Batter Josh Bohannon (C) Batter Rocky Flintoff All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Tom Aspinwall Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire batting and bowling have both been extremely poor and the likelihood of improving slips further away from them after every match.

Somerset vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Barring their last encounter in the tournament which ended without a result, Somerset won all four matches leading up to that fixture.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 4

Lancashire - 0

No Result - 1

Somerset vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s opening order have stagnated with single digit partnerships in the last two games and their first wicket suffered a further blow in the absence of Keaton Jennings in the last match. While George Bell remains at front alongside Harry Singh, their opening scores of 9, 9 and 19 runs in the previous three matches do not inspire confidence whatsoever. On the other hand, Somerset are much better off with Andrew Umeed and George Thomas opening for the team and the team boast partnerships of 4, 85 and 32 runs in the last three games. Despite the downturn in the last fixture, Somerset’s openers have the tenacity to recover quickly.

Somerset vs Lancashire Best Batters

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Andrew Umeed maintains his superiority in the standings despite having faced a five-ball duck in the previous encounter against Durham. He has 198 runs in three innings and an average of 99.00. Despite an unseemly dismissal last time around, the opener will be expected to return in tip top shape.

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Josh Bohannon continues to lead the charge for Lancashire with 159 runs in three innings. His 147-run knock in the first match remains his best performance and even though he only contributed a combined total of 12 runs in the following two matches, he is anticipated to come back in significantly better form against Somerset.

Somerset vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach was absolutely on the money in the last match against Durham where he decimated the opposition with a six-wicket haul in ten overs. His spell consisted of a maiden and an exceptional economy rate of 2.60. He is now the leading bowler for the team with eight wickets in three innings and an average of 15.12, making him the top choice for the next match, too.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Chris Green is tied as the highest wicket-taker for Lancashire so far with three wickets in two innings but he has a vastly superior average of 17.33 compared to the other bowlers. Although he did not manage to take any wickets in the previous match, he remains highly conservative with an overall economy rate of 3.58 which makes him the leading choice against Somerset.