Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction SUR 42 % Chance of Winning NOT 58 % Bet Now! Surrey and Nottinghamshire will go head-to-head at Woodbridge Road, Guildford, in the One-Day Cup. The clash is going to take place on August 4, 2024, at 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Surrey were on the brink of taking home their first victory of the season but they choked at the last minute to suffer yet another drubbing instead. They played against Warwickshire in their previous match where the latter were the first to bat and they made hay with a total of 311. Surrey had a mountainous chase ahead of them and things were going their way for a majority of the innings. The top order were the ones who took the brunt of Warwickshire’s unrelenting bowling attack as opener Dom Sibley and Ben Geddes, who comes at one-down, scored 149 and 62 runs, respectively. This was the only thing that kept Surrey in the thick of it but as nine wickets fell, the chase became harder. Trailing by just three runs, Surrey were dumbstruck as the time ran out and they came up short.

Nottinghamshire registered their second defeat of the season, having gone up against Glamorgan in their last outing. The former batted first as the visiting side and managed to pile on 274/9. Skipper Haseeb Hameed was the standout player yet again with a knock of 89 and opener Freddie McCann was denied a half-century as he departed for 48. The bowlers, though, could not hold off Glamorgan’s advance and even though they captured two wickets, it was not enough to keep the home team at bay. Glamorgan ended up with an eight-wicket victory.

Surrey chance of winning - 42%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 58%

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Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score low before first dismissal

Ben Slater and Freddie McCann have not achieved anything significant together after the first match of the season where they infamously scored 50 runs together before getting retired out. It was a downward spiral thereafter and the openers struggled to even put on a half decent showing. In the last three games, their partnerships concluded with 5, 1 and 7 runs on the board. Slater is averaging at 44.00 but McCann has a lot more ground to make up with his average of 20.25. Nottinghamshire’s opening pair do not seem to make the cut.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Woodbridge Road is a fielding track through and through and it is made evident by the fact that the toss winners in both games last season elected to field first, securing massive payouts. Additionally, the average first innings total of 173 makes it highly likely that chasing will be the option that is sought after.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no possibility of disruptions at Guildford even though cloudy skies are anticipated. The temperature is likely to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Rory Burns (C) Batter Ben Foakes Batter Cameron Steel Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Conor McKerr Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler James Taylor Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are on a four-match losing streak at the moment and nothing they have done seems to be of any use. Their batting and bowling performances alike are quite poor this season.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten, Robert Lord, Farhan Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Jack Haynes Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White Bowler Lyndon James All-rounder Brett Hutton Bowler Tom Loten Bowler Toby Pettman Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have two wins and two losses so far but they have the fighting spirit to stay determined, especially since they have a shot at qualifying if they continue to win.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire are just a smidgen behind Surrey in their previous five head-to-head outings with two wins against the latter’s three.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 3

Nottinghamshire - 2

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater and Freddie McCann achieved the peak of their performance in Nottinghamshire’s first match this season, where they added 50 runs to the first wicket. Unfortunately, in the three games after that, they managed mere single digit opening totals of 7, 1 and 5. Surrey have not been significantly better in this regard since their opening wicket also struggled to hit the ground running. Dom Sibley and Ryan Patel have scored 38, 2, 6 and 12 runs in the last four games but their chances of outperforming Nottinghamshire’s opening order are quite high, especially since the pair seem to have found their rhythm in the last game.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Ryan Patel to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ryan Patel did not do much to help Surrey in their last game against Warwickshire where the opener was dismissed for 16 runs. Previously, he notched up his first half-century of the season against Gloucestershire, having scored 87 runs, and he is the second highest run scorer for the team with 147 runs in four innings. He will be expected to come back stronger after hitting a snag.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Skipper Haseeb Hameed has been Nottinghamshire’s most reliable batter so far and has accumulated 222 runs in three innings which is inclusive of a century and a half-century, the latter of which was achieved against Glamorgan in the previous match where he scored 89 runs. He continues to be the top pick to be their standout batter.

Surrey vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Cameron Steel to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Cameron Steel has been the top contributor to Surrey’s bowling unit with a total of nine wickets in three innings. In the last game versus Warwickshire, he picked three wickets in ten overs and managed to keep his economy rate down to 5.80. Averaging at 19.66, he is anticipated to be the team’s premier bowler once more.

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Brett Hutton is the top wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire until now with seven wickets in three innings and an excellent average of 15.57. He had a wicketless five-over spell against Glamorgan in the last match but he also has an economy rate of 4.36 overall, making him a top contender to bounce back and lead the way.