Surrey vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction SUR 43 % Chance of Winning GLO 57 % Bet now! On July 30, 2024, Surrey and Gloucestershire will take on each other in the One-Day Cup and they are going to be hosted at Kennington Oval, London. The clash will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Surrey have become a shadow of themselves after a successful run in the Vitality Blast since both games in the present series have been rather disastrous. Their previous fixture against Glamorgan was especially humbling since they were asked to bat first and their entire batting order collapsed at the drop of a hat. Apart from Ben Foakes who has been carrying much of the burden on his own, having scored 44 runs, not one other player was able to step up at a crucial moment to support the team. Eventually, Surrey were put out of their misery with a ridiculous total of 121 which Glamorgan had no trouble chasing down. Surrey’s bowlers did manage to topple three wickets but they were only delaying the inevitable and Glamorgan ultimately brought home a seven-wicket victory.

Gloucestershire have also endured a similar fate to Surrey, having lost both of their matches thus far. Their last game against Essex was a debacle even though the target they were asked to chase was not very daunting. Essex went on to add 262 runs to the scoreboard and Gloucestershire stood no chance against the opposition’s bowling attack. After the entire lineup came crashing down with virtually nothing on the board, bowler Ajeet Singh Dale took matters into his own hands and crafted 63 runs at the bottom of the lineup. However, his dismissal marked the end for Gloucestershire who succumbed to a 63-run defeat.

Surrey chance of winning - 43%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Surrey to score low before first dismissal

Dominic Sibley has been at the forefront for a long time and there is not much of an excuse for the fact that he is underperforming. As an opening batter, he only has seven runs in two innings so far which is concerning to say the least. Ryan Patel has done most of labor and managed to maintain an average of 22.00 which is also not particularly impressive in the grand scheme of things but he is the only one making any headway. After two measly displays of six and 12 runs before the fall of the first wicket, Surrey’s opening order are in trouble.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

The two matches held at Kennington Oval so far this season have gone in two separate directions, with one win each for the batting and chasing side. The surface seems to be more conducive for the teams fielding first because they have the ability to pull off a high-scoring chase here. The toss winning skippers elected to field first on both occasions until now which is reason to believe that the toss winner of the next game will opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are forecasted at London on match day but there is a mere 10% chance of rain. The temperature is anticipated to touch 31 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Ben Foakes Batter Cameron Steel Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Conor McKerr Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler James Taylor Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have lost two matches with surprisingly big margins and their batting has been completely out of sorts.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Graeme van Buuren, Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Dominic Goodman Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s bowlers have done their part so far but the batters are yet to deliver and show up for the team.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Surrey and Gloucestershire are tied with two victories each in their previous five meetings in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 2

Gloucestershire - 2

Abandoned - 1

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

Surrey’s opening partnerships tend to be a touch inconsistent, especially now that Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel are the new opening pair for the team. They will certainly take some time to make it work before they can have a shot at a big total. In the previous two games, they posted scores of 6 and 12 runs before the first dismissal. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft, on the other hand, are seasoned openers for Gloucestershire and although they are yet to pull off a destructive showing this season, there is no doubt that they are more adapted in this aspect. They have added 15 and 5 runs to the first wicket in the last two fixtures but there is hope of improvement on their part as they take on Surrey.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ben Foakes has been the top batter for Surrey for two games on the bounce and his consistency has earned him the top spot among the run scorers with 84 runs in two innings. He scored 44 runs in the previous game against Glamorgan which was the highest score by quite a margin and has an average of 42.00. He is expected to come out on top once more.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey’s first outing of the season against Glamorgan was highly successful as he top-scored with 86 runs. This momentum did not carry forward into the next game against Essex where the wicket-keeper batter was dismissed for five runs. Overall, he continues to lead the team’s run charts with 91 runs in two innings and an average of 45.50, making him the top pick against Surrey.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

James Taylor to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

James Taylor was tied as the top wicket-taker for Surrey last time around against Glamorgan where he picked a solitary wicket in 5.5 overs. However, his economy rate of 5.48 set him apart from the other bowlers and he is currently the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with two wickets in two innings. He remains the top choice for the next match, too.

Dominic Goodman to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Dominic Goodman was Gloucestershire’s leading wicket-taker for two successive matches and he leads their attack with seven wickets in two innings. He picked three in the first encounter and four in the next game while also maintaining an average of 13.71. He is expected to lead the way once again.