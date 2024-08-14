Sussex vs Essex Match Prediction SUS 36 % Chance of Winning ESS 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.628 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On August 14, 2024, Sussex and Essex are going to face each other in the One-Day Cup with their match scheduled to be played at County Ground, Hove. The action will kick off at 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Sussex salvaged their winless campaign by recording their first victory of the season against an equally struggling Surrey. The latter’s score of 242 in the first innings was not a threat by any means and Sussex managed to put their head down and stay in the game. Their success is majorly ascribed to Tom Alsop’s unbeaten 108 and Tom Haines’ 79 which set the team up for the hunt. By the 48th over, Sussex had six wickets in hand and they put an end to their drought with a four-wicket win, even though it was too little, too late.

Essex’s second win of the season came against Nottinghamshire in a simple chase after the bowlers made light work of the latter’s batters. Nottinghamshire amassed 218 runs in the first innings and from the outset, it was clearly not a defendable score against Essex who have faced their share of struggles this season. With Robin Das leading the pack, he scored an unbeaten 100 and even though those around him lost their wickets, Noah Thain swooped in and brought some stability to the innings with his knock of 83. Essex rejoiced with a formidable seven-wicket victory.

Sussex chance of winning - 36%

Essex chance of winning - 64%

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Sussex vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Nick Browne and Feroze Khushi had far too many opportunities to do something worthwhile for Essex’s first wicket but after nearly a whole season of drought, they were finally dropped down the order in favor of Luc Benkenstein and Robin Das. This change was a long time coming and although they only scored 15 runs together in the last match, they are anticipated to settle in and perform better next time. It is also of massive help that Benkenstein and Das have averages of 34.00 and 49.83, respectively, which could prove to be rather beneficial to Essex’s opening wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Essex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Essex Toss Prediction

With the exception of one match out of three that went in favor of the team batting first this season, County Ground in Hove is known to have a chasing pitch. Moreover, the average first innings total of 259 this season is not a match winning score at all and the teams fielding first have a surefire shot at victory, making it the favored option for the next match.

Weather Report

A 20% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Hove with cloudy skies on match day. The temperature will be anticipated to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Tom Clark, Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Jack Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Alsop Batter Zach Lion-Cachet Batter Oliver Carter Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex suffered a six-match losing streak before bringing home their first, and likely only, victory of the season. Their performance has been downright poor in the tournament and they squandered too many chances at victory.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Simon Harmer, Adam Rossington, Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Eathan Bosch, Feroze Khushi, Simon Fernandes.

Predicted Playing XI

Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Robin Das Batter Tom Westley (C) Batter Noah Thain Bowler Nick Browne Batter Ben Allison Bowler Feroze Khushi Batter Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper Shane Snater Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have two wins to their credit and even though they could have been much better in the competition, they are expected to finish in style despite bidding adieu to their qualifying hopes.

Sussex vs Essex Head-to-Head

Essex have a massive leg up on Sussex with four victories in their previous five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Essex - 4

Sussex vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Tom Clark and Tom Haines are blowing hot and cold with their first wicket stands and it is difficult to gauge their true form after the varied partnerships they have had, having scored 36, 7 and 120 runs in the last three matches. Essex, on the other hand, have introduced a long overdue change to the opening wicket as Luc Benkenstein and Robin Das opened together for the first time in the last match. Although they only amassed 15 runs together, they are expected to perform significantly better in the upcoming match and outperform Sussex’s opening order at the second time of asking.

Sussex vs Essex List a County Ground in Hove, null Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.628 Bet Now!

Sussex vs Essex Best Batters

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Haines scored his first half-century of the season in the last outing against Surrey, having amassed 79 runs. He is miles ahead of the rest of the batters in the team in terms of runs with 316 runs in six innings and an average of 52.66. After his sellar showing in the previous match, he will be expected to emerge as Sussex’s standout batter.

Luc Benkenstein to be Essex’s Best Batter

Luc Benkenstein stands as the second highest run scorer for Essex with 238 runs in seven innings and an average of 34.00. He was not particularly helpful in the last match against Nottinghamshire, having been dismissed for four, but he is expected to return stronger than before and come good against Sussex.

Sussex vs Essex Best Bowlers

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson took part in his first match of the season against Surrey and led the charge for Sussex with a three-wicket haul in 7.4 overs. During the spell, he also delivered a maiden and achieved an impressive economy rate of 5.21. With a bowling average of 13.33, he is anticipated to be the team’s premier bowler once more.

Jamal Richards to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamal Richards’ fifer in the last match against Nottinghamshire bolstered him right to the top with 14 wickets in seven innings and an average of 23.85. His 8.2-over spell in the previous match was mighty impressive as he bowled a maiden and ended up with a stellar economy rate of 3.72. Considering the form he has been in, he will be the leading choice for the match against Sussex.