Somerset vs Worcestershire Match Prediction SOM 59 % Chance of Winning WOR 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.605 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Somerset and Worcestershire’s One-Day Cup match is going to take place on August 9, 2024. They will take on each other at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, with the match scheduled to begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Somerset made their way to the top of the table with a victory over Northamptonshire in the previous match, thanks to their stellar bowling display. The latter had a tough time facing Somerset’s bowlers and gave way in 37.2 overs, having been bundled out for 155. Somerset were guaranteed victory at this point and it also gave them the chance to bolster their net run rate. Opener Andrew Umeed nearly got them to the halfway mark on his own with a knock of 63 runs. Even though Somerset lost three wickets in the process of chasing down the measly target, there was no stopping them and they enjoyed a dominant seven-wicket victory.

Worcestershire made light work of Kent in their last encounter even though the latter posted a total of 259. Two overs were reduced from each innings due to the rain but Worcestershire completed the chase well before the allotted time. Skipper Jake Libby was the top run scorer for the team with 75 runs and Rob Jones was a close second with 57 runs. The others picked up and finished the chase despite the fall of seven wickets, leading to a three-wicket triumph.

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 41%

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Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Somerset to score over 28.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

George Thomas and Andrew Umeed made a strong start to the tournament with impressive opening stands but their performance subsided a tad before picking up again. After scoring 32 and 85 runs together in the first two games of the season, their slump spanned three matches where they added 4, 10 and 11 runs to the first wicket. However, things started to look up once more as the pair posted a 58-run stand in the last match. Further, Thomas and Umeed are averaging at 51.50 and 64.80, respectively, so a big total is on the cards for the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Somerset vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground has hosted two matches this season and the teams chasing were the victors both times. The average first innings total of 243 is not quite compelling and fielding first has been a major boon, making it the preferred option at this surface.

Weather Report

The forecast shows a 10% likelihood of rain with partly overcast conditions and a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

Sean Dickson (c), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker, Lewis Goldsworthy, Archie Vaughan, Joe Heywood, Charlie Cassell.

Predicted Playing XI

George Thomas Batter Andrew Umeed Batter Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew Wicket-keeper Sean Dickson (C) Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Josh Davey All-rounder Jack Leach Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have registered four victories in six games so far. The two defeats they faced will not weigh them down in any way and their squad is rather solid at the moment.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir,

Tom Hinley, Hishaam Khan, Jack Home, Tommy Sturgess, Fateh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Jake Libby (C) Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Fateh Singh Bowler Hishaam Khan Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Jack Home Bowler Tommy Sturgess Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire started the season with a three-match winning streak before it was interrupted. However, they quickly returned to winning ways after that upset.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Somerset won four out of their last five games against Worcestershire back-to-back in the build up to this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 4

Worcestershire - 1

Somerset vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Gareth Roderick has almost single handedly been carrying Worcestershire’s opening partnership since Ed Pollock’s performance saw a complete drop-off after a century in the first match. Together, the pair have added 27, 9 and 16 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Somerset’s openers have not been off the charts by any means but George Thomas and Andrew Umeed seem to be able to work well together, having scored 58, 11 and 10 runs in the previous three matches. They are, generally, in much better form than their upcoming rivals and will be expected to put on a better first wicket stand in the next match.

Somerset vs Worcestershire List a County Ground in Taunton, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.43 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Andrew Umeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Andrew Umeed has built a massive lead over the other batters in the team with a grand total of 324 runs in six innings. He got his third half-century of the ongoing season in the last match against Northamptonshire, having amassed 63 runs. The opener is expected to emerge as their standout batter once again.

Gareth Roderick to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Gareth Roderick was not the top batter for the team in the last game against Kent, having been dismissed for 33, but he continues to reign supreme as Worcestershire’s top run scorer with 303 runs in five innings. With an average of 75.75, he is expected to perform better and come out on top in the upcoming match.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Lewis Goldsworthy to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Lewis Goldsworthy was phenomenal in the previous encounter versus Northamptonshire wherein he delivered just two overs but made sure to wreak havoc on the opposition. He bowled a maiden and conceded a mere four runs, giving him an economy rate of 2.00. Moreover, he picked two wickets during his spell. As the second highest wicket-taker for Somerset with ten wickets in five innings, he is the top pick.

Jack Home to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Jack Home has been absolutely sensational this season as he stands as Worcestershire’s leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in three innings. Three of those were taken in the last match against Kent and his nine-over spell yielded an economy rate of 6.88. Averaging at 13.91, he is anticipated to lead the charge for the team once more.