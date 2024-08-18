Somerset vs Leicestershire Match Prediction SOM 58 % Chance of Winning LEI 42 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Somerset will be colliding in the first semi final game of the One Day Cup 2024. The match will be hosted at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on August 18, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Somerset vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Somerset had an impeccable campaign in the competition. Somerset finished at the top of the Group A standings with six wins and two losses in eight games. Their standings moved them to the semis directly. The team finished with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.217. They will now face Leicestershire in the next game and have to beat them in order to contest for the title in the finals.

After facing a few hurdles, Leicestershire were successful in posting three wins in a row and finishing at the 2nd place of the Group B standings. The team won the quarter finals against Hampshire and made their way into the semi finals. The team has a net run rate of -0.416 in the competition. Leicestershire looks in phenomenal form and will make this clash a very thrilling event.

Leicestershire's chance of winning: 42%

Somerset’s chance of winning: 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Somerset vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal in the game (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Leicestershire are having a good campaign. They have a number of well seasoned batters in the squad. The openers in the team posted impressive opening partnerships in the competition before. However, they seemed to have lost their form. The team posted the scores of 16, 2, 0 & 22 before their first dismissal in the last four games. Sol Budinger and Ian Holland opened for the team but Roman Walker walked in and replaced Holland in the opening order. With that mentioned, Leicestershire will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Best Opening partnership: Somerset 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset’s score before 1st dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, is a small venue, and batsmen have always enjoyed playing here. The short boundaries on all sides of the wicket make it a good one to bat on. There is little margin of error for the bowlers as mishits can go over the ropes at this ground. Chasing scores has been the norm here this season, and all four games have gone to the side batting second. The side that wins the toss shall look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy at Taunton, aiding the bowlers. It has always been a good track to bat where batsmen can play their strokes.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Sam Wood Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire fought very hard and made their way into the semi finals. They batted very well in the last game and will be looking to continue their momentum in this game as well.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson (C) Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset is coming from a win in this fixture. They bowled extremely well in their last group game and also displayed intense form in the batting unit. The team will be confident in the next game.

Somerset vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by Leicestershire (3-1).

Leicestershire Won: 3

Somerset Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Somerset vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire matched up against Hampshire in the quarter finals of the competition. Batting first in the game, Hampshire knocked 290 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the game. Tom Scriven was the best bowler with 3 wickets whereas Chris Wright took 2 wickets in the last game. It was a tough chase but Leicestershire managed to surpass the target and scored 291/7 in the game, winning it by 3 wickets. Peter Handscomb scored 74 runs whereas Ajinkya Rahane knocked 70 runs in the game. Ben Cox (45) and Liam Trevaskis (60*) also batted well in the game.

Somerset clashed against Middlesex in the last game of the competition. It was a one-sided affair. Batting first in the game, Middlesex were all out for only 135 runs in the game. Riley Meredith was the best bowler from Somerset as he took 4 wickets in the game. Jack Leach took 2 wickets. Chasing the target, Lewis Goldsworthy scored an unbeaten 41 whereas James Rew was the top scorer with the score of 53 not out. Somerset successfully chased the target, posting 138/2 and winning the game by 8 wickets.

Somerset vs Leicestershire Top Batters

James Rew to be Somerset's top batter

James Rew is the best batter from Somerset currently. His form looks impeccable as he has scored 374 runs in 8 games at an average of 74.80. He has scored an unbeaten 53 runs in the last game. Rew will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire's top batter

Peter Handscomb is in terrific form. He has scored 428 runs in 8 games of the competition at an average of 61.14. He has a strike rate of over 115 in the tournament. He scored 74 runs in the last game and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Somerset vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset's top bowler

Jack Leach is the top wicket-taker of the team. He has taken 14 wickets in 8 games of the competition. He was able to pick 2 wickets in the last game. Leach is looking fierce and will take many wickets in the next game.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s top bowler

Tom Scriven is the top bowler from Leicestershire. He has picked 17 wickets in 9 games. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.