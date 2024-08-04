Sussex vs Leicestershire Match Prediction SUS 38 % Chance of Winning LC 62 % Bet Now! Sussex and Leicestershire are going to meet in the One-Day Cup on August 4, 2024. Their clash will be held at County Ground, Hove, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Sussex only furthered their winless streak in their previous match against Glamorgan where they had a sniff at victory but squandered the opportunity. Batting first, Sussex found themselves bowled out for exactly 200 in the 48th over and their defense, naturally, became an uphill battle. Opener Tom Haines was the team’s top scorer with 44 runs and things were just not going their way in the slightest. All hope was not lost, though, as Sussex’s bowlers exerted themselves to have a shot at victory, seeing as Danial Ibrahim and Archie Lenham captured three wickets each. The other bowlers also toppled wickets and Glamorgan were down to their last wicket and in a thrilling finish, the latter edged out a one-wicket win.

Leicestershire’s second victory of the season came against Essex in their last outing and it was by no means an easy feat. Essex scored 290 in the first innings and Leicestershire had a task on their hands to chase it down. Lucky for them, opener Sol Budinger piled on 120 runs at the front and it lightened the burden on the others. Skipper Lewis Hill was next in line with 42 runs and despite the loss of seven wickets in the course of their endeavor, Leicestershire managed to make it past Essex by a margin of three wickets.

Sussex chance of winning - 38%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 62%

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Sussex vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score high before first dismissal

Harry Swindells has been Leicestershire’s vulnerability since the start of their campaign and after three matches, he has a rather unimpressive average of 20.33. His opening partner, Sol Budinger, is in an entirely different plane with a century and a half-century in three innings and a stellar average of 71.00. The batters have collaborated for 42, 15 and 95 runs together in the three matches they have played until now and will be expected to put on a spectacle against Sussex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sussex Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sussex vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The last match held at Hove between Sussex and Warwickshire was rather disastrous for the home team who were asked to bat first. With a lowly total of 173 runs on the board, Warwickshire did not face much trouble in chasing it down. Since the pitch assists the bowlers to keep the runs to a minimum, the toss winning skipper will want to field first in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests absolutely no possibility of rain at Hove but overcast conditions will still prevail. The temperature is predicted to touch 20 degrees Celsius.

Sussex Player List

Tom Clark (c), John Simpson, Tymal Mills, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Jack Campbell.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Clark (C) Batter Tom Haines Batter Henry Rogers All-rounder Charlie Tear Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Zach Lion-Cachet Batter Danial Ibrahim All-rounder Bertie Foreman Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Jack Campbell Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have been completely out of form so far and their four back-to-back defeats cannot be chalked up to bad luck. They have frittered away any chances of winning and remain entirely on the backfoot.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, Paul Stirling, Ajinkya Rahane.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Swindells Batter Sol Budinger Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Matt Salisbury Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire bounced back from a defeat against a formidable Warwickshire to beat Essex fair and square, giving them two wins so far. Their batters, specifically, have been in good shape.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire won four out of their last five matches against Sussex in succession until their streak was broken in their previous encounter.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sussex - 1

Leicestershire - 4

Sussex vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Tom Clark and Tom Haines have maintained mediocre partnerships in the campaign so far, barring Sussex’s match against Warwickshire where the duo added 71 runs to the first wicket. In the remaining three matches, they scored 36, 23 and 19 runs together before the first dismissal. However, Leicestershire employ the talents of Sol Budinger at the front and he has almost single handedly done the heavy lifting for the team’s opening wicket alongside Harry Swindells which has given them partnerships of 42, 15 and 95 runs in the last three games. They are definitely favored over Sussex’s opening wicket.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Tom Clark to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Tom Clark did not make much of an impact against Glamorgan in their last outing, seeing as he was dismissed for 14, but he maintains his position as the top batsman with 115 runs in four innings. He is currently averaging at 28.75 and will be anticipated to bounce back in the upcoming match.

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger held his own extremely well against Essex in the previous match and achieved his first ton of the season with 120 runs on the board. This only furthered his lead in the team’s standings with 213 runs in three innings. With an average of 71.00, the opener is expected to go guns blazing against Sussex.

Sussex vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Archie Lenham to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Archie Lenham was the top bowler for Sussex in the previous match against Glamorgan, having claimed three wickets in ten overs. Additionally, he made life difficult for the opposition since he only allowed 29 runs to be scored off his bowling which gave him an economy rate of 2.90. He is the leading choice to be their best bowler.

Tom Scriven to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Scriven is the top wicket-taker for Leicestershire so far with five wickets in three innings and a bowling average of 18.20. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last game versus Essex where he returned with a two-wicket haul in ten overs which included a maiden and an economy rate of 5.00. He is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.