Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Prediction SUR 45 % Chance of Winning GLAM 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.256 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The One Day Cup will see Glamorgan and Surrey colliding in the next game of the tournament. The match will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on July 28, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Surrey finished near the bottom of the table last season with only two wins in eight games. They made a few changes in the squad and were expecting a win in their first game this season. However, things didn't pan out that way as they lost the game against Yorkshire. The team is placed 7th in the Group B standings with a net run rate of -0.758 in the competition.

Glamorgan finished in the middle of their group table last year. They are looking to have a better campaign this year. They started this season with a win over Gloucestershire. The batters did not perform well in the game but the bowlers brought home the victory for the side. With 2 points, they are placed 2nd in the Group B standings with a net run rate of 0.818.

Glamorgan's chance of winning: 55%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Glamorgan won their first game of the season. However, it came due to their bowling order while their batters did not do well in the game. Eddie Byrom and William Smale opened for the team in the first game. The pair scored 7 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. Moreover, the bowling order of Surrey will give a tough competition to Glamorgan in the next game. Looking at their forms, Glamorgan will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Surrey 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at the Kennington Oval in ODIs is 254. Last year in the One-Day Cup, three scores over 300 were posted at the venue, with the highest being 330-6 by Kent against Surrey. Kent won that match by 87 runs. The Kennington Oval usually favors the team batting second and we feel both teams will be looking to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in London during the game will be sunny, with light winds. There is no threat of rain and we should hence get a full game.

Glamorgan Player List

Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Thomas Bevan, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Henry Hurle (Wk), William Smale (Wk), Ben Morris, Chris Sole, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Tom Norton, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Billy Root Batter Thomas Bevan All-rounder Kiran Carlson All-rounder Ben Kellaway All-rounder William Smale Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Asa Tribe Batter Dan Douthwaite Bowler Jamie Mcllroy Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan were not confident with their batting total in their last game against Gloucestershire. However, their bowling unit stepped up to bundle out GLO at 160 runs. The team will be confident coming into the next game.

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns (C), Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Josh Blake (Wk), Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Dom Sibley Batter Ben Geddes Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Rory Burns (C) Batter Ben Foakes Batter Cameron Steel All-rounder Conor McKerr Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler James Taylor Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey lost the last game against Yorkshire by 25 runs. The team batted well in the game but lacked with their bowling in the game.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Glamorgan Won: 2

Surrey Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Surrey went against Yorkshire in their first game of the competition. Batting first, Yorkshire scored 240/6 in 33 overs. It was a good total for the team. Cameron Steel picked 2 wickets whereas several bowlers picked a single wicket. Chasing the target, Surrey could only post 222/9 in the game, losing the game by 25 runs (D/L Method). Ryan Patel and Ben Foakes scored 40 runs each in the game. Cameron Steel scored 37 runs in the game. The team batted well but could not stop the flow of runs by the bowlers.

Glamorgan clashed against Gloucestershire in the last game. The game was reduced to 33 overs. Batting first, Glamorgan scored 187/8 in the game. It was not that impressive of a score. Ben Kellaway scored 65* from the lower order. Kiran Carlson scored 32 runs while Billy Root scored 29 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire faced a tough bowling unit of Glamorgan and were restricted to 160 runs, losing 10 wickets in the process. Glamorgan won the game by 27 runs. Andy Gorvins picked 3 wickets in the game while Dan Douthwaite managed to take 4 wickets in the game.

Surrey vs Glamorgan List a Kennington Oval, null Surrey Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.256 Bet Now!

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Ryan Patel to be Surrey's top batter

Ryan Patel was fantastic with the bat last season. He scored 330 runs in 7 games at an average of 47.14. He scored 40 runs in his first game this season. With his current form, he will be expected to score well in the next game.

Eddie Byrom to be Glamorgan's top batter

Eddie Byrom was the best batter from Glamorgan in the previous season of the competition. He scored 352 runs in 7 games at an average of 50.28. In the first game of this season, he struck only 5 runs in the game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey's top bowler

Cameron Steel is the best bowler from Surrey. He has picked 2 wickets in the first game against Yorkshire. Steel will be coming in as the best bowler from Surrey in the next game.

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Dan Douthwaite was the best bowler from Glamorgan in the first game. He took 4 wickets for 25 runs in the game against Gloucestershire. The bowler will be expected to bowl well in the next game.