Surrey vs Yorkshire Match Prediction SUR 43 % Chance of Winning YOR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.764 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Yorkshire’s One-Day Cup encounter is going to take place on July 25, 2024, at Kennington Oval, London, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Surrey’s unseemly defeat in their last Vitality Blast fixture against Kent was inconsequential because they already cemented a place in the quarter-final. For Kent, it was a matter of salvaging a disconcerting run in the tournament and with absolutely nothing to lose, they were able to post 217 runs on the board. Both openers were highly instrumental in their success and scattered contributions from the rest bolstered their total, and Surrey were in for a pasting. Surrey’s batters were visibly struggling against Kent’s bowlers, seeing as Sam Curran was the top scorer with 24 runs. They gave in at the 16-over mark, having been bowled out for a mere 131 runs. Kent rejoiced at an 86-run victory.

Yorkshire were denied a seventh victory in their last match against Nottinghamshire who spent the entire season languishing at the bottom of the standings. The latter scored 209 runs while batting first and to give Yorkshire credit, they did their best in chasing it down but it was just not their day. James Wharton’s first half-century of 52 runs was the team’s top performance and, surprisingly, Jordan Thompson was next in line with 50* runs. The others did not do much to help the team and eventually, they succumbed by 28 runs.

Surrey chance of winning - 43%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 57%

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Surrey vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Surrey to score low before first dismissal

Surrey were in the hunt for a worthy replacement of young international debutant Jamie Smith to lead the innings in partnership with Dom Sibley and it was Will Jacks who filled in the role during the last four matches of the Vitality Blast. However, Surrey’s opening totals of 36, 6, 34, 12 and 6 in the last five matches of the season were not particularly praiseworthy. The openers have got their work cut out for them in the upcoming fixture.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

In the two games hosted at Kennington Oval in the previous season, the average first innings total came out to 327 which is quite a formidable target to chase down. The teams batting first and fielding first won one match apiece but the toss winning skipper of the upcoming clash will want to bat first at a surface that assists the batters.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 40% likelihood of rainfall at London with a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Chris Jordan, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Josh Blake, Amar Virdi, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Lawes, Tom Ealham, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Rory Burns (C) Wicket-keeper Dan Lawrence Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Laurie Evans Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Cameron Steel Batter Thomas Lawes Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey clinched victory three times in their last five Vitality Blast matches and their defeat against Kent in the final game was an aberration.

Yorkshire Player List

Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Dom Bess, Donovan Ferreira, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dominic Leech, Jaffer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Conor McKerr.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter George Hill All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Jordan Thompson Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jaffer Chohan Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire emerged victorious in two out of their last five matches in the Vitality Blast. Their showings were somewhat inconsistent throughout the season.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Surrey won four out of their last five fixtures against Yorkshire leading up to their 2023 encounter which was the latter’s turn to shine.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 4

Yorkshire - 1

Surrey vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Surrey

With Jamie Smith out of the picture, Surrey brought in Will Jacks to open the innings with Dom Sibley in the Vitality Blast. They posted decent first wicket stands of 36, 6 and 34 runs in the last three games of the season but this pales in comparison to Yorkshire’s openers who have consistently been on the mark with totals of 15, 66 and 64 runs in the final three matches of the season. Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan were both Yorkshire’s best-performing batters during the tournament and they are expected to flourish again.

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Surrey vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Sam Curran to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Sam Curran was absolutely explosive in the four innings that he participated in towards the end of the Vitality Blast and accumulated a total of 185 runs in that short span of time which included a century and a half-century. He was averaging at 61.66 and despite his knock of 24 in the final game against Kent, he was still their top batter in the match. He is the one to watch out for against Yorkshire.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Dawid Malan was the leading run scorer for Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast with 420 runs in 12 innings and a brilliant average of 42.00. He was miles ahead of the other batters and was consistently at the top. He achieved three half-centuries through the course of the season and will be on for a big showing in the upcoming match, too.

Surrey vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Dan Lawrence to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Dan Lawrence was a crucial addition to Surrey’s squad towards the end of the Vitality Blast group stage as he picked ten wickets in nine innings. His two-over spell against Kent in the last game was quite economical as he took a wicket and earned an economy rate of 7.00. With an average of 16.00, he remains the top choice for the next match.

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jordan Thompson was the most prolific bowler for Yorkshire during the Vitality Blast and he outdid all the other bowlers from the team with 20 wickets in 13 innings. Impressively, he maintained an average of 19.65 and enters this season in excellent form, making him the top pick.