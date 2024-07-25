Surrey vs Yorkshire Match Prediction
SUR
43%
Chance of Winning
YOR
57%
List a
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- Surrey lead their tally against Yorkshire by 4-1 in their last five meetings in the tournament.
- Yorkshire’s Dawid Malan was the team’s leading batter in the Vitality Blast with 420 runs in 12 innings.
Surrey vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning
Surrey’s unseemly defeat in their last Vitality Blast fixture against Kent was inconsequential because they already cemented a place in the quarter-final. For Kent, it was a matter of salvaging a disconcerting run in the tournament and with absolutely nothing to lose, they were able to post 217 runs on the board. Both openers were highly instrumental in their success and scattered contributions from the rest bolstered their total, and Surrey were in for a pasting. Surrey’s batters were visibly struggling against Kent’s bowlers, seeing as Sam Curran was the top scorer with 24 runs. They gave in at the 16-over mark, having been bowled out for a mere 131 runs. Kent rejoiced at an 86-run victory.
Yorkshire were denied a seventh victory in their last match against Nottinghamshire who spent the entire season languishing at the bottom of the standings. The latter scored 209 runs while batting first and to give Yorkshire credit, they did their best in chasing it down but it was just not their day. James Wharton’s first half-century of 52 runs was the team’s top performance and, surprisingly, Jordan Thompson was next in line with 50* runs. The others did not do much to help the team and eventually, they succumbed by 28 runs.
- Surrey chance of winning - 43%
- Yorkshire chance of winning - 57%
Surrey vs Yorkshire Betting Tips
Surrey to score low before first dismissal
Surrey were in the hunt for a worthy replacement of young international debutant Jamie Smith to lead the innings in partnership with Dom Sibley and it was Will Jacks who filled in the role during the last four matches of the Vitality Blast. However, Surrey’s opening totals of 36, 6, 34, 12 and 6 in the last five matches of the season were not particularly praiseworthy. The openers have got their work cut out for them in the upcoming fixture.
Surrey vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction
In the two games hosted at Kennington Oval in the previous season, the average first innings total came out to 327 which is quite a formidable target to chase down. The teams batting first and fielding first won one match apiece but the toss winning skipper of the upcoming clash will want to bat first at a surface that assists the batters.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests a 40% likelihood of rainfall at London with a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.
Surrey Player List
Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Dominic Sibley
|
Batter
|
Rory Burns (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Steel
|
Batter
|
Thomas Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Matt Dunn
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey clinched victory three times in their last five Vitality Blast matches and their defeat against Kent in the final game was an aberration.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
James Wharton
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Dom Bess
|
Bowler
|
Jaffer Chohan
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Moriarty
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Cliff
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire emerged victorious in two out of their last five matches in the Vitality Blast. Their showings were somewhat inconsistent throughout the season.
Surrey vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head
Surrey won four out of their last five fixtures against Yorkshire leading up to their 2023 encounter which was the latter’s turn to shine.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Surrey - 4
Yorkshire - 1
Surrey vs Yorkshire Betting Odds
Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey
With Jamie Smith out of the picture, Surrey brought in Will Jacks to open the innings with Dom Sibley in the Vitality Blast. They posted decent first wicket stands of 36, 6 and 34 runs in the last three games of the season but this pales in comparison to Yorkshire’s openers who have consistently been on the mark with totals of 15, 66 and 64 runs in the final three matches of the season. Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan were both Yorkshire’s best-performing batters during the tournament and they are expected to flourish again.
Surrey vs Yorkshire
List a
Kennington Oval, null
Surrey vs Yorkshire Best Batters
Sam Curran to be Surrey’s Best Batter
Sam Curran was absolutely explosive in the four innings that he participated in towards the end of the Vitality Blast and accumulated a total of 185 runs in that short span of time which included a century and a half-century. He was averaging at 61.66 and despite his knock of 24 in the final game against Kent, he was still their top batter in the match. He is the one to watch out for against Yorkshire.
Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
Dawid Malan was the leading run scorer for Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast with 420 runs in 12 innings and a brilliant average of 42.00. He was miles ahead of the other batters and was consistently at the top. He achieved three half-centuries through the course of the season and will be on for a big showing in the upcoming match, too.
Surrey vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers
Dan Lawrence to be Surrey’s Best Bowler
Dan Lawrence was a crucial addition to Surrey’s squad towards the end of the Vitality Blast group stage as he picked ten wickets in nine innings. His two-over spell against Kent in the last game was quite economical as he took a wicket and earned an economy rate of 7.00. With an average of 16.00, he remains the top choice for the next match.
Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
Jordan Thompson was the most prolific bowler for Yorkshire during the Vitality Blast and he outdid all the other bowlers from the team with 20 wickets in 13 innings. Impressively, he maintained an average of 19.65 and enters this season in excellent form, making him the top pick.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire
- Surrey to win @ 1.93 (Parimatch)
- Yorkshire to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch