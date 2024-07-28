Surrey vs Glamorgan Match Prediction

SUR

45%

Chance of Winning

GLAM

55%

Parimatch

2.10
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Melbet

1.29
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Megapari

1.256
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Kennington Oval

The One Day Cup will see Glamorgan and Surrey colliding in the next game of the tournament. The match will be hosted at Kennington Oval, London on July 28, 2024. The game will commence from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Facts:

  • The last clash between the sides was won by Glamorgan by 5 wickets.
  • In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

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Surrey vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Surrey finished near the bottom of the table last season with only two wins in eight games. They made a few changes in the squad and were expecting a win in their first game this season. However, things didn't pan out that way as they lost the game against Yorkshire. The team is placed 7th in the Group B standings with a net run rate of -0.758 in the competition.

Glamorgan finished in the middle of their group table last year. They are looking to have a better campaign this year. They started this season with a win over Gloucestershire. The batters did not perform well in the game but the bowlers brought home the victory for the side. With 2 points, they are placed 2nd in the Group B standings with a net run rate of 0.818.

Glamorgan's chance of winning: 55%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 45%

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Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Glamorgan won their first game of the season. However, it came due to their bowling order while their batters did not do well in the game. Eddie Byrom and William Smale opened for the team in the first game. The pair scored 7 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. Moreover, the bowling order of Surrey will give a tough competition to Glamorgan in the next game. Looking at their forms, Glamorgan will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Surrey’s score before 1st dismissal Over 29.5 runs

1.85
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Glamorgan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs

1.85
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Highest opening partnership: Surrey

1.68
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Surrey vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at the Kennington Oval in ODIs is 254. Last year in the One-Day Cup, three scores over 300 were posted at the venue, with the highest being 330-6 by Kent against Surrey. Kent won that match by 87 runs. The Kennington Oval usually favors the team batting second and we feel both teams will be looking to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in London during the game will be sunny, with light winds. There is no threat of rain and we should hence get a full game.

Glamorgan Player List

Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Thomas Bevan, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Henry Hurle (Wk), William Smale (Wk), Ben Morris, Chris Sole, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Tom Norton, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom

Batter

Billy Root

Batter

Thomas Bevan

All-rounder

Kiran Carlson

All-rounder

Ben Kellaway

All-rounder

William Smale

Wicket-keeper

Timm van der Gugten

Bowler

Asa Tribe

Batter

Dan Douthwaite

Bowler

Jamie Mcllroy

Bowler

Andy Gorvin

Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan were not confident with their batting total in their last game against Gloucestershire. However, their bowling unit stepped up to bundle out GLO at 160 runs. The team will be confident coming into the next game.

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns (C), Ryan Patel, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Josh Blake (Wk), Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Dom Sibley

Batter

Ben Geddes

Batter

Ryan Patel

All-rounder

Josh Blake

Wicket-keeper

Rory Burns (C)

Batter

Ben Foakes

Batter

Cameron Steel

All-rounder

Conor McKerr

Bowler

Yousef Majid

Bowler

James Taylor

Bowler

Matt Dunn

Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey lost the last game against Yorkshire by 25 runs. The team batted well in the game but lacked with their bowling in the game.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, the tally is tied at 2-2.

Glamorgan Won: 2

Surrey Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Surrey vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Surrey went against Yorkshire in their first game of the competition. Batting first, Yorkshire scored 240/6 in 33 overs. It was a good total for the team. Cameron Steel picked 2 wickets whereas several bowlers picked a single wicket. Chasing the target, Surrey could only post 222/9 in the game, losing the game by 25 runs (D/L Method). Ryan Patel and Ben Foakes scored 40 runs each in the game. Cameron Steel scored 37 runs in the game. The team batted well but could not stop the flow of runs by the bowlers.

Glamorgan clashed against Gloucestershire in the last game. The game was reduced to 33 overs. Batting first, Glamorgan scored 187/8 in the game. It was not that impressive of a score. Ben Kellaway scored 65* from the lower order. Kiran Carlson scored 32 runs while Billy Root scored 29 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire faced a tough bowling unit of Glamorgan and were restricted to 160 runs, losing 10 wickets in the process. Glamorgan won the game by 27 runs. Andy Gorvins picked 3 wickets in the game while Dan Douthwaite managed to take 4 wickets in the game.

Surrey vs Glamorgan

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Kennington Oval, null

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Surrey

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1.68
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Glamorgan

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1.29
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1.256
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Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Ryan Patel to be Surrey's top batter

Ryan Patel was fantastic with the bat last season. He scored 330 runs in 7 games at an average of 47.14. He scored 40 runs in his first game this season. With his current form, he will be expected to score well in the next game.

Eddie Byrom to be Glamorgan's top batter

Eddie Byrom was the best batter from Glamorgan in the previous season of the competition. He scored 352 runs in 7 games at an average of 50.28. In the first game of this season, he struck only 5 runs in the game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Surrey vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey's top bowler

Cameron Steel is the best bowler from Surrey. He has picked 2 wickets in the first game against Yorkshire. Steel will be coming in as the best bowler from Surrey in the next game.

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Dan Douthwaite was the best bowler from Glamorgan in the first game. He took 4 wickets for 25 runs in the game against Gloucestershire. The bowler will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Glamorgan

In the last five meetings between the sides, The tally is tied at 2-2. Glamorgan will be riding high on confidence after their convincing win in the first match. Their bowlers are looking in great rhythm despite their disappointing batting performance. Whereas Surrey lost their first game of the season. Looking at the overall balance of both sides, we are backing Glamorgan to emerge victorious in this game.

Glamorgan to win the match @ 2.10 (Parimatch)

Surrey to win the match @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

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